Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Sends Ifu Ennada N1 Million To Support Her Business (Photos) (2216 Views)

Bbnaija: Ifu Ennada Reveals What She Wants In A Man / BBNaija: Ifu Enada Slams CDQ "I Gave You My Handout Money, Spent More On You" / Funke Adesiyan's Friend Steals Her Business Idea (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A total stranger sent ex-BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada a sum of one million naira to support her hair care business.



She shared with the caption:



So a total stranger sent me 1 million naira to support my HairCare Line @beautifuennada . What a way to start the new month! God is good! He said he wants to remain anonymous, but I had to share this testimony.





I remember how I was reluctant to annouce beautIFU Ennada…i was really scared, but look what God is doing! Please guys, if God has placed anything in your heart to do, do it! He’ll always have your back!



I’m grateful to all of you supporting me, everyone who has preordered, we’d have a grand launch when I come back from London!

http://newshelm.ng/photo-fan-sends-bbnaijas-ifu-1-million-naira-to-support-her-business/









Nigerians really know how to show support and love for their own.A total stranger sent ex-BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada a sum of one million naira to support her hair care business.She shared with the caption:

SEE THE PHOTO HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/fan-sends-bbnaijas-ifu-ennada-1-million-naira-support-business

Commendable.



But you are expected to give back to the society in like manner, cause those who really need help do not speak up sometimes. 1 Like 2 Shares

OK good















That's what a loyal fan do!





And you all here would say to NwaAmaikpe, I'm your biggest fan, but failed to show appreciation to the poor guy.



Rumor had it that, NwaAmaikpe is so broke, that's why he turned online troll. That's what a loyal fan do!And you all here would say to NwaAmaikpe, I'm your biggest fan, but failed to show appreciation to the poor guy.Rumor had it that, NwaAmaikpe is so broke, that's why he turned online troll. 4 Likes 1 Share







M still looking for a way to withdraw that money from my dream tho A stranger even sent 2 million naira to my account 2 days ago but my joy was cut short when I woke upM still looking for a way to withdraw that money from my dream tho 2 Likes

sinaj:

A stranger even sent 2 million naira to my account 2 days ago but my joy was cut short when I woke up





M still looking for a way to withdraw that money from my dream tho











Please go and treat malaria Please go and treat malaria 1 Like

Anigreat:













Please go and treat malaria m serz its nt malaria m serz its nt malaria

Anigreat:





That's what a loyal fan do!



And you all here would say to NwaAmaikpe, I'm your biggest fan, but failed to show appreciation to the poor guy.



Rumor had it that, NwaAmaikpe is so broke, that's why he turned online troll. Speak for yourself. No wonder you're trying so hard to sound like him. It's a psychological effect, you know. And there is no cure for your kind of obsession. 2 Likes 2 Shares





Nice one....



I like this girl and her energy but never gonna compete with her wen it comes to drinking





If not, she go Tagbo me Hmmmmm......Nice one....I like this girl and her energy but never gonna compete with her wen it comes to drinkingIf not, she go Tagbo me

Lucky her. 1 Like

She got blessed first day of the month 1 Like

LisaAnne:

She got blessed first day of the month



i pray you got blessed with dick this first day of the month i pray you got blessed with dick this first day of the month

RETIREDMUMU:





i pray you got blessed with dick this first day of the month No thanks. No thanks. 1 Like

What a way to start the new month! God is good to her! 1 Like

chicken change

Kai!



I need just 1/10th of this to boost my business. 1 Like

congrats

seen. . . . . .



Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.

seen. . . . . .



Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.

seen. . . . . .



Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.

UrbanExotica:

chicken change You say? You say?

I am sure it's one thief that gave her the money. This same person won't give a guy

xoxocandy:

You say? Chicken change Chicken change



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qauIIMEa1U



Wtf.. This dirty woman dey chop dirty diapers.. Which kain useless addiction be dis Wtf.. This dirty woman dey chop dirty diapers.. Which kain useless addiction be dis

*********Over 5+ odds Won Yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************



Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To get 300+ football betting odds / prediction for free!! And also stand a chance to win Cash prizes from our forum football prediction competitions.



To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE

Correct

Hmmmm.....

WOW. THAT'S COOL