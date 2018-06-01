Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / More Pictures Of The New Lagos Buses (22268 Views)

A close look at these buses shows that they are Marcopolo buses. Marcopolo buses have a joint collaboration with Nigeria's bus plant ANAMCO in Anambra state, Nigeria.



AutoReportNG was able to get some few exclusive of the buses and what the inside looks like. These are some of the pictures we can get for now.



Great...this will definitely give Lagos more color. 7 Likes

thanks Mr governor for patronizing anamco.

Nawa ooh 1 Like

Hope say e go get AC o 4 Likes

Where did the buses come from? 2 Likes

Great innovation by the lagos state government. But one major issue is, what will become of danfo drivers and conductors, if they are finally asked not to operate on lagos roads. Me i'm seeing increase crime rate in lagos state if they are not well planned for. 5 Likes

Nice one. 2 Likes

u can only find these in major parts of Lagos 1 Like

BabaRamota1980:

Anambra Motor Company in collaboration with MARCOPOLO in Brazil





Anambra Motor Company in collaboration with MARCOPOLO in Brazil

They germinated.



They germinated.

Beautiful! But, on the streets of lagos, sadly, it will look ugly. Traffic jam and all...

Oni ibeere oponu 2 Likes

THERE COURT CASE HAVE FLOP, NOW THE VERY DAFT WASTELAND DWELLERS ARE BUYING TOKUBO INDIAN PUNJABI USE AND THROW WAY BUSES TO SHOW THEIR BITTERNESS.





IVM WILL NEVER RELOCATE TO LAGOS, KISS THE TRUTH.





IF U LIKE CARRY 100 MILLION CASES FILE IN UR STINKING LAGOS COURT, NNEWI SON AND NNEWI INVESTMNET REMAINS AT NNEWI.





THIS IS WAT A MASS TRANSIT BUS LOOK LIKE, NOT THE COACHES BEING PARADED AS MASS TRANSIT. 1 Like

Lagos should keep setting the pace for all other states in the SW, very soon we shall catch up.



Some flat--headed Jews can keep claiming to own Lagos while they keep on commissioning keke ambulances. 4 Likes

Yes, what?



Hope you have applied to be the bus washer



Oponu oshi

Dear IPOB Flatron,



Kindly advise your brothers with the pictured profession to apply for the 'bus washer' jobs since you already know the job openings,



We know aside drug peddling, you people from that red mud republic are second to none in jobs like this.



Thanks. 6 Likes

Maintenance noni isoro

yes Yes, what?



Hope you have applied to be the bus washer



Yes, what?

Hope you have applied to be the bus washer

This is nice



I hope they paint the buses red, people are used to red already

Great innovation by the lagos state government. But one major issue is, what will become of danfo drivers and conductors, if they are finally asked not to operate on lagos roads. Me i'm seeing increase crime rate in lagos state if they are not well planned for.

same excuse we gave when molue was sent off Lagos roads, do we want development or not?

Just give them a few months and they will be as dirty lookin and unkempt as BRT buses. We lack maintenance culture in Nigeria