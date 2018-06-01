₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by CastedDude: 6:02pm
A man has passed away after he was allegedly stabbed by a Custom officer along Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway. According to reports, the victim's intestines came out after he was stabbed and died few minutes later after he was rushed to the hospital.
A health worker based in Abia state, Ahukanna Chinonso shared the sad news online and wrote;
This world is wicked even the people living in it... This man was hale and hearty this morning before this misfortune met him. This MAN was stabbed by a custom officer along enugu portharcourt express way in aba about an hour ago and his intestines pooped out, he was restless before he was rushed to the hospital, few minutes leta, he gave up the ghost. Even the custom officer that slapped him is no where to be found but some of his colleagues that were present when the incident took place are now in the police custody. WHAT A WICKED WORLD.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/man-allegedly-stabbed-to-death-by-customs-officer-along-enugu-expressway-photos.html
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Adaowerri111: 6:20pm
Nigeria is a lawless zoo
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:24pm
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by troublemakea(m): 6:26pm
another bag of rice victim
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by nabegibeg: 8:05pm
CastedDude:
so where is the custom officer
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by oshe11: 8:06pm
Is the Officer still alive?
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by blingxx(m): 8:06pm
this is Nigeria everybody is a criminal
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Follygunners: 8:06pm
Na dem dem..
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Aibuckher(m): 8:06pm
What a bloody week
Father Lord save us from this ill-wind, amen
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by IMASTEX: 8:07pm
Too bad. He should also face the music
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by kenzysmith: 8:07pm
FALZ. WAS RIGHT AFTER ALL
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Obudupikin: 8:07pm
Lawlessness everywhere you turn.
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by miqos02(m): 8:07pm
Bad
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by KcMarShalL(f): 8:07pm
Na stabbing dey reign now abi?....
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Speakdatruth: 8:08pm
Rip man the system is unfair
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Offpoint: 8:08pm
This is Nigeria: if the police are not shooting at us the customs are stabbing us.
this is Nigeria: where you feel safer at robbery scene than security check point
Yeah! This is Nigeria: where every security agent is happy trigger.
This is Nigeria: the army dey form Rambo ontop civilians, but suddenly became chicken when dey hear boko... Boko!
This is Nigeria: Inability to settle police N50 is a perfect recipes for disaster
This is Nigeria: where the security agents kill their citizens more than criminals...ah
This is Nigeria, This-this this Nigeria
The security uniform gives you automatic right to shoot at any one... kai!
This is Nigeria... This-this...this Nigeria
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Kylekent59: 8:08pm
The official has no regard for life.
Everything needs to be reformed. Justice must be done
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by ugbarreta(m): 8:08pm
Nawao!! R.I.P to d dead.
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by apesinola001(m): 8:08pm
This is Nigeria
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Harrynight(m): 8:08pm
May we never fall victim to these heartless fellows on uniform!
Life has become more terrifying and unholy.
Unjust killings are being taken for granted and lightly.
May God help African continent!
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:10pm
Buhari sef
Ever since he appointed that useless jihadist conel into custom... They have never been the same...
Blood everywhere...
Chaos in the land
The only thing that matters to the dullard and his zombie supporters is election... SMH
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Bossontop(m): 8:10pm
Wait oo knife don become standard issue for customs pipu dem??
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Sweetcollins: 8:10pm
This is ridiculous and unacceptable
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by MrOpp(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by Senselin: 8:10pm
Be careful of officers with guns. (Mostly) He may be biased in judgement because of the Nigerian factor - hatred, corruption, drugs, adrenaline rush (conjified), hunger etc. Act diplomatically! May God save us.
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by mysteriousman(m): 8:10pm
Terrible country with wicked people as security agents
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by freedomchild: 8:11pm
A lot of blood flowing in this country... From north east to west to south eastern part of the country.... People die like flies... This nation needs to be overhauled. Enough is enough
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by santopelele(m): 8:13pm
THEY KEEPS KILLING US SINCE 1965, BUT AT LAST, BUHARI MUST GO
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by united442: 8:13pm
i thank God for bringing me into this life,but the angel who directed me to this walking dead zoo of a country,we both have case to settle.
meanwhile,
r.i.p!!!
|Re: Man Stabbed To Death By Customs Officer Along Enugu Expressway. Photos by satowind(m): 8:16pm
People think Nigeria is a zoo but I know is a forest where animals run wide
