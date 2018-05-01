₦airaland Forum

Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Amagite3: 8:38pm On May 31
From; Amagitesblog.com

One day after her private traditional wedding to Prince Olateru-Olagbegi, singer Mo'Cheddah has stepped out in style.

The newlywed who has not shared any photo from her wedding yet, has shared photos of herself in an all-white outfit today.

https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/05/newlywed-mocheddah-steps-out-in-style-photos.html

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by egorov(m): 8:44pm On May 31
Congrats

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by officialteemi(m): 9:12pm On May 31
this one face have turn to plastic...

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by itspzpics(m): 9:13pm On May 31
Hml
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Layo88: 10:12pm On May 31
I am so happy for her
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by bidemz(m): 10:22pm On May 31
.
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by ifymadu: 10:23pm On May 31
May her marriage be fruitful

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by OgaDonald: 10:23pm On May 31
grin grin
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Emmy9ite(m): 10:23pm On May 31
I see make up everywhere..


**Check my signature for job test questions...

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Homeboiy: 10:23pm On May 31
Still ugly

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Jusmudi(m): 10:23pm On May 31
B
E
A
U
T
I
Ful
for united whatsapp group check my signature
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by somto10: 10:23pm On May 31
d drawing behind caught my attention d most.....like if u wit me

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by ShawtCake(f): 10:23pm On May 31
Mochedda diva mo lenu... cheesy Mrs BK.. Where's BK?

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by somto10: 10:23pm On May 31
;Dd drawing behind caught my attention d most.....like if u wit me

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by etinanguy(m): 10:23pm On May 31
This one was lucky to escape this.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by bandabear: 10:24pm On May 31
beautiful new bride
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by topgist: 10:24pm On May 31
FRSC 2018 Recruitment Form Portal Still Open.... Apply Now via: https://www.topgist.com.ng/frsc-20182019-recruitment-form/

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by banksboat: 10:26pm On May 31
i like this babe
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Geofavor(m): 10:30pm On May 31
etinanguy:
This one was lucky to escape this.

You are a fool. Say yes

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Peterpanny: 10:30pm On May 31
o boy see face na.i seriously hate that sh!t called makeup.see as face be like watin i no know.
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Olukat(m): 10:31pm On May 31
I thought it was Okorocha statue grin grin
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by ClassicMan202(m): 10:32pm On May 31
Not looking bad.... Make sure you invite me to your wedding
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by aonag: 10:33pm On May 31
tolu aliki...if you know you know!
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by PRESENTATION(m): 10:35pm On May 31
Congrats to her. Her petite nature is what I love about her
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by package7(m): 10:35pm On May 31
I just hope is not going to be cabbage in cabbage out after a while sha... Anyway congrats.
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Chimez93: 10:45pm On May 31
Another sex doll spotted

1 Like

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Proffdada: 10:50pm On May 31
After eldee don sample the gina grin
Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by PoliticalChinex(m): 10:52pm On May 31
Afonja people sabi wed today and divorce tomorrow due to too much infidelity among married men and women!

Tiwa Savage is the role model of most Afonja girls!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Newlywed Mo'cheddah Steps Out In Style (photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 11:12pm On May 31
Happy married life to them

