A health worker based in Abia state, Ahukanna Chinonso shared the sad news online and wrote;



This world is wicked even the people living in it... This man was hale and hearty this morning before this misfortune met him. This MAN was stabbed by a custom officer along enugu portharcourt express way in aba about an hour ago and his intestines pooped out, he was restless before he was rushed to the hospital, few minutes leta, he gave up the ghost. Even the custom officer that slapped him is no where to be found but some of his colleagues that were present when the incident took place are now in the police custody. WHAT A WICKED WORLD.



Source; A man has passed away after he was allegedly stabbed by a Custom officer along Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway. According to reports, the victim's intestines came out after he was stabbed and died few minutes later after he was rushed to the hospital.A health worker based in Abia state, Ahukanna Chinonso shared the sad news online and wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/man-allegedly-stabbed-to-death-by-customs-officer-along-enugu-expressway-photos.html

Nigeria is a lawless zoo 4 Likes

another bag of rice victim 2 Likes

so where is the custom officer so where is the custom officer

Is the Officer still alive?

this is Nigeria everybody is a criminal 1 Like

Na dem dem..



Father Lord save us from this ill-wind, amen What a bloody weekFather Lord save us from this ill-wind, amen

Too bad. He should also face the music

FALZ. WAS RIGHT AFTER ALL 4 Likes

Lawlessness everywhere you turn.

Bad

Na stabbing dey reign now abi?....

Rip man the system is unfair

This is Nigeria: if the police are not shooting at us the customs are stabbing us.



this is Nigeria: where you feel safer at robbery scene than security check point



Yeah! This is Nigeria: where every security agent is happy trigger.



This is Nigeria: the army dey form Rambo ontop civilians, but suddenly became chicken when dey hear boko... Boko!



This is Nigeria: Inability to settle police N50 is a perfect recipes for disaster



This is Nigeria: where the security agents kill their citizens more than criminals...ah



This is Nigeria, This-this this Nigeria

The security uniform gives you automatic right to shoot at any one... kai!



This is Nigeria... This-this...this Nigeria 5 Likes 1 Share

The official has no regard for life.





Everything needs to be reformed. Justice must be done

Nawao!! R.I.P to d dead.

This is Nigeria







May we never fall victim to these heartless fellows on uniform!



Life has become more terrifying and unholy.

Unjust killings are being taken for granted and lightly.



May God help African continent! May we never fall victim to these heartless fellows on uniform!Life has become more terrifying and unholy.Unjust killings are being taken for granted and lightly.May God help African continent!

Buhari sef





Ever since he appointed that useless jihadist conel into custom... They have never been the same...



Blood everywhere...

Chaos in the land



The only thing that matters to the dullard and his zombie supporters is election... SMH



Wait oo knife don become standard issue for customs pipu dem?? Wait oo knife don become standard issue for customs pipu dem??

This is ridiculous and unacceptable

Be careful of officers with guns. (Mostly) He may be biased in judgement because of the Nigerian factor - hatred, corruption, drugs, adrenaline rush (conjified), hunger etc. Act diplomatically! May God save us.

Terrible country with wicked people as security agents

A lot of blood flowing in this country... From north east to west to south eastern part of the country.... People die like flies... This nation needs to be overhauled. Enough is enough

THEY KEEPS KILLING US SINCE 1965, BUT AT LAST, BUHARI MUST GO

i thank God for bringing me into this life,but the angel who directed me to this walking dead zoo of a country,we both have case to settle.

meanwhile,



r.i.p!!!