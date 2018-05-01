





Reports suggest that Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Gonzalo Higuain as part of a plan by Juventus to lure Alvaro Morata to Turin.



The Old Ladies are reportedly keen on acquiring Morata and are giving considerations to tempting Chelsea with the Argentine to enable them land the Spaniard.



Morata joined Chelsea last summer and has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, and it went from bad to worse as he was hit by injuries that restricted him from featuring consistently.



His performance for Chelsea undoubtedly played a part in his exclusion from Spain’s World Cup squad and Juventus might be prepared to offer him a lifeline.



Juventus harbor interest in Morata but must clear the 30-year-old Higuain from their wage bill first. The Argentine who has scored 55 goals since joining from Napoli for £78million in 2016 earns £125,000 weekly.



Meanwhile, Chelsea would seek a replacement for Morata should the move materialize, as the club has also been linked with a move for Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.



