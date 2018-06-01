Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) (37174 Views)

Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday had a special session with Okada riders and Akoto drivers at Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti. The Okada riders and drivers opted for this meeting with Fayose to demonstrate their commitment, dedication and loyalty to his continuity agenda through Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka.



They reiterated their commitment at ensuring Prof. Kolapo emerges the Ekiti State governor-elect on July 14, 2018.



Governor Fayose while addressing them promised to make 10 litres daily free fuel available to them at designated filling stations till election day. He also directed that they should in turn convey commuters to their destinations at 50% discount in solidarity with Prof. Kolapo Olusola.





Even with Federal might, I don't just see Ekiti going where Fayose does not go. This guy is in tune with his people.



Fayemi strikes me as a guy that will be rubbing hand sanitizer after every handshake with the people we are seeing in the pictures here,and that is why I feel PDP will still retain Ekiti State.



Fayose knows how to play grassroot politics,as compared to the more refined Aje-butter that wants to be the Governor under the APC banner. 170 Likes 8 Shares

One Fa....always rent his crowd while the other Fa.....enjoys his people's love even if he calls them at night, they will come out in large numbers.



that's how it goes in Ekiti in case u no know 82 Likes 4 Shares

Governance miss road..





Ekiti people just wasted 4 years...





No be dull person go fit open eim eye down without seeing anything till things spoil (perfect example is the GEJ).? Fayose needed someone that will be so clueless in order to escape probe and jail. No be dull person go fit open eim eye down without seeing anything till things spoil (perfect example is the GEJ).? Fayose needed someone that will be so clueless in order to escape probe and jail. 15 Likes

Is it only me that notice this Elena is very dull? No Charisma. Always looking like an house boy Yoruba and H" factor which is "an houseboy" instead of A HOUSEBOY abeg shift Yoruba and H" factor which is "an houseboy" instead of A HOUSEBOY abeg shift 16 Likes 1 Share

Nice bargain



So everyone get to benefit. It's a win win situation



He really meant this his stomach infrastructure 1 Like

Shut up man...this is deception.He actually called for meeting just to sabotage bikes and buses going for Fayemi reception. I lives in Ekiti Shut up man...this is deception.He actually called for meeting just to sabotage bikes and buses going for Fayemi reception. I lives in Ekiti 12 Likes 3 Shares

How to win election 101



Connecting with the grassroots 7 Likes 1 Share

that's how it goes in Ekiti in case u no know indeed, after threatened them that any bike that refuse to come will pay fine. indeed, after threatened them that any bike that refuse to come will pay fine. 11 Likes 1 Share

indeed, after threatened them that any bike that refuse to come will pay fine. and still, all the okada men were there? and still, all the okada men were there? 1 Like

Brainwashed youths.

See their faces 2 Likes

and still, all the okada men were there? Why not go there and confirm yourself. Since you dnt knwn why re u saying " his people's love even if he calls

them at night, they will come out in large

numbers". Why not go there and confirm yourself. Since you dnt knwn why re u saying " his people's love even if he callsthem at night, they will come out in largenumbers". 2 Likes

pdp will surely win massively in next month governorship election in landslide victory. 10 Likes

mad man... Dino Melaye 2nd 2 Likes

Why not go there and confirm yourself. Since you dnt knwn why re u saying " his people's love even if he calls

them at night, they will come out in large

numbers". Haha! I ask again sir.... "all Ado bike riders were present?" u were aware of the threat so you need to tell me if those who failed to show up has two heads na. I didn't even mention any name so how did you know I meant Fayose? Haha! I ask again sir.... "all Ado bike riders were present?" u were aware of the threat so you need to tell me if those who failed to show up has two heads na. I didn't even mention any name so how did you know I meant Fayose? 6 Likes

Is it only me that notice this Elena is very dull? No Charisma. Always looking like an house boy No bi only you ooo...he always look like mumu No bi only you ooo...he always look like mumu

Haha! I ask again sir.... "all Ado bike riders were present?" u were aware of the threat so you need to tell me if those who failed to show up has two heads na. I didn't even mention any name so how did you know I meant Fayose? Is alright man. Is alright man.





The people's Governor....Oshokomole ekun oko oke....Prof. kolapo Olusola Eleka our God anointed next Governor



Fayemi won wa e ni ilu ohun darin(you are not wanted in the city yet you are singing).....Why bring so much police if you are popular??



Na police you wan rule abi Ekiti people??



The affliction of Fayemi shall not rise the second time in Ekiti state in the name that is above every other name Jesus Christ!!



We never even start dem don dey shoot dem self.... Haaahaaaaaaaaa



I tell you again this is "This is Ekiti State".....I here by declare a 40 day fasting and prayer for the good people of Ekiti state.



Fayemi and his gang of 77 fallen demon will end up destroying themselves The people's Governor....Oshokomole ekun oko oke....Prof. kolapo Olusola Eleka our God anointed next GovernorFayemi won wa e ni ilu ohun darin(you are not wanted in the city yet you are singing).....Why bring so much police if you are popular??Na police you wan rule abi Ekiti people??The affliction of Fayemi shall not rise the second time in Ekiti state in the name that is above every other name Jesus Christ!!We never even start dem don dey shoot dem self.... HaaahaaaaaaaaaI tell you again this is "This is Ekiti State".....I here by declare a 40 day fasting and prayer for the good people of Ekiti state.Fayemi and his gang of 77 fallen demon will end up destroying themselves 10 Likes 1 Share

How does it go in your biafrauud republic? How does it go in your biafrauud republic? 4 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew Painment! Painment! 3 Likes 1 Share

How does it go in your biafrauud republic? Who's this one? Who's this one? 1 Like