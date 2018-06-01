₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY(NDA) RELEASES AFSB SCREENING LIST (View List Here)
The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Kaduna have released the list of successful candidates of the institution entrance examination held nationwide on 19th of May, 2018 shortlisted for the Armed Forces Selection Board(AFSB) Interview.
The list have been published on the PUNCH daily newspaper while softcopies will be made available soon in the institution website and other online platform.
http://www.9jahyper.com.ng/nigeria-defence-academynda-releases-afsb-screening-list-view-list-here/
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by MrOpp(m): 8:17pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by adims96(m): 8:17pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by webmaster001: 8:17pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Chykeboss(m): 8:17pm
after academy show me shege for 4 straight trial some couple of yrs ago without making d final list i just had to accept NDA is meant 4 d elite. Congrat to d dangerourly connected ones dat made dis list u guys should double ur connection 4 the final list(raw truth). Wow so two of my godsons made it, gentlemen guard up
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by MrImole(m): 8:18pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by OBAGADAFFI: 8:18pm
NDA the juiciest institution in Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Asuokaa: 8:20pm
MrOpp:
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Zabilon007(m): 8:20pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by comshots(m): 8:21pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Omololu007(m): 8:21pm
OBAGADAFFI:it's not
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by aishahbeddings: 8:24pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Herex6(m): 8:29pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by concordetz: 8:32pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by hidhrhis(m): 8:43pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Hollman(m): 8:46pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by OBAGADAFFI: 8:47pm
Omololu007:
You probably don't know the meaning of Juicy.
Name one education institution as juicy as NDA.
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Jabarzee(m): 8:49pm
Getting admission to Nda and getting and to study Medicine please which one is more competitive
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by OBAGADAFFI: 8:55pm
Jabarzee:
Getting admission to NDA.
They don't look for Jobs after graduation.
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Seewealth(m): 9:04pm
OBAGADAFFI:upon that you are paid monthly allowance as a cadet, you are fed 3 very square meals a day and others... hahahahah
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by OBAGADAFFI: 9:07pm
Seewealth:
You become Government properly immediately you are admitted.
They provide everything.
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by LZAA: 9:14pm
Jabarzee:O boy medicine is better by farrr
Forget the situation of the economy if u are a doc u go get job
Soldier is not meant for everybody no matter how fit u are believe me
A doc can still join d military if he wants as DSSC infact most if not all docs in the military are DSSC(short service) but a soldier can't study medicine in NDA
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by kmaster007: 9:15pm
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Didi2d(m): 9:27pm
Nobody is complaining that the Hausa names are few this time o
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Jabarzee(m): 9:31pm
LZAA:
Re: Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Releases AFSB Screening List (view List Here) by Jabarzee(m): 9:31pm
OBAGADAFFI:Doctors also don't look for jobs
