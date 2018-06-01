Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name (8553 Views)

”I laugh at women who talk about a man being broke and yet they have nothing to their name. You cannot Demand what you Can’t Supply!”.



Do you agree with her?





If this is not the truth 7 Likes

Hmm

Single much be using style to advertising herself by forming, supporting and giving broke men hope.







If no get money for dis world, e dn pinish por you. 5 Likes



There's nothing like a beautiful hardworking lady that has her own money and is respectful..... Wen i see such ladies ehhn, i'm just like.............infact na dem deserve assurance There's nothing like a beautiful hardworking lady that has her own money and is respectful..... Wen i see such ladies ehhn, i'm just like.............infact na dem deserve assurance 28 Likes 3 Shares

Get a life....men are tired spend for us 1 Like

Correct 1 Like

Ladies are really funny though, you see a shitty Lady say she cant date a broke man.



But i dont blame most, as a man the measure you give, same measure you receive.



Money not all but character. 11 Likes

Most of them are in Romance section. 7 Likes

. But who is Pokello

God Bless you

this is so so correct. Go work for money...stop compalining! 5 Likes

Absolutely Right



Most of The Ladies that say that have nothing for themselve 5 Likes

Correct 2 Likes

You can not demand what you don't supply.



Let's wait for the E-warriors

foolish girls everywhere. All they want is Money and dick. The day i would find a sincere girl, independent and with brain, I won't ask her anything, nah marriage straight foolish girls everywhere. All they want is Money and dick. The day i would find a sincere girl, independent and with brain, I won't ask her anything, nah marriage straight 20 Likes 3 Shares

The message sounds funny, truthful and intelligent.



Broke see Broke... One Broken go complain. 2 Likes

Guys will praise her but ladies will bash her.



Let the countdown begin



You demand for what you don't have and pay for it with what you have.



E.g broke ladies demand for money and pay for it with their wide pussy like ojuelegba bridge and vice versa.



If you know you know True talk, but as an economics student, it is against the law of demand and supply.You demand for what you don't have and pay for it with what you have.E.g broke ladies demand for money and pay for it with their wide pussy like ojuelegba bridge and vice versa.If you know you know 12 Likes

So one girl for africa still get this kind sense there is still hope for african men 2 Likes





Most of these ladies are from the poorest families Any woman who talks about broke guy is poorer than the guy she talks about ....Most of these ladies are from the poorest families 7 Likes

Women are like mosquitoes... Always looking for who to bite and suck... They don't care if they die. 1 Like

Babatunice:

Get a life....men are tired spend for us Sorry for quoting you buh please speak for urself... Sorry for quoting you buh please speak for urself...

