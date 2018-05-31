₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan (13093 Views)
|Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Chubhie: 9:35pm On May 31
Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rashid Bawa has denied claims by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan that Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo mocked Nigeria in a recent speech.
In a statement, Ambassador Bawa stated Mr. Akufo-Addo has always referred to Nigeria as “a country I describe as my second home in the world,” and will never use the West African country to make negative examples.
The reaction comes after Goodluck Jonathan said he is ashamed that Nigeria is now being used as a negative example in the international community by Mr. Akufo-Addo
This was in reference to comments made by Ghana’s President Akufo Addo, during a Keynote Address at the 2018 Oxford Africa Conference earlier this month.
During the speech, Mr. Akufo-Addo drew a comparison between 1980 and present-day Nigeria, addressing the need for a collective effort to address the continents challenges.
“For most of you in the audience today, it is probably before your time, but in the late 1970s up to the mid-1980s, as a result of the discovery of considerable petroleum deposits, Nigeria was booming. It was the place to be. We Ghanaians, who were going through very difficult times then, would arrive at Heathrow airport, and be herded into a cage to be subjected to the full third degree by Immigration, and we would look on as our Nigerian cousins would be waved through, with a ‘welcome sir’ and a ‘welcome madam,” Mr. Akufo-Addo said in his speech.
The comments have, however, been interpreted as disparaging by the former Head of State of the neighboring country.
Goodluck Jonathan speaking recently at the inauguration of a bridge in Ekiti State said he was embarrassed by Mr. Akufo-Addo’s comments. He added that the comments meant the current leaders of Nigeria have failed.
But Ambassador Bawa in his reaction said Goodluck Jonathan has deliberately misrepresented the comments of Mr. Akufo-Addo for political gains.
Below is the full statement by Ambassador Bawa
The attention of the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria, and, indeed, of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been drawn to comments made by the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan, to the effect that President Akufo-Addo has made disparaging remarks about Nigeria.
It is important to stress that the comments made by the former Nigerian President, at the inauguration of the first bridge built by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in Ado Ekiti, took the words of President Akufo-Addo completely out of context.
Indeed, in the speech delivered by President Akufo-Addo at the Oxford African Conference, one of the instances used by former President Goodluck Jonathan, these are the exact words of President Akufo-Addo:
‘For most of you in the audience today, it is probably before your time, but in the late 1970s up to the mid-1980s, as a result of the discovery of considerable petroleum deposits, Nigeria was booming. It was the place to be. We Ghanaians, who were going through very difficult times then, would arrive at Heathrow airport, and be herded into a cage to be subjected to the full third degree by Immigration, and we would look on as our Nigerian cousins would be waved through, with a ‘welcome sir’ and a ‘welcome madam’.
The newspaper headlines in this country were full of Nigerians leaving or forgetting bundles of money in taxis and telephone booths. Nigerians were the preferred tenants for those who had apartments to let. You could stop by any Thomas Cook shop on any High Street in this country and buy or sell Naira, the Nigerian currency, and you could do the same in New York, and I suspect in many other Western country cities.
I do not need to spell out today’s reality to anyone in this audience. I cite this just to make the point that the “the outside world” is well able to tell that there are separate sovereign nations on the African continent. But, when the news is not good, then Africa is treated as one entity.”
How, then, can anyone describe these words by President Akufo-Addo as intending to mock Nigeria?
Again, the other alleged remark that “Ghana is not Nigeria where cattle can roam about anyhow” has never been made by President Akufo-Addo. That is not his way of speaking.
President Akufo-Addo, in many of the speeches he has made in Nigeria and elsewhere, since becoming President of Ghana, has described Nigeria as “a country I describe as my second home in the world”, and will never use Nigeria to make negative examples, as the former President Goodluck Jonathan sought to portray.
President Akufo-Addo enjoys a very good relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he has with many other Nigerian leaders. Ghana and Nigeria are like siblings, and it would be most inappropriate, because of politics, for anyone, regardless of his or her status in society, to try to sow seeds of discord amongst the leadership and peoples of our two countries.
……signed……
Amb. Rashid Bawa
Ghana’s High Commission
https://starrfmonline.com/2018/05/31/akufo-addo-never-mocked-nigeria-bawa-replies-goodluck-jonathan/
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by itsobasi: 9:41pm On May 31
PDP Wont Like This
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by abokibuhari: 9:42pm On May 31
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by anibirelawal(m): 9:47pm On May 31
IPOB'S,
WAILERS,
PEOPLE DECEIVING PEOPLE,
OVER TO YOU.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by daviefm(m): 9:47pm On May 31
WELL SAID, BAWA
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by ehie(f): 10:08pm On May 31
Adding salt to injury. He is still mocking Nigeria by comparing us to what we where,its actually a tongue in cheek satire on how the mighty have fallen, now they put us in cages as against when we were waved through customs and immigration..lol..and brain dead BMCs be happy at these additional insults
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Chubhie: 10:16pm On May 31
For most of you in the audience today, it is probably before your time, but in the late 1970s up to the mid-1980s, as a result of the discovery of considerable petroleum deposits, Nigeria was booming. It was the place to be. We Ghanaians, who were going through very difficult times then, would arrive at Heathrow airport, and be herded into a cage to be subjected to the full third degree by Immigration, and we would look on as our Nigerian cousins would be waved through, with a ‘welcome sir’ and a ‘welcome madam’.How are the once giant of Africa fallen.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by hmabdool(m): 10:16pm On May 31
Rubbing more salt on top IPOB yoot wound...Biafrauds won't like this
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Chubhie: 10:19pm On May 31
ehie:The reverse seems the case now.Today's Nigeria is where everyone is now a criminal.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by dat9jaguy(m): 10:39pm On May 31
Abeg who takes Jonathan serious.
