The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Kaduna have released the list of successful candidates of the institution entrance examination held nationwide on 19th of May, 2018 shortlisted for the Armed Forces Selection Board(AFSB) Interview.

The list have been published on the PUNCH daily newspaper while softcopies will be made available soon in the institution website and other online platform.





after academy show me shege for 4 straight trial some couple of yrs ago without making d final list i just had to accept NDA is meant 4 d elite. Congrat to d dangerourly connected ones dat made dis list u guys should double ur connection 4 the final list(raw truth). Wow so two of my godsons made it, gentlemen guard up 3 Likes

NDA the juiciest institution in Nigeria 1 Like

You probably don't know the meaning of Juicy.



Name one education institution as juicy as NDA. You probably don't know the meaning of Juicy.Name one education institution as juicy as NDA. 1 Like

Getting admission to Nda and getting and to study Medicine please which one is more competitive

Getting admission to NDA.



They don't look for Jobs after graduation. Getting admission to NDA.They don't look for Jobs after graduation. 3 Likes

They don't look for Jobs after graduation. upon that you are paid monthly allowance as a cadet, you are fed 3 very square meals a day and others... hahahahah upon that you are paid monthly allowance as a cadet, you are fed 3 very square meals a day and others... hahahahah

Yes o.



You become Government properly immediately you are admitted.



They provide everything.

Yes o.You become Government properly immediately you are admitted.They provide everything.

Forget the situation of the economy if u are a doc u go get job

Soldier is not meant for everybody no matter how fit u are believe me

A doc can still join d military if he wants as DSSC infact most if not all docs in the military are DSSC(short service) but a soldier can't study medicine in NDA O boy medicine is better by farrrForget the situation of the economy if u are a doc u go get jobSoldier is not meant for everybody no matter how fit u are believe meA doc can still join d military if he wants as DSSC infact most if not all docs in the military are DSSC(short service) but a soldier can't study medicine in NDA 1 Like

True, I agree True, I agree