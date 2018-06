Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata (4649 Views)

Reports suggest that Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Gonzalo Higuain as part of a plan by Juventus to lure Alvaro Morata to Turin.



The Old Ladies are reportedly keen on acquiring Morata and are giving considerations to tempting Chelsea with the Argentine to enable them land the Spaniard.



Morata joined Chelsea last summer and has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, and it went from bad to worse as he was hit by injuries that restricted him from featuring consistently.



His performance for Chelsea undoubtedly played a part in his exclusion from Spain’s World Cup squad and Juventus might be prepared to offer him a lifeline.



Juventus harbor interest in Morata but must clear the 30-year-old Higuain from their wage bill first. The Argentine who has scored 55 goals since joining from Napoli for £78million in 2016 earns £125,000 weekly.



Meanwhile, Chelsea would seek a replacement for Morata should the move materialize, as the club has also been linked with a move for Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.



Wow, Second to comment. Make dem take am easy before the disorganize tins. All this footballers wee no wan retire self weak me. Anywhere





I’d keep an old Higuain instead of getting an unproductive Moratata 3 Likes

They should offer Dybala or Pjanic 5 Likes

chelsea will just kill his career 1 Like

To me it Looks like a good bargain. 4 Likes

Chelsea have a very useless transfer policy! they should sign Crouch or Yakubu ayegbeni instead..nonsense! 10 Likes

Juventus should keep higuaiun, we don't want him in Chelsea.. We re looking for young, smart energetic striker, pls Chelsea is no retirement club he should go to MLS or China peacefully. 7 Likes 1 Share

Chelsea should just sign Alampadu instead. Rubbish!!!







When I think of the likes of Shevchenko, Torres, Morata, Robben, Salah, I just pity any attacker that signs for Chelsea. 8 Likes 3 Shares

ayatt:

chelsea will just kill his career Chop knuckle

Man is 30 already tho' Chop knuckleMan is 30 already tho'

We no get c oach, no more new stadium and no more Abrahamovic. Chai wahala go dey oo 1 Like

it will be a bad market... Chelsea only signs a year contract to over 30yrs players. we need fresh legs.

I even thought Juventus was going to buy the club sef. Present Higuain in exchange for CFC.... Abrah will sell the club laslas...

Nwamikpe:

Wow. Second to comment. Nice one for Chelsea. Make dem take am easy before the disorganize tins. Anyway

That will be a bad deal for Juventus if going by the current form of Morata. YNWA! 1 Like

mpa gi.. that person way ban me 1 Like

Egein:

Why "Nwamikpe"? You're an inferior zilch-wit. Silence is my answer for you. Silence is my answer for you.

porshnuel:

