Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose has reacted to the Not Too Young Bill President Buhari yesterday signed into law.



According to him the bill is not in favor of President Buhari, stating that he is too old to run in 2019 and should give way for younger Nigerians to take over.



Fayose stated this in a series of tweets he made this morning via his official twitter handle.



His tweets reads..



The future of Nigeria belongs to the youths and we must handover the country to them without restrictions. If at 18, you are old enough to choose, you must also be seen as old enough to be chosen.



Today in Ekiti, the PDP Deputy governorship candidate is 39 year old. He became chairman of Ado LG at 35. On the contrary, the APC deputy governorship candidate is 74 year old. He was chairman of Ado LG 25 years ago.



Lastly, our President who signed the "Not Too Young To Run" should be reminded that at his very old age, he is also "Too old To Run." He should leave the stage for the younger generation of Nigerians.

Source:



You don meanit?? 4 Likes

Hahaha 12 Likes

Nice one there Fayose.Buhari is even shapely asking the young generation to wait till God knows when before to start contesting.

All these old cargo leaders must quit.Meanwhile these are the young people he insulted this; 23 Likes

Buhari is not only TOO OLD but also TOO SICK to run.





Cc madridguy sarrki ngeneukwenu yyeske yarimo immhotep Lzza 40 Likes 3 Shares

The president of the United states of America is over 70 and the newly elected prime minister of Malaysia is over 90. Nobody is too old to run. Instead of trying to blackmail Buhari into not running, Fayose and his wailing PDP gang should channel their energy towards throwing up a credible candidate that can defeat PMB. It is just few months to the general election and the opposition PDP cannot boast of a credible candidate. That says a lot about the quality of opposition politicians in Nigeria.



The right to legitimate aspiration is a fundamental right that cannot be denied anybody that is qualified. The younger generation of politicians that want to take over from the old class must be ready to slog it out through the ballot box. The old people will not stop running simply because the youths want power. Macron contested against people who are far older than him and won. He did not blackmail anybody into not running. If Fayose or any younger person thinks they can do better than Buhari, let them come out like Sowore and Fela Durotoye and contest in 2019. Nigerians are reasonable people, they will elect whoever they think is best for the country. 51 Likes 7 Shares

Too Old to Run should also be sponsored and signed. At 70 yrs you should retire and rest.



But people voted 74yrs old man who has been a failure because of scam promises. Shame 18 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is not far from the truth 5 Likes 1 Share

As much as I know PDP is not winning Ekiti. I'm not concerned about the deputy, did we hear of Fayose's deputy works while in office?



The focus is on the nature of the candidacy of Dr. Fayemi. Which most definitely will win the Ekiti election.



Fayose can use Buhari or the passed bill to score cheap points. It's not a new stunt from him. 2 Likes







If only we had a Too old to Run bill in Nigeria in the first place, this old Bullion van of a president would have been in his hometown tending his lean looking cows.







Nigeria is fvckëd up so bad... nothing can be salvaged anymore in it. If only we had abill in Nigeria in the first place, this old Bullion van of a president would have been in his hometown tending his lean looking cows.Nigeria is fvckëd up so bad... nothing can be salvaged anymore in it. 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose still running his mouth as the thunder about to fire him is finishing training



Issokay 3 Likes

I'm really tired of how things are going in this country.... so many irrelevant topics...

"Next year is too far to vote" 1 Like

Why am I not surprised?



Fayose only has an OND from Offa Poly.



His understanding of issues is too shallow.



The bill says;

'Not too young too run'





Not;

'Too old to run' 4 Likes 1 Share

Bubu, Please also pass "Too old to run" and "Too sick to run" and make urself a great example! 1 Like







Meanwhile



Tiwaz2:





CC: Ishilove, Lalasticlala fayose talk truth Sha.buhari wants to be in office right into 80yrs plus it doesn’t make sence. fayose talk truth Sha.buhari wants to be in office right into 80yrs plus it doesn’t make sence. 2 Likes

.





Nigerian politicians and chopportunists are never too old to exploit the country's resources.



Young people - DO NOT BE LIKE THEM



Your children and posterity will judge you too



. 1 Like

Since President Buhari signed the #NotTooYoungToRunbill, these are the Minimum Ages required for public offices



30 years - President

30 years - Governor

30 years - Senate

25 years - House of Representatives

25 years - State House of Assembly

seunmsg:

The president of the United states of America is over 70 and the newly elected prime minister of Malaysia is over 90. Nobody is too old to run. Instead of trying to blackmail Buhari into not running, Fayose and his wailing PDP gang should channel their energy towards throwing up a credible candidate that can defeat PMB. It is just few months to the general election and the opposition PDP cannot boast of a credible candidate. That says a lot about the quality of opposition politicians in Nigeria.



The right to legitimate aspiration is a fundamental right that cannot be denied anybody that is qualified. The younger generation of politicians that want to take over from the old class must be ready to slog it out through the ballot box. The old people will not stop running simply because the youths want power. Macron contested against people who are far older than him and won. He did not blackmail anybody into not running. If Fayose or any younger person thinks they can do better than Buhari, let them come out like Sowore and Fela Durotoye and contest in 2019. Nigerians are reasonable people, they will elect whoever they think is best for the country.

Deltatoto:

fayose talk truth Sha.buhari wants to be in office right into 80yrs plus it doesn’t make sence.



He's 80yrs+ already.... forget that his football age on paper. He's 80yrs+ already.... forget that his football age on paper. 2 Likes

The unchained mad dog of ekiti is high again 1 Like

our hopes are tied to a dying man..... I love Fasoye's humor

Thankyou Mr Fayose for reminding the old Dollard 1 Like