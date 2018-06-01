₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Ayodele70: 9:49am
Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina celebrated her 22nd birthday yesterday and also launched her hair business.
Some of her fellow ex-housemates were in attendance.
See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/photos-from-ninas-22nd-birthday-party.html
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Truths22(m): 9:52am
That's her business
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by enunlewa: 10:08am
SEE ALL NINA BIRTHDAY PHOTOS HERE>>>
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by dominique(f): 10:16am
Nina hair= Tiannah hair. If you know you know
Toyin just wants to use Nina's name to sell market. She will recoup the money she used in buying her a car in no time. That na wetin dey call business sense, win-win for both ladies
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Speakdatruth: 12:51pm
Nina be like artists wey dem sign for record label, dash house, dash car but na money dem wan use am make sotey e go pass wetin dem dash am
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by cutefergiee(m): 12:51pm
OK
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Narldon(f): 12:51pm
Searching for Bobrisky...
Search in progress...
ERROR 404. NOT FOUND.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by guitarmanpharell(m): 12:53pm
Obo toti fe
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by skyfaze(m): 12:53pm
Collins and Miracle are no where to be found.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by PHILipu1(m): 12:55pm
Where Miracle
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Speakdatruth: 12:55pm
Wey miraku
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Monzuur(m): 12:56pm
Okay
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Yemicrakz1: 12:56pm
She try sha
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Gentle2015: 12:57pm
dominique:
That is not a business sense. What goes on behind is easy to crack. That car was not from Toyin (where she get am). It was a gift from her friend (sugar daddy or whatever you call it). Toyin was just used to deliver the present. Na just men code... sefini
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by kimbraa(f): 12:58pm
So she's just 22? With that face?
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by pemiakd(f): 12:59pm
Celebrating immorality
Nigeria is a sick country
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by illuminaty(m): 1:04pm
Gentle2015:...chai,you could be right oooo
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by FBIL: 1:06pm
So, everybody wey go BBNaija must become a ''celebrity''? Nonsense!!
Celebrity in Nigeria means cheap popularity.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by DREAMZZZ(m): 1:07pm
This rico swavey sef he looks like a gay albino on dread locks
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Omakraid(f): 1:13pm
And she's 22... People too dey grow these days o
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by jboy73: 1:19pm
Jezz.
This girl looks older than my 28 years old sis.
How can she be age mates with me?
Jezz
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by RiyadhGoddess(f): 1:19pm
[quote author=Truths22 post=68076319]That's her business
Jelosy jelosy na im dey worry you
My own be say God go forgive you
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Neoteny(m): 1:24pm
Lookit that gay douchebag Rico Swavey looking stoopid.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by GuntersChain(m): 1:44pm
The one that ate from the cookie jar isn't their. This life is beautiful.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by allanphash7(m): 1:54pm
Can't find Miracle in the pictures above
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by EbukaHades10(m): 2:04pm
Tobi is 24. Nina is 22. I'm 15,but who the hell cares?
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by Austinoiz(m): 2:08pm
What fuckery is this?
Why can't we rest for this BBN and her dirty products?
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by freecocoa(f): 2:09pm
Some people get mind o. This one is 22? Hmmm! I weak.
Happy lie lie birthday still.
|Re: Photos From Nina's 22nd Birthday Party by udemzy101(m): 2:16pm
22 fa? It's alright, continue.
