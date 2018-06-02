Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife's Elder Sister Has Finally Settled In My Home & I Don't Know What To Do (19891 Views)

I know i am supposed to post this in the family section but i always get better response from the Romance section. I don't know whether any of you has been in a situation where an in-law comes for a short visit and finally settles in your home without any sign of leaving anytime soon.



My wife's elder sister who is single came to visit us in January but up till now she has not made any move to go and it's not as if we live in a big apartment so there is no much privacy. We got married in 2015 so our union is still young.



This kind of situation puts one in a dilemma because you just don't know what to say and you will be termed "a bad person". She lies on our matrimonial bed even in my presence.



Before now i never knew someone would feel comfortable staying with a younger sister in her matrimonial home. If it is as a result of accommodation problem or maybe you went to a distant location to do one or two things and you now spend sometime in your younger sister's home, that is understandable.



Please what advice do you have for me? 15 Likes 1 Share

Sleeps on your matrimonial bed? Hmmm three.some orgy loading...

But on a serious note, talk sense into your wife. She's in a better position to ask her to leave 65 Likes

Tell your wife to ask her to leave. Things like this are not good to compromise on them.. 59 Likes 1 Share

@Kennyprince, you are wicked, how could you occupy my place?







Leave her with your wife and sleep in a hotel once in a while, when your wife asks, tell her your want her to enjoy gist with her sister.







She will swiftly respond if she's wise 235 Likes 6 Shares

Kindly bring any 3 of your relatives from your village to join you there, let's see if she'll complain.



She'll quickly be the one to find a solution to spark back the marital privacy of your marriage. 114 Likes 6 Shares

If you ask her to leave, you become an enemy, and if your wife who happens to be her younger sister should ask her to leave, she'd assume your wife is being disrespectful to her because she's married and she's not. Tell your wife to explain the situation to her mother or someone older to call her back and give you guys space. 200 Likes 9 Shares

oga na promo oo.

marry one, get another one free. you made her comfortable.



let me teach you my strategies.

1. don't say anything to her or your wife about her stay

2. always frown your face

3. form financial crisis. as in cut down on your home expenses, and whenever food stuff finishes, complain bitterly!



i refuse to teach you bad things 131 Likes 4 Shares

The problem most married men make in their early marriage is being too soft and scared of consequence. Oga discuss the situation with ur wife and let her know how you feel about it. Let your wife know you didn't marry both and besides you two needs privacy for now. Let her talk to her elder sister about it,give them sometime to act,and if she doesn't leave,then be a man and ask her to and damn the consequence. Is high time people should start saying their mind and stop pretending that all is well while they keep dying slowly in silence. 87 Likes 4 Shares

kimbraa:

hmmm...so u get sense like this ..

my advice is that you start walking around your house Unclad henceforth with your stick pointing forward like a battled ready soldier that's about to pull the trigger in the middle of a war, its sha your house.

be a man bro, tell your wife to explain things to her sister and give her just few days and if the sister doesn't leave, tell her and throway face, she will call you a bad man but you shouldn't give a Bleep, na her sister you marry no mean sey you go dey feed her. 9 Likes

Is there any of their family member that is reasonable and you can talk to? Please explain to that person.



It is wrong for her to come and stay and refuse to go.



And if you have money for an extra mouth, bring one of your family members that she is not fond of to come and stay. 4 Likes

Hmm

Man up and tell YOUR wife's sister to leave YOUR house 21 Likes 1 Share

ImaIma1:

Is there any of their family member that is reasonable and you can talk to? Please explain to that person.



It is wrong for her to come and stay and refuse to go.



I don't know anyone to report to, her stay has increased my daily expenses.

kimbraa:

If you ask her to leave, you become an enemy and if your wife who happens to be her younger sister should ask her to leave, she'd assume your wife is being disrespectful to her because she's married and she's not. Tell your wife to explain the situation to her mother or someone older to call her back and give you guys space.

You too mature jor nice advice

my dear are you the bill payer?

if yes! and solely pay for rent and up keep of the home .. while her single older sister is leeching off both of you..that is WRONG but some siblings have no shame and don't know where yo draw the line ..

my dear for happy home tell her yo leave .. its your house!

if your Mrs pays half the bills then you will need to consult her and come to a joint decision ...



her sister will be angry for sure but she will get over it ..

never let people over stay their welcome... family or not a visit should be a visit . 5 Likes 2 Shares

alimaa:

I don't know anyone to report to, her stay has increased my daily expenses. This isn't difficult as you think but first I need to know why she's there.



Does she work?



Is she there to search for work?



This isn't difficult as you think but first I need to know why she's there.Does she work?Is she there to search for work?What does she do during the day when everybody must have gone to work?

