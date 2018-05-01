Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday (9303 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has gifted former big brother Naija housemate, Nina, a brand new car for her 22nd birthday today.



The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling.



Watch video of the car presentation here;





D

Boborisky won't find zhis funny 8 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dl893v1q2TE Great news happy for her

Lovely





Haters rainow 1 Like

Which brand new? Which of Toyin’s cars is brand new? 7 Likes

Oh wow!

Nawa o



These are the kinda Gifts/presents people pray to have as their birthday gift, not.........







To the poster above me, today is your birthday too?

And you actually drop your bank account number?!

I wonder how people do this online. 3 Likes 1 Share

More blessings for NIna and many more

What special talent do these bbnaija people possess ?

Wow!!! I love this. Are you capable of making millions of naira via non-oil products export trade? Click on the first link on my signature for details.

Nina the lucky girl. Bobrisky won't like this one bit

Toyota muscle , a brand new car ?



This bloggers sef 1 Like

BOBRISKY COME AND SEE O. your bae has been taken finally. We dey expect private jet from you and mama king to challenge what Toyin did

Cool

Ohlawd!! Bobby isnt gonna like this...



This show of nina, bobby and toyin is more or less the “Im gonna win the girl” parole we guys dey do.. but wait oo, who be guy here sef??

Ok ...hope she also gave her the money to maintain it or else .........................?

BRAND NEW!

All this glorified olosho helping each other's industry...That car is being paid for by that Alhaji and they both know. 2 Likes

Bobrisky would be fainting now

Earthbound:

Nawa o



Upon as this girl dumb reach, she don get car wey many intelligent pple for nairaland never get 4 Likes

What the hell is wrong with people....it's is a car or a used car....Toyota has stopped producing muscles version of Camry

I find it hard to believe that this girl is actually 22years.

MANNABBQGRILLS:

This are the kinda Gifts presents people pray to have as their birthday gift, not......... THIS ARE the type of girls we are talking about. You really deserve aeroplane as a gift for your grammatical savvy. THIS ARE the type of girls we are talking about. You really deserve aeroplane as a gift for your grammatical savvy.

Hope Miracle has given this girl some cash after the SHOW.

... 2 Likes

Ok

Earthbound:

Nawa o



