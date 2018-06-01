₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,497 members, 4,273,340 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses (22268 Views)
New Lagos-Ibadan Railway: Rail Track Laying Commences (Photo) / 5 Crazy Things You Shouldn’t Do In Lagos Buses / 5 Crazy Things You Shouldn’t Do In Lagos Buses (1) (2) (3) (4)
|More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by AutoReportNG: 7:26pm
It is no news that the new Air-Conditioned Lagos Blue Buses have started rolling in, the buses made their first stop at the newly commissioned Ikeja Bus Terminus. The interesting thing about these buses is that they have the physically challenged in mind as there is provision for them too.
A close look at these buses shows that they are Marcopolo buses. Marcopolo buses have a joint collaboration with Nigeria's bus plant ANAMCO in Anambra state, Nigeria.
AutoReportNG was able to get some few exclusive of the buses and what the inside looks like. These are some of the pictures we can get for now.
Source:
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/06/more-exclusive-pictures-of-new-lagos.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by AutoReportNG: 7:27pm
Lagos.... On the move!!!
See more pictures here
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/06/more-exclusive-pictures-of-new-lagos.html
7 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Afam4eva(m): 7:28pm
Great...this will definitely give Lagos more color.
7 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by conehead2018: 7:35pm
AutoReportNG:thanks Mr governor for patronizing anamco.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by EzendiEgo1: 7:38pm
Nawa ooh
1 Like
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Lanretoye(m): 7:38pm
Hope say e go get AC o
4 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by BabaRamota1980: 7:39pm
Where did the buses come from?
2 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by blakid(m): 7:57pm
Great innovation by the lagos state government. But one major issue is, what will become of danfo drivers and conductors, if they are finally asked not to operate on lagos roads. Me i'm seeing increase crime rate in lagos state if they are not well planned for.
5 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by arinzeejikonye(m): 8:07pm
Paradigm shift from the norm.
Nice one.
2 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by blingxx(m): 8:15pm
u can only find these in major parts of Lagos
1 Like
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Okoroawusa: 8:24pm
BabaRamota1980:Anambra Motor Company in collaboration with MARCOPOLO in Brazil
This is the kind of collaboration that drives IPOBs crazy
7 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by AntiWailer: 8:29pm
BabaRamota1980:
They germinated.
Oni ibeere oponu
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by asawanathegreat(m): 8:29pm
Ambode weldon
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by oluoni: 8:30pm
Ambode2019
1 Like
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by driand(m): 8:31pm
Buhari is working
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by miqos02(m): 8:32pm
Cool
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by handsomeclouds(m): 8:33pm
K
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Jossycare: 8:33pm
Lagos. Ambode.Eko.
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Geofavor(m): 8:33pm
Beautiful! But, on the streets of lagos, sadly, it will look ugly. Traffic jam and all...
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by miqos02(m): 8:34pm
AntiWailer:
2 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by hammer6F: 8:34pm
THERE COURT CASE HAVE FLOP, NOW THE VERY DAFT WASTELAND DWELLERS ARE BUYING TOKUBO INDIAN PUNJABI USE AND THROW WAY BUSES TO SHOW THEIR BITTERNESS.
IVM WILL NEVER RELOCATE TO LAGOS, KISS THE TRUTH.
IF U LIKE CARRY 100 MILLION CASES FILE IN UR STINKING LAGOS COURT, NNEWI SON AND NNEWI INVESTMNET REMAINS AT NNEWI.
THIS IS WAT A MASS TRANSIT BUS LOOK LIKE, NOT THE COACHES BEING PARADED AS MASS TRANSIT.
1 Like
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Bolustical: 8:34pm
Lagos should keep setting the pace for all other states in the SW, very soon we shall catch up.
Some flat--headed Jews can keep claiming to own Lagos while they keep on commissioning keke ambulances.
4 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Bolustical: 8:35pm
deepwater:
Dear IPOB Flatron,
Kindly advise your brothers with the pictured profession to apply for the 'bus washer' jobs since you already know the job openings,
We know aside drug peddling, you people from that red mud republic are second to none in jobs like this.
Thanks.