Very difficult situation I must say 2 Likes 1 Share

alimaa:

. Meaning what? No parents or what? Keep whining,don't act like a man.

alimaa:

I don't know anyone to report to, her stay has increased my daily expenses.



Please talk to your wife. Ask her when her sister is leaving. Tell her that as a new couple, both of you do not need external parties staying with you.



If the sister still stays after that, then you might need to take extreme measures like going home late or not coming home sometimes as someone suggested. I am not saying you should cheat on her.



Please talk to your wife. Ask her when her sister is leaving. Tell her that as a new couple, both of you do not need external parties staying with you.If the sister still stays after that, then you might need to take extreme measures like going home late or not coming home sometimes as someone suggested. I am not saying you should cheat on her.And eat before you get home. If she complains, tell her thst you are giving her space to focus on her sister. If she is smart, she will assume you are spending your time with someone else and she will do the needful.

Na wa for marriage for naija

Too much wahala!!!!!

That poo no be for me abeg cos am addicted to a stress-free life 17 Likes

ImaIma1:





Please talk to your wife. Ask her when her sister is leaving. Tell her that as a new couple, both of you do not need external parties staying with you.



If the sister still stays after that, then you might need to take extreme measures like going home late or not coming home sometimes as someone suggested. I am not saying you should cheat on her.



. So instead of him to man up and confront the issue at hand by politely asking his wife's elder sister to leave,he should start risking his life by coming back late abi? And if anything happens to him nko? Nawa for some men sha.

ImaIma1:





Please talk to your wife. Ask her when her sister is leaving. Tell her that as a new couple, both of you do not need external parties staying with you.



If the sister still stays after that, then you might need to take extreme measures like going home late or not coming home sometimes as someone suggested. I am not saying you should cheat on her.



.

JONNYSPUTE:

. So instead of him to man up and confront the issue at hand by politely asking his wife's elder sister to leave,he should start risking his life by coming back late abi? And if anything happens to him nko? Nawa for some men sha.



So if he usually gets home by 7pm and he gets home 8 or 9pm, that is risking his life abi. People that get home by 10pm everyday, has anything happened to them? Even by 6pm, people's lives are at risk.



So if he usually gets home by 7pm and he gets home 8 or 9pm, that is risking his life abi. People that get home by 10pm everyday, has anything happened to them? Even by 6pm, people's lives are at risk.How does he tell her to leave? He should just call her and say "please i will appreciate if you leave my house". His wife is in the best position to tell her to go. He needs to press the wife to do it

ImaIma1:





So if he usually gets home by 7pm and he gets home 8 or 9pm, that is risking his life abi. People that get home by 10pm everyday, has anything happened to them? Even by 6pm, people's lives are at risk.



. What is the difference between 7 pm and 8 or 9pm? Well he should grow up,be the man and take charge of his family. Bye.

Paulpaulpaul:

@Kennyprince, you are wicked, how could you occupy my place?







Leave her with your wife and sleep in a hotel once in a while, when your wife asks, tell her your want her to enjoy gist with her sister.







Yea..I agree with u



alimaa:

My brother. . Don't make the mistake of calling any of her relative to report the situation Ooo...else your wife will say u are exposing her and things could get worse afterwards . ..my advice is, call your wife and make her understand that u are not comfortable with her sister's presence...after all she's overstayed her welcome. .your wife should be wise enough to know that having someone around the house for too long is great discomfort for men, especially when your apartment isn't that big. .some women do it purposely just to avoid their husband. .if u frown your face she'll complain, if u talk about it, she'll say u don't love her family and will even call u a bad person... believe me I know exactly how u feel because I've experienced it before. If your wife is the type that's calm and listen attentively, she'll hear u out and find a way to talk her sister. ..cheers bro

ImaIma1:





So if he usually gets home by 7pm and he gets home 8 or 9pm, that is risking his life abi. People that get home by 10pm everyday, has anything happened to them? Even by 6pm, people's lives are at risk.



Exactly my point. ..

JONNYSPUTE:

. What is the difference between 7 pm and 8 or 9pm? Well he should grow up,be the man and take charge of his family. Bye.



2hrs

ImaIma1:



......And you think its enough to send the signal? What is there in calling his wife and her elder sister together,in their presence make his feelings known to both? I can understand, he has not yet grown to marry so I won't blame him.Let him keep mute and be dying in silence.

ImaIma1:





2hrs

Lol.



But the issue is if he comes late I don't see how that's going to get the woman to leave that house.





Lol.But the issue is if he comes late I don't see how that's going to get the woman to leave that house.The best thing I suppose is for the wife's mom to call her daughter to order. That's the only person that may be able to talk sense to her.