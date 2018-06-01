₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by EdificationBoss: 10:03am
A bungalow at Afolabi Ayorinde street Yaba was gutted by fire and destroyed to ruins as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit made efforts to stop the spreed and limit the extent of the destruction as the fire had began to spreed to the buildings close to the affected house .
Photos below:
http://newshelm.ng/photos-house-burns-down-in-yaba-lagos/
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SacredMustang: 12:59pm
The house looks like those houses that people hardly progress in it.... The owners and tenants of the house should be grateful to the fire for burning the house down, because it it's their breakthrough in disguise.
The firefighters are enemy of progress for trying to put off the fire of liberation from poverty..
*in Davido's voice****
Fia fia ooo...
I go put hand for fire oo....
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by GoTV: 12:59pm
For the first time am first to comment. Nice one
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Edopesin(m): 12:59pm
It was destroyed to ruins before or after Fire department came??
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Monzuur(m): 1:00pm
Ehya
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by gdon1010(m): 1:00pm
May God spare dere life... Amen
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Nairalandmentor(m): 1:00pm
Wawu it's such an old house. Buh thank God nobody died.
Wawu it's such an old house. Buh thank God nobody died.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Wealthyonline: 1:00pm
That's a sorry case
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Annnonymous: 1:00pm
Somebody just wants to show off his/her good camera
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by itiswellandwell: 1:01pm
Chai! For this buhari Era.. My sincere condolences to the victims.
Chai! For this buhari Era.. My sincere condolences to the victims.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by younglleo(m): 1:01pm
naija firefighters sef
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SacredMustang: 1:01pm
GoTV:
Why are you showing yourself like GoTv na?
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by King4Roller: 1:01pm
GoTV:Malaria don hold you for throat.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 1:02pm
GoTV:
GoTV:mixture of codine plus Agbara is not good
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by BlackHatNaija: 1:02pm
What a loss! Our fire fighters are now proactive more than before.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:03pm
God save your people in this country I hope there's no lifes lost..
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Abbeyme: 1:04pm
When dis one be?
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Speakdatruth: 1:05pm
Chai hope nobody die
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by iammarvellux(m): 1:12pm
Efforts should be made to identify the cause of the FIRE.
Kudos to the response team.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ahnie(f): 1:12pm
GoTV:
Oya go to food section
GoTV live it...love it.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by banking009(m): 1:12pm
buhari must hear diz
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by GoTV: 1:13pm
ahnie:
U stalker
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by kenenzo: 1:14pm
Happened precisely at Joseph Harrison street,onike-yaba.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ahnie(f): 1:16pm
GoTV:Lmas...for your mind
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by sexymoma(f): 1:17pm
SacredMustang:what are they fighting when house don burn finish.
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by SenorFax(m): 1:23pm
I need to know the phone that took those pictures
If you know, just tell me
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:26pm
SenorFax:I phone future Xpussy
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by Matislaney(m): 1:27pm
[color=#990000][/color] Eyaa, Buh The House Don Old Shaa
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by dadada321: 1:30pm
|Re: PHOTOS: House Burns Down In Yaba Lagos by divinespark: 1:31pm
That's very unfortunate.
