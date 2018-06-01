₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Ubijus1(m): 8:10pm On May 31
Posting via her IG page, the single mum of two wrote:
”I laugh at women who talk about a man being broke and yet they have nothing to their name. You cannot Demand what you Can’t Supply!”.
Do you agree with her?
http://wakanda.ng/women-talk-men-broke-nothing-name-bbas-pokello/
15 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Pazohaha: 10:25pm On May 31
If this is not the truth
7 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Worksunlimited: 10:25pm On May 31
Hmm
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by donstan18(m): 10:26pm On May 31
Single much be using style to advertising herself by forming, supporting and giving broke men hope.
If no get money for dis world, e dn pinish por you.
5 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Bossontop(m): 10:26pm On May 31
There's nothing like a beautiful hardworking lady that has her own money and is respectful..... Wen i see such ladies ehhn, i'm just like.............infact na dem deserve assurance
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Issafela: 10:26pm On May 31
3 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Miracle4Sure: 10:26pm On May 31
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Babatunice: 10:26pm On May 31
Get a life....men are tired spend for us
1 Like
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by croxsugar(m): 10:26pm On May 31
Correct
1 Like
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by kagari: 10:26pm On May 31
Ladies are really funny though, you see a shitty Lady say she cant date a broke man.
But i dont blame most, as a man the measure you give, same measure you receive.
Money not all but character.
11 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Kimcutie(m): 10:26pm On May 31
Most of them are in Romance section.
7 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by ruggedmallaam(m): 10:26pm On May 31
. But who is Pokello
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by NaijaEnjoy: 10:27pm On May 31
God Bless you
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by banksboat: 10:27pm On May 31
this is so so correct. Go work for money...stop compalining!
5 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Imustreturn: 10:27pm On May 31
Dazol
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by bedspread: 10:28pm On May 31
Absolutely Right
Most of The Ladies that say that have nothing for themselve
5 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by supersaz66(m): 10:28pm On May 31
Correct
2 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Divay22(f): 10:28pm On May 31
You can not demand what you don't supply.
Let's wait for the E-warriors
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by OfficialDad: 10:29pm On May 31
foolish girls everywhere. All they want is Money and dick. The day i would find a sincere girl, independent and with brain, I won't ask her anything, nah marriage straight
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Wolexdey(m): 10:29pm On May 31
The message sounds funny, truthful and intelligent.
Broke see Broke... One Broken go complain.
2 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by yungmill(m): 10:29pm On May 31
Guys will praise her but ladies will bash her.
Let the countdown begin
3
2
1
Here we go...............................................................................
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Fuckster565: 10:29pm On May 31
True talk, but as an economics student, it is against the law of demand and supply.
You demand for what you don't have and pay for it with what you have.
E.g broke ladies demand for money and pay for it with their wide pussy like ojuelegba bridge and vice versa.
If you know you know
12 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by kenzysmith: 10:30pm On May 31
So one girl for africa still get this kind sense there is still hope for african men
2 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Newpride(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Any woman who talks about broke guy is poorer than the guy she talks about ....
Most of these ladies are from the poorest families
7 Likes
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by pornhub: 10:30pm On May 31
Women are like mosquitoes... Always looking for who to bite and suck... They don't care if they die.
1 Like
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by idonhammer: 10:30pm On May 31
Gbamest!
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by valdes00(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Babatunice:Sorry for quoting you buh please speak for urself...
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by kenzysmith: 10:30pm On May 31
One dick for girl
|Re: Pokello: Women Who Talk About Men Being Broke Have Nothing To Their Name by Siki355(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Dem gals would not like dis
meanwhile
I tot she's married to Hakeem
dat Ghanian Tailor
1 Like
