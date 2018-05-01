₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by damickey(m): 7:39pm On Jun 01
Reports suggest that Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Gonzalo Higuain as part of a plan by Juventus to lure Alvaro Morata to Turin.
The Old Ladies are reportedly keen on acquiring Morata and are giving considerations to tempting Chelsea with the Argentine to enable them land the Spaniard.
Morata joined Chelsea last summer and has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, and it went from bad to worse as he was hit by injuries that restricted him from featuring consistently.
His performance for Chelsea undoubtedly played a part in his exclusion from Spain’s World Cup squad and Juventus might be prepared to offer him a lifeline.
Juventus harbor interest in Morata but must clear the 30-year-old Higuain from their wage bill first. The Argentine who has scored 55 goals since joining from Napoli for £78million in 2016 earns £125,000 weekly.
Meanwhile, Chelsea would seek a replacement for Morata should the move materialize, as the club has also been linked with a move for Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.
Source: https://savechelsea.net/juve-reportedly-offer-higuain-to-chelsea-for-morata/
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Opinionated: 11:27pm On Jun 02
Wow.
Juventus are brave.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Nwamikpe: 11:27pm On Jun 02
Wow, Second to comment. Make dem take am easy before the disorganize tins. All this footballers wee no wan retire self weak me. Anywhere
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by muckross(m): 11:27pm On Jun 02
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by PRESENTATION(m): 11:28pm On Jun 02
Rejected Higuain
I’d keep an old Higuain instead of getting an unproductive Moratata
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by CLIQBOY(m): 11:28pm On Jun 02
They are mad!!
They should offer Dybala or Pjanic
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by ArinzeAnthony03: 11:29pm On Jun 02
Third to comment... But
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by ayatt(m): 11:29pm On Jun 02
chelsea will just kill his career
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by danielblessing(m): 11:29pm On Jun 02
Higuain ke !
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by infogenius(m): 11:31pm On Jun 02
To me it Looks like a good bargain.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by alhassanyusuf29: 11:34pm On Jun 02
Chelsea have a very useless transfer policy! they should sign Crouch or Yakubu ayegbeni instead..nonsense!
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Akeos(m): 11:34pm On Jun 02
bad market of i may
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Akeos(m): 11:34pm On Jun 02
bad market if i may
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by ghost3040: 11:34pm On Jun 02
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Freshbank: 11:35pm On Jun 02
Juventus should keep higuaiun, we don't want him in Chelsea.. We re looking for young, smart energetic striker, pls Chelsea is no retirement club he should go to MLS or China peacefully.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Promismike(m): 11:35pm On Jun 02
Good offer.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by blaakinlagos: 11:36pm On Jun 02
Chelsea should just sign Alampadu instead. Rubbish!!!
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by thesicilian: 11:36pm On Jun 02
When I think of the likes of Shevchenko, Torres, Morata, Robben, Salah, I just pity any attacker that signs for Chelsea.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by KAYSANTOS: 11:36pm On Jun 02
ayatt:Chop knuckle
Man is 30 already tho'
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Dannyset(m): 11:37pm On Jun 02
We no get c oach, no more new stadium and no more Abrahamovic. Chai wahala go dey oo
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by tallestobj(m): 11:37pm On Jun 02
it will be a bad market... Chelsea only signs a year contract to over 30yrs players. we need fresh legs.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by gidzbobby: 11:38pm On Jun 02
I even thought Juventus was going to buy the club sef. Present Higuain in exchange for CFC.... Abrah will sell the club laslas...
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by porshnuel(m): 11:38pm On Jun 02
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Egein(m): 11:38pm On Jun 02
Nwamikpe:Why "Nwamikpe"? You're an inferior zilch-wit.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:38pm On Jun 02
That will be a bad deal for Juventus if going by the current form of Morata. YNWA!
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by modaink333: 11:40pm On Jun 02
mpa gi.. that person way ban me
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by kenzysmith: 11:42pm On Jun 02
K
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Nwamikpe: 11:43pm On Jun 02
Egein:Silence is my answer for you.
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by IronTete(m): 11:43pm On Jun 02
Smiles...
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by Dutchey(m): 11:45pm On Jun 02
porshnuel:is it ur like?
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by ChimuchiYola(f): 11:45pm On Jun 02
Arrrhhh !!!
|Re: Juventus Reportedly Offer Higuain To Chelsea For Morata by oshe11: 11:46pm On Jun 02
Higuain is too OLD
Leave Our Morata for Us....
We need someone else but won't sell him....
We need to test him next season