Even out of power that guy still dey confused.
We don suffer for Niger delta.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by buhariguy(m): 10:39pm On May 31
It is only the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra that take ineffectual buffoon serious
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by chuksjuve(m): 11:08pm On May 31
Defense gone bad
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:43pm On May 31
lalasticlala the headline is mischievous.
The title should be "Ghana Replies Jonathan" Or Ghanian Ambassador.
Everybody except IPOB pigs knows that Jonathan is a corrupt drunkard, who reeks and smells of ogogoro anywhere he goes.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by SalamRushdie: 11:48pm On May 31
Bawa is an idiot
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Sirjamo: 11:50pm On May 31
Oya, PDP Robots, your corruption god's lies has just been punctured, what have you to say? Also waiting for pastor Reno Omockry aka Wendell Simling to provide alternative facts to this.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Sirjamo: 11:52pm On May 31
SalamRushdie:You are a programmed PDP Robot
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by SalamRushdie: 11:53pm On May 31
Sirjamo:And you are a programmed Buhari robot
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by docadams: 12:52am On Jun 01
SalamRushdie:
See your life. Give your life to God, MBA. Till death do you part with PDP. Kwontinue
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Jirate(m): 1:07am On Jun 01
ehie:
Off All Those Who Have Commented So Far, Yours Is One The Best.
The Truth Is This Statement If Read Accurately Is Nothing But Salt Directly To An Injury. This Guy Is Only Reaffirming What GEJ Said. Ghanaian Are Really Laughing At Us, Period.
He Is Indirectly Saying; Look, You People Do Not Know How Low You Have Fallen, Etc.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Jirate(m): 1:20am On Jun 01
NgeneUkwenu:
Now I Know How Poorly Educated You Are, So You Didn't Read Where The Guy Said This
“For most of you in the audience today, it is probably before your time, but in the late 1970s up to the mid-1980s, as a result of the discovery of considerable petroleum deposits, Nigeria was booming. It was the place to be. We Ghanaians, who were going through very difficult times then, would arrive at Heathrow airport, and be herded into a cage to be subjected to the full third degree by Immigration, and we would look on as our Nigerian cousins would be waved through, with a ‘welcome sir’ and a ‘welcome madam,” Mr. Akufo-Addo said in his speech.
It Either You Don;t Know what It Means Or GEJ Name Has A way Of Giving you Corrupt Sexual Orgasm, Dummy.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by JuanitaJames(f): 5:09am On Jun 01
buhariguy:I was about to be upset with your reporting my polite freedom of speech expression I made in a post somedays ago, but going through your posts, I relax. It isn't worth it. You don't understand one thing about politics nor about Jesus with all your swear word so please edit that part off from your signature.
As per loving Nigeria, please do more things outside social media fights and insults to help the nation you seem to love. Like I always tell people who fight religious fights on social media, how does exchanging insults make people believe yours is better? Oga how does your hate politics show your candidate is the best?
That being said, WISHING YOU A HAPPY NEW MONTH.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by anibirelawal(m): 5:16am On Jun 01
Oga Jona sef want turn wailer, Fayose don infuse wailer syndrom to our patriotic Oga.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by MazuguZugudu1: 5:29am On Jun 01
We all know that the Clueless One has the propensity to fabricate lies.
He lives in a world of fantasy. The hero of democracy my....!
The slowpoke once spoke of a non existent phone conversation with the king of Morocco who during the phantom telephone conversation allegedly endorsed his then disastrous re-election bid!
The Ambassador of that country had to issue a public rebuttal of the embarrassing and unpresidential lie.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Chubhie: 10:11am On Jun 01
MazuguZugudu1:What's fabrication in this I think Bawa reinforced GEJ's position.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by MazuguZugudu1: 10:15am On Jun 01
Chubhie:
Reinforced? Please read it again.
It needs no interpretation.
Slowly...
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Chubhie: 10:20am On Jun 01
MazuguZugudu1:Raising above tribal/party politics, are you satisfied with the Ghanaian President's analogy of Nigeria?
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Enice(m): 10:23am On Jun 01
SalamRushdie:your hero, the lier in chief at his best. Some of the silly comments he has made so far,
America will know
stealing is not corruption
how much did Nwobodo steal, just to name a few.
I guess he was drunk as usual before making that negative statement that exposed his administration as inept.
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Alejoc(m): 5:12am
Keeping him honest!
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by Esseite: 5:36am
GEJ was right after all....
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by lonelydora(m): 9:44am
GEJ is 100% better than PMB
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by oluoni: 9:44am
The clueless buffoon is at it again he did the same to the king of Morocco when he was president e be like say ogogoro neva clear for hin eye.. No wonder morons hail him as their hero, their lord and saviour.. Smh
|Re: Akufo-addo Never Mocked Nigeria – Bawa Replies Goodluck Jonathan by sotall(m): 9:47am
Damage control.....Ko le werk