6 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by olahero(m): 8:36pm
Cool
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:37pm
Maintenance noni isoro
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by deepwater(f): 8:37pm
Lol
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by deepwater(f): 8:37pm
Bolustical:Yes, what?
Hope you have applied to be the bus washer
Oponu oshi
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Moorish: 8:38pm
This is nice
I hope they paint the buses red, people are used to red already
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Goke7: 8:38pm
blakid:
same excuse we gave when molue was sent off Lagos roads, do we want development or not?
5 Likes
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by madgoat(m): 8:38pm
Just give them a few months and they will be as dirty lookin and unkempt as BRT buses. We lack maintenance culture in Nigeria
|Re: More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses by Pazohaha: 8:38pm
Pk
2 Dead, 8 Injured In An Accident Along Akure-owo Road / Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations / Who Knows This Accident Victim From Cross River State (pic)
Viewing this topic: tivity101, Sitex(m), Larzio(m), kingayy, Law2019, Babewensabi, drsyd, jones2014, Bahdope, Neurotika, paddy01, easzypeaszy(m), Rajy00(m), akayalade(m), eemjay76(m), frank317, dani1luv, azidomedogo, Ilajeboy(m), ArchEnemy(m), BEAMBOR13(f), edubaba(m), Chiedumaga, Tunagy, priceykrystal(f), arobafingi(m), Geebanks(m), nairaland94(m), Lordfiido, awojideluv(m), Grace2707, iykemoney90(m), wealthbee, Gentlejoel, KillaBeauty(f), macus05, ouigy99(m), Afo1k, Qasim6(m), Segunbodurin(m), shadowwalker101, innocent1992(m), Kalaba(m), computer0810, Raphwise(m), SilverSpoonEnt, Arabica(m), naturallysimple(m), favor700(f), calddon(m), WomenTrainer, val4o, zudozz, chans(m), Goridoe(m), godspeed, Amagmilton(m), ninetiethcrown7(m), bilulu(m), megablinks(m), ghuzy01, drey076(m), Naijaphobia(m), camronid(m), abdulmuyis2014(m), barbie1018, khennyboy(m), chigo5(m), Odionastron, Pweezy(m), KBdownloads(m), KingsJohnson(m), Blazinraj01(f), thanknairaland1, Ferguson09, uchejifrancis, brutal1(m), Drniyi4u(m), sawg91(m), smacky619(m), abade7(m), bayobiyi, finebois(m), Malakh, bukolaakin, CWconsultant77(m), cuteemperor(m), killemslim(m), mubzord(m), Holartoms(m), Jayson504(m), Livi2020(m), 3psg, hamid6249, Chubhie, bukola89(f), Ehimen100, azurefils, Jane1234f(f), ebukaka12(m), AYexecutive, newman10(m), olaide721(m), kareem257, kayspark27(m), samesolomon(m), adegoks1234(m), Baronesschandus(f), wi5dom(m), samijay8(m), 2special(m), OnyeEurope, klexycole(m), frickyjohn, nwadonu, franksteele, hisable2, Brownhypo(m), oshdam2015, mcakon11(m), dapij, Yhemzylee, Lacisa, Optimist1234(m), thattallboi(m), noah24(m), abdulskulboy(m), tobbydy(f), JOSCO7720, BumbleDevil, sochey(f), inteli, Bukolar1(f), Joseid, NomzyJust(m), BrandHakim, SwacoBlackPope, chedna(f), proprince(m), Terver90, maxnedu11(m), micholen(m), marve777, Richkid97(m), sweetflame(m), phranklyn92(m), ojutony, Hallabee1(m), irokobest(m), agabee(m), Empathydphilo, TheBoy1740, Samojo4real(m), vicdom(m), GCsomething, smartgenius10(m), Hash86(m), Matilda77(f), Getterkay(m), cardiak(m), absyink, Ogunleti01(m), Dabigbroda(m), Olaleyeabdullah(m), natznext(m), bigkuba(m), Thepoll(m), teepride1994, Anewdawn, wabbyland(m), Gbengem(m), Moukandjo, ajstiles, dedons, philantoxx(m), larry10 and 255 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17