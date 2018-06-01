₦airaland Forum

PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by EdificationBoss: 10:03am
A bungalow at Afolabi Ayorinde street Yaba was gutted by fire and destroyed to ruins as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit made efforts to stop the spreed and limit the extent of the destruction as the fire had began to spreed to the buildings close to the affected house .

http://newshelm.ng/photos-house-burns-down-in-yaba-lagos/

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SacredMustang: 12:59pm
The house looks like those houses that people hardly progress in it.... The owners and tenants of the house should be grateful to the fire for burning the house down, because it it's their breakthrough in disguise.


The firefighters are enemy of progress for trying to put off the fire of liberation from poverty..


The firefighters are enemy of progress for trying to put off the fire of liberation from poverty..




Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by GoTV: 12:59pm
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Edopesin(m): 12:59pm
It was destroyed to ruins before or after Fire department came??

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Monzuur(m): 1:00pm
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by gdon1010(m): 1:00pm
May God spare dere life... Amen
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Nairalandmentor(m): 1:00pm
Wawu it's such an old house. Buh thank God nobody died.

Get your website designed this June. No advanced payment required. Check my signature. Only serious people allowed
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Wealthyonline: 1:00pm
That's a sorry case
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Annnonymous: 1:00pm
Somebody just wants to show off his/her good camera

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by itiswellandwell: 1:01pm
Chai! For this buhari Era.. My sincere condolences to the victims.

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by younglleo(m): 1:01pm
naija firefighters sef undecided
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SacredMustang: 1:01pm
GoTV:
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
Why are you showing yourself like GoTv na?

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by King4Roller: 1:01pm
GoTV:
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
Malaria don hold you for throat.
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:02pm
GoTV:
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
GoTV:
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
mixture of codine plus Agbara is not good

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by BlackHatNaija: 1:02pm
What a loss! Our fire fighters are now proactive more than before.

Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:03pm
God save your people in this country I hope there's no lifes lost..
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Abbeyme: 1:04pm
When dis one be?
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Speakdatruth: 1:05pm
Chai hope nobody die
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by iammarvellux(m): 1:12pm
Efforts should be made to identify the cause of the FIRE.


Kudos to the response team.
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ahnie(f): 1:12pm
GoTV:
grin For the first time am first to comment. Nice one

Oya go to food section grin
GoTV live it...love it.
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by banking009(m): 1:12pm
grin buhari must hear diz
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by GoTV: 1:13pm
ahnie:


Oya go to food section grin
GoTV live it...love it.

U stalker tongue
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by kenenzo: 1:14pm
Happened precisely at Joseph Harrison street,onike-yaba.
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ahnie(f): 1:16pm
GoTV:


U stalker tongue
Lmas...for your mind grin
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by sexymoma(f): 1:17pm
SacredMustang:
cool


Hope no life was lost sha.... kudos to the quick response of the fire fighters.





*in Davido's voice****

Fia fia ooo...
I go put hand for fire oo....
what are they fighting when house don burn finish.
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SenorFax(m): 1:23pm
I need to know the phone that took those pictures


If you know, just tell me
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:26pm
SenorFax:
I need to know the phone that took those pictures


If you know, just tell me
I phone future Xpussy
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Matislaney(m): 1:27pm
[color=#990000][/color] Eyaa, Buh The House Don Old Shaa
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by dadada321: 1:30pm
Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by divinespark: 1:31pm
That's very unfortunate.

