|Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Tiwaz2: 10:08am
Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose has reacted to the Not Too Young Bill President Buhari yesterday signed into law.
Source: http://www.currentnewsinnigeria.com/notooyoung-bill-you-are-too-old-to-run-fayose-to-buhari/
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by purpledove: 10:15am
You don meanit??
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Rucheen(m): 10:15am
Hahaha
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 10:15am
Nice one there Fayose.Buhari is even shapely asking the young generation to wait till God knows when before to start contesting.
All these old cargo leaders must quit.Meanwhile these are the young people he insulted this;
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by PointZerom: 10:16am
Buhari is not only TOO OLD but also TOO SICK to run.
Cc madridguy sarrki ngeneukwenu yyeske yarimo immhotep Lzza
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by seunmsg(m): 10:24am
The president of the United states of America is over 70 and the newly elected prime minister of Malaysia is over 90. Nobody is too old to run. Instead of trying to blackmail Buhari into not running, Fayose and his wailing PDP gang should channel their energy towards throwing up a credible candidate that can defeat PMB. It is just few months to the general election and the opposition PDP cannot boast of a credible candidate. That says a lot about the quality of opposition politicians in Nigeria.
The right to legitimate aspiration is a fundamental right that cannot be denied anybody that is qualified. The younger generation of politicians that want to take over from the old class must be ready to slog it out through the ballot box. The old people will not stop running simply because the youths want power. Macron contested against people who are far older than him and won. He did not blackmail anybody into not running. If Fayose or any younger person thinks they can do better than Buhari, let them come out like Sowore and Fela Durotoye and contest in 2019. Nigerians are reasonable people, they will elect whoever they think is best for the country.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:27am
Too Old to Run should also be sponsored and signed. At 70 yrs you should retire and rest.
But people voted 74yrs old man who has been a failure because of scam promises. Shame
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by miqos02(m): 1:07pm
Seen
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by talk2archy: 1:07pm
Fayose is not far from the truth
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by BlackHatNaija: 1:07pm
As much as I know PDP is not winning Ekiti. I'm not concerned about the deputy, did we hear of Fayose's deputy works while in office?
The focus is on the nature of the candidacy of Dr. Fayemi. Which most definitely will win the Ekiti election.
Fayose can use Buhari or the passed bill to score cheap points. It's not a new stunt from him.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by SacredMustang: 1:07pm
If only we had a Too old to Run bill in Nigeria in the first place, this old Bullion van of a president would have been in his hometown tending his lean looking cows.
Nigeria is fvckëd up so bad... nothing can be salvaged anymore in it.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by oyb(m): 1:07pm
Fayose still running his mouth as the thunder about to fire him is finishing training
Issokay
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Nairalane: 1:08pm
I'm really tired of how things are going in this country.... so many irrelevant topics...
"Next year is too far to vote"
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by cutefergiee(m): 1:08pm
OK
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by tesppidd: 1:08pm
Why am I not surprised?
Fayose only has an OND from Offa Poly.
His understanding of issues is too shallow.
The bill says;
'Not too young too run'
Not;
'Too old to run'
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by CaptainFM1: 1:08pm
Bubu, Please also pass "Too old to run" and "Too sick to run" and make urself a great example!
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by MrLouisVanGaal1: 1:09pm
hmmm... lol
Meanwhile
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Deltatoto: 1:10pm
Tiwaz2:fayose talk truth Sha.buhari wants to be in office right into 80yrs plus it doesn’t make sence.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by jeftalene(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by three: 1:11pm
.
Nigerian politicians and chopportunists are never too old to exploit the country's resources.
Young people - DO NOT BE LIKE THEM
Your children and posterity will judge you too
.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by johnime: 1:11pm
Since President Buhari signed the #NotTooYoungToRunbill, these are the Minimum Ages required for public offices
30 years - President
30 years - Governor
30 years - Senate
25 years - House of Representatives
25 years - State House of Assembly
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by matex97(m): 1:11pm
seunmsg:
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by congorasta: 1:11pm
k
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by SacredMustang: 1:11pm
Deltatoto:
He's 80yrs+ already.... forget that his football age on paper.
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Newpride(m): 1:11pm
The unchained mad dog of ekiti is high again
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by toonzay(m): 1:12pm
our hopes are tied to a dying man..... I love Fasoye's humor
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Opinionated: 1:12pm
The return of fayose
Incase you missed see how United States Embassy Congratulates Nigerian Youths over Signing of “Not Too Young to Run” Bill into Law
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:13pm
Thankyou Mr Fayose for reminding the old Dollard
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by maxiuc(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Notooyoung Bill: You Are Too Old To Run - Fayose To Buhari by matex97(m): 1:13pm
POTUS and PM of Malaysia may be Buhari's age mate but their level of reasoning and IQ is not the same as that of PMB. The president of the United states of America is over 70 and the newly elected prime minister of Malaysia is over 90. Nobody is too old to run. Instead of trying to blackmail Buhari into not running, Fayose and his wailing PDP gang should channel their energy towards throwing up a credible candidate that can defeat PMB. It is just few months to the general election and the opposition PDP cannot boast of a credible candidate. That says a lot about the quality of opposition politicians in Nigeria.
The right to legitimate aspiration is a fundamental right that cannot be denied anybody that is qualified. The younger generation of politicians that want to take over from the old class must be ready to slog it out through the ballot box. The old people will not stop running simply because the youths want power.
