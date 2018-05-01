₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,140 members, 4,271,776 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 06:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday (9303 Views)
BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Nina Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday Today (Photos) / #BBNaija : Tonto Dikeh Gifts Nina The Promised "Iphone X" - Picture / Anna Banner Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday Today (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Ayodele70: 11:15pm On May 31
From; Amagitesblog.com
Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has gifted former big brother Naija housemate, Nina, a brand new car for her 22nd birthday today.
The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling.
Watch video of the car presentation here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/05/nina-gets-a-brand-new-car-for-her-22nd-birthday-video.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dl893v1q2TE
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by James89: 11:23pm On May 31
D
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 11:24pm On May 31
Boborisky won't find zhis funny
8 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by alexhl(m): 11:28pm On May 31
Great news happy for her
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dl893v1q2TE
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by oshe11: 11:37pm On May 31
Lovely
Haters rainow
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Slyjay1(m): 11:45pm On May 31
Which brand new? Which of Toyin’s cars is brand new?
7 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Khallyella(f): 12:01am
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Houseofglam7(f): 12:05am
Oh wow!
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Earthbound(m): 3:56am
Nawa o
Today's my birthday and I'm more broke than a piece of shattered glass. Make person make my day, abeg.
0057681190 Diamond
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:09am
These are the kinda Gifts/presents people pray to have as their birthday gift, not.........
To the poster above me, today is your birthday too?
And you actually drop your bank account number?!
I wonder how people do this online.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by DWJOBScom(m): 5:10am
More blessings for NIna and many more
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by suxes2005(m): 5:11am
What special talent do these bbnaija people possess ?
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by divinespark: 5:11am
Wow!!! I love this. Are you capable of making millions of naira via non-oil products export trade? Click on the first link on my signature for details.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Ameeria: 5:12am
Nina the lucky girl. Bobrisky won't like this one bit
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:13am
Toyota muscle , a brand new car ?
This bloggers sef
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Kpilo101: 5:13am
BOBRISKY COME AND SEE O. your bae has been taken finally. We dey expect private jet from you and mama king to challenge what Toyin did
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by miqos02(m): 5:14am
Cool
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by jaid23: 5:15am
Ohlawd!! Bobby isnt gonna like this...
This show of nina, bobby and toyin is more or less the “Im gonna win the girl” parole we guys dey do.. but wait oo, who be guy here sef??
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by maxtop(m): 5:16am
Ok ...hope she also gave her the money to maintain it or else .........................?
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by pol23: 5:17am
BRAND NEW!
All this glorified olosho helping each other's industry...That car is being paid for by that Alhaji and they both know.
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by DIYhackers: 5:18am
Bobrisky would be fainting now
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by DIYhackers: 5:19am
Earthbound:shut up, thunder fire you there you cyber beggers
9 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by BOOMnaija(m): 5:19am
Upon as this girl dumb reach, she don get car wey many intelligent pple for nairaland never get
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by ariesbull: 5:21am
What the hell is wrong with people....it's is a car or a used car....Toyota has stopped producing muscles version of Camry
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by pxjosh(m): 5:28am
I find it hard to believe that this girl is actually 22years.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by olalat(m): 5:34am
MANNABBQGRILLS:THIS ARE the type of girls we are talking about. You really deserve aeroplane as a gift for your grammatical savvy.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Xhakazette: 5:35am
Hope Miracle has given this girl some cash after the SHOW.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by pweshboi(m): 5:42am
...
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by femmy2010(m): 5:42am
Ok
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by heed101(m): 5:42am
Earthbound:Happy birthday Bro. Dear Nlanders, let's assist this dude by giving our likes. He can now trade it with the owner of nairaland.
5 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Whogoblog: 5:48am
|Re: Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday by Dudeweedlmao(m): 5:56am
LifeofAirforce:
You don't have a bicycle
The girl that opens legs for you everyday, you can't buy her a car.
but you will criticize a women buying a car for another woman who she's not related to in anyway.
I smell bitterness in your post.
1 Like
Latest Tricks And Tutorials On Fashion And Styles....new Tricks Everyday!!! / Mercy Johnson Fluants Daughter, Purity Okojie - Photo / Happy Pics Of Sunmbo Ajaba, Tuface's Babymama
Viewing this topic: Aboonwa1, spiritedtete, Pivot, Daniel1608, chygoz3(m), wandium, aalex1, Asolukah, bobbyade(m), slapandfall(m), Islie, josessybj, ecosystm(m), adurizz, otomatic(m), foxglove, monimekaz(m), kendo60(m), Pentools(m), smeag0l(m), SHEAU(m), joshmee4real(m), Collinus123, kobibosz(m), Metaphorically, haffaze777(m), Oreofepeters(m), chloroform, abdulkabirO(m), FrancisDozie, yybuss, engrken2(m), soterslove, Oluwasaeon(m), gnaxyt(m), YareMoses1(m), Adekay45, Kekekenny(m), RedRiver(m), georgecso(m), tempex88(m), Jlow2, mangojuice(m), Gbogbotigbo007, blackpriest0911, atuagbo, jmichael(m), Dayocold001, Martinscov(m), caridi(f), Quoran, dack7(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m), Wisdom1234, ignatiusez, Slimmama(f), dandollaz, joegigs(m), yinkarh187(m), WhoBeThisMan, earnup, lalo128, maduka87(m), rayblast(m), sloopyy, Younggeek03(m), WORLDPEACE(m), ffo(m), naijaboard(m), Adenipexy, astiks, zicoraads(m), icedsammy, rchilee, Holocene, chapwiz, aniweta12(m), Tunjasko(m), FashionTrend, Otunbalarry, julimartins(f), danpossible(m), Tboysalau(m), Kokadomfreedom(m), area74, Iambees(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), nifemi25(m), madone, dclinton01(m), tonysoul, 2fine2fast(m), SheIsElle(f), drawbag80, pobose, oludare37, demorichy, skot, obytex(m), ReachRich(m), pearl360(f), Patrinus, xcolanto(m), youngbest(m), zan1999, bolajinoni1(m), Focusmind, seun289(m), ohhi, 9jawhite, Sammiejokes(m), neetahRay(f), Oluseun644(m), fhranciz(m), mikolosis(m), Jentle244(m), Wizywiz(m), Counselor123 and 221 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16