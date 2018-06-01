Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party (11288 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina celebrated her 22nd birthday yesterday and also launched her hair business.



Some of her fellow ex-housemates were in attendance.



See more photos here;





That's her business 4 Likes





Nina hair= Tiannah hair. If you know you know



Toyin just wants to use Nina's name to sell market. She will recoup the money she used in buying her a car in no time. That na wetin dey call business sense, win-win for both ladies 12 Likes

Nina be like artists wey dem sign for record label, dash house, dash car but na money dem wan use am make sotey e go pass wetin dem dash am 2 Likes 1 Share

OK







Searching for Bobrisky...



Search in progress...







ERROR 404. NOT FOUND.



1 Like

Obo toti fe 1 Like

Collins and Miracle are no where to be found. 3 Likes

Where Miracle 1 Like

Wey miraku 1 Like

Okay

That is not a business sense. What goes on behind is easy to crack. That car was not from Toyin (where she get am). It was a gift from her friend (sugar daddy or whatever you call it). Toyin was just used to deliver the present. Na just men code... sefini That is not a business sense. What goes on behind is easy to crack. That car was not from Toyin (where she get am). It was a gift from her friend (sugar daddy or whatever you call it). Toyin was just used to deliver the present. Na just men code... sefini 6 Likes

So she's just 22? With that face? 2 Likes

Celebrating immorality



Nigeria is a sick country 2 Likes

Gentle2015:





That is not a business sense. What goes on behind is easy to crack. That car was not from Toyin (where she get am). It was a gift from her friend (sugar daddy or whatever you call it). Toyin was just used to deliver the present. Na just men code... sefini ...chai,you could be right oooo ...chai,you could be right oooo 2 Likes



Celebrity in Nigeria means cheap popularity. So, everybody wey go BBNaija must become a ''celebrity''? Nonsense!!Celebrity in Nigeria means cheap popularity. 1 Like

This rico swavey sef he looks like a gay albino on dread locks

And she's 22... People too dey grow these days o 3 Likes

Jezz.

This girl looks older than my 28 years old sis.

How can she be age mates with me?

Jezz 2 Likes

Jelosy jelosy na im dey worry you

My own be say God go forgive you

Lookit that gay douchebag Rico Swavey looking stoopid. 1 Like

The one that ate from the cookie jar isn't their. This life is beautiful.

Can't find Miracle in the pictures above

Tobi is 24. Nina is 22. I'm 15,but who the hell cares?

What fuckery is this?

Why can't we rest for this BBN and her dirty products?

Some people get mind o. This one is 22? Hmmm! I weak.



Happy lie lie birthday still.