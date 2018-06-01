₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,497 members, 4,273,341 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) (2216 Views)
Bbnaija: Ifu Ennada Reveals What She Wants In A Man / BBNaija: Ifu Enada Slams CDQ "I Gave You My Handout Money, Spent More On You" / Funke Adesiyan's Friend Steals Her Business Idea (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 9:53am
Nigerians really know how to show support and love for their own.
A total stranger sent ex-BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada a sum of one million naira to support her hair care business.
She shared with the caption:
So a total stranger sent me 1 million naira to support my HairCare Line @beautifuennada . What a way to start the new month! God is good! He said he wants to remain anonymous, but I had to share this testimony.
http://newshelm.ng/photo-fan-sends-bbnaijas-ifu-1-million-naira-to-support-her-business/
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by enunlewa: 9:54am
SEE THE PHOTO HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/fan-sends-bbnaijas-ifu-ennada-1-million-naira-support-business
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by delugajackson: 9:56am
Commendable.
But you are expected to give back to the society in like manner, cause those who really need help do not speak up sometimes.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by Truths22(m): 10:00am
OK good
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by Anigreat: 10:01am
That's what a loyal fan do!
And you all here would say to NwaAmaikpe, I'm your biggest fan, but failed to show appreciation to the poor guy.
Rumor had it that, NwaAmaikpe is so broke, that's why he turned online troll.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:05am
A stranger even sent 2 million naira to my account 2 days ago but my joy was cut short when I woke up
M still looking for a way to withdraw that money from my dream tho
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by Anigreat: 10:10am
sinaj:
Please go and treat malaria
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:17am
Anigreat:m serz its nt malaria
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by delugajackson: 10:25am
Anigreat:Speak for yourself. No wonder you're trying so hard to sound like him. It's a psychological effect, you know. And there is no cure for your kind of obsession.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by oshe11: 10:33am
Hmmmmm......
Nice one....
I like this girl and her energy but never gonna compete with her wen it comes to drinking
If not, she go Tagbo me
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by MiaB(f): 11:06am
Lucky her.
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by LisaAnne(f): 11:09am
She got blessed first day of the month
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:12am
LisaAnne:
i pray you got blessed with dick this first day of the month
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by LisaAnne(f): 11:15am
RETIREDMUMU:No thanks.
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by ZoeyJ(f): 11:22am
What a way to start the new month! God is good to her!
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by CuddleBear(f): 2:25pm
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by UrbanExotica(f): 2:32pm
chicken change
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by Mospecial1: 3:42pm
Kai!
I need just 1/10th of this to boost my business.
1 Like
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by LaDolceVida(f): 4:25pm
congrats
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by akprosperblog(m): 5:02pm
seen. . . . . .
Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by akprosperblog(m): 5:02pm
seen. . . . . .
Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by akprosperblog(m): 5:02pm
seen. . . . . .
Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by xoxocandy(f): 7:27pm
UrbanExotica:You say?
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:32pm
I am sure it's one thief that gave her the money. This same person won't give a guy
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by xoxocandy(f): 8:31pm
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by UrbanExotica(f): 9:07pm
xoxocandy:Chicken change
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by videozzz: 9:26pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qauIIMEa1U
Wtf.. This dirty woman dey chop dirty diapers.. Which kain useless addiction be dis
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by rex11: 9:26pm
*********Over 5+ odds Won Yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************
Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To get 300+ football betting odds / prediction for free!! And also stand a chance to win Cash prizes from our forum football prediction competitions.
To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:26pm
Correct
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by Hollman(m): 9:26pm
Hmmmm.....
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 9:28pm
WOW. THAT'S COOL
|Re: Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) by ednut1(m): 9:29pm
Na always gals dem go send money. Ur kitty go pay back
Funny Comparison / What Is It About Borat / CATCHING THE BOUGUET ! ! ! Had this happened to you......
Viewing this topic: topspicy(f), Simbrixton(m), peacettw(f), yomihinmikaiye(m), babzo(m), dobiakor, SerPounce(m), Tosinayoko(m), caridi(f), EmekaBlue(m), Dumas32(m), videozzz, obarome1, shrek4(m), Bugatie(m), joseo, princessyere1(f), axcerin, mixter(m), flexyrule(m), eminemkayc, lookatew, Temple1288(m), senatorshegsy5(m), Vycko(f), odeh1(m), MrCGPA(m), phreakabit(m), OKWUSIGO(m), quisera(m), BobJames1(f), Yinkakazi098, MegMich(m), Olusola424(m), princely83(m), platoworks(m), rayenigma, Inspire01, kennypoju, Jfrankination(m), taiwoti(m), Truflexunits, Efevic, ABD4040, obrien2k(m), Proudlyngwa(m), sunvick(m), iheartellah(m), passion007, duabba, Sempumping(f), Ugonna5500, Chukwu222222(m), jossybam, Malcolmx12, Tayor23(m), joeferrari(m), Noblechykk(m), happy27, Lizilicious(f), kd11, obyikye(f), kushma(m), mrphysics(m), Bossontop(m), jhummie04, kenzysmith, Reborn14(m), charlexarmani(m), babtundey01, Olukokosir(m), bamidell(m), Ronkyprofiles, Nicheey(m), 18tales, xmanco42, toaterry(m), yungrylex00(m), meelorlah(f), Cyriloha(m), danielblessing(m), vicben27(m), Henry8000, BigSarah(f), Nedfed(m), kwynette(f), connecttunde31, offor88(m), EYIBLESSN(m), odo7(m), MrGift(m), cowboyvs(m), Whobedatte(m), MCFRESH(m), martcrown, ezewealth(m), systemz(m), Frankdamaxx(m), Mysticluv(f), innocential3032(m), ghostfacekillar(m), ElPhoche(m), Jamesmatic(m), Lloydfather(m), Victorchuks4(m), victoristic(m), Swargu, ikorodureporta, mrdino(m), uzoormah(m), Heartmender1, IFELEKE(m), WfBabakhay(m), frankzone, mekus74, GoodKay, karlboss, maradelkitchen(f), Premiumwriter, destiny4luv(m), bellina715(f), Museum, travelland(f), darkenkach(m), Tobarealtor56(m), webmaster001, Tajbol4splend(m), dukechilezie(m), cardiak(m), odion01, Tripletmom, javalove(m), Kolasheyi, hybee55, kowade, joeprince23(m), pulsatingpen(f), uzo4real(m), majralph, slimpoppa(m), Sheffilee, Tunechiami(f), EzendiEgo1, knc(m), Billionaire101, mrwinner(m), emeijeh(m), nabegibeg, Beety26(f), Mercurypanther, maziude, babaglo79, maybachstarboy(m), duroc(m), ibroauthen(m), peacockremi(m), rikaz(f), gflower1000(m), Whizzcute(m), DonPiiko, shugacain, Speakdatruth, Naijamanabroad and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3