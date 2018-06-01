₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,581 members, 4,273,550 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 03:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) (37174 Views)
Nigerian Maritime University: Okerenkoko Or Okerenghigho? Delta State Boils!! / Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing / Buhari’s Health; Friday Declared As Public Holiday, It's Like Fayose Was Right (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:46pm On Jun 01
1st June, 2018
Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday had a special session with Okada riders and Akoto drivers at Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti. The Okada riders and drivers opted for this meeting with Fayose to demonstrate their commitment, dedication and loyalty to his continuity agenda through Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka.
They reiterated their commitment at ensuring Prof. Kolapo emerges the Ekiti State governor-elect on July 14, 2018.
Governor Fayose while addressing them promised to make 10 litres daily free fuel available to them at designated filling stations till election day. He also directed that they should in turn convey commuters to their destinations at 50% discount in solidarity with Prof. Kolapo Olusola.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/fayose-meets-okada-ridersurge-them-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by HungerBAD: 7:47pm On Jun 01
Ekiti.
Even with Federal might, I don't just see Ekiti going where Fayose does not go. This guy is in tune with his people.
Fayemi strikes me as a guy that will be rubbing hand sanitizer after every handshake with the people we are seeing in the pictures here,and that is why I feel PDP will still retain Ekiti State.
Fayose knows how to play grassroot politics,as compared to the more refined Aje-butter that wants to be the Governor under the APC banner.
170 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:47pm On Jun 01
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:48pm On Jun 01
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by JasonScoolari: 7:51pm On Jun 01
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by yarimo(m): 8:00pm On Jun 01
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by TheGuyNextDoor: 8:08pm On Jun 01
One Fa....always rent his crowd while the other Fa.....enjoys his people's love even if he calls them at night, they will come out in large numbers.
that's how it goes in Ekiti in case u no know
82 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by eezeribe(m): 8:09pm On Jun 01
OK
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by deomelo: 8:14pm On Jun 01
Governance miss road..
Ekiti people just wasted 4 years...
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by adem30: 8:28pm On Jun 01
Is it only me that notice this Elena is very dull? No Charisma. Always looking like an house boy
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by kahal29: 8:39pm On Jun 01
adem30:
Am telling you
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Archangel15: 8:41pm On Jun 01
deomelo:
E pain am
43 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by decatalyst(m): 8:43pm On Jun 01
adem30:
No be dull person go fit open eim eye down without seeing anything till things spoil (perfect example is the GEJ).? Fayose needed someone that will be so clueless in order to escape probe and jail.
15 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by adeolakemi: 8:43pm On Jun 01
adem30:Yoruba and H" factor which is "an houseboy" instead of A HOUSEBOY abeg shift
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:51pm On Jun 01
Nice bargain
So everyone get to benefit. It's a win win situation
He really meant this his stomach infrastructure
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Alexander07(m): 8:51pm On Jun 01
HungerBAD:Shut up man...this is deception.He actually called for meeting just to sabotage bikes and buses going for Fayemi reception. I lives in Ekiti
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by ideology(m): 8:57pm On Jun 01
How to win election 101
Connecting with the grassroots
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Alexander07(m): 8:57pm On Jun 01
TheGuyNextDoor:indeed, after threatened them that any bike that refuse to come will pay fine.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by TheGuyNextDoor: 9:01pm On Jun 01
Alexander07:and still, all the okada men were there?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Litblogger: 9:01pm On Jun 01
Brainwashed youths.
See their faces
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Alexander07(m): 9:07pm On Jun 01
TheGuyNextDoor:Why not go there and confirm yourself. Since you dnt knwn why re u saying " his people's love even if he calls
them at night, they will come out in large
numbers".
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Johnnyessence(m): 9:23pm On Jun 01
pdp will surely win massively in next month governorship election in landslide victory.
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by kmaster007: 9:27pm On Jun 01
mad man... Dino Melaye 2nd
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by TheGuyNextDoor: 9:31pm On Jun 01
Alexander07:Haha! I ask again sir.... "all Ado bike riders were present?" u were aware of the threat so you need to tell me if those who failed to show up has two heads na. I didn't even mention any name so how did you know I meant Fayose?
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by TheGuyNextDoor: 9:32pm On Jun 01
adem30:No bi only you ooo...he always look like mumu
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by Alexander07(m): 9:37pm On Jun 01
TheGuyNextDoor:Is alright man.
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by awakeupcall4all(m): 9:47pm On Jun 01
The people's Governor....Oshokomole ekun oko oke....Prof. kolapo Olusola Eleka our God anointed next Governor
Fayemi won wa e ni ilu ohun darin(you are not wanted in the city yet you are singing).....Why bring so much police if you are popular??
Na police you wan rule abi Ekiti people??
The affliction of Fayemi shall not rise the second time in Ekiti state in the name that is above every other name Jesus Christ!!
We never even start dem don dey shoot dem self.... Haaahaaaaaaaaa
I tell you again this is "This is Ekiti State".....I here by declare a 40 day fasting and prayer for the good people of Ekiti state.
Fayemi and his gang of 77 fallen demon will end up destroying themselves
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by divinecode101: 9:48pm On Jun 01
TheGuyNextDoor:
How does it go in your biafrauud republic?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by tuniski: 9:48pm On Jun 01
yarimo:Painment!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by TheGuyNextDoor: 9:56pm On Jun 01
divinecode101:Who's this one?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by cyberdurable(m): 9:58pm On Jun 01
|Re: Fayose Was Spotted With Okada Riders While Ekiti State Boils(pics) by PearlStreet(m): 10:00pm On Jun 01
Fayose of Ekiti
King of Biafra
Halti Ali-Modu Sheriff's 52nd Birthday Celebration With Her Hubby And Children / FG To Prosecute Rumour Mongers On President Buhari’s Health / Aisha Buhari's Brief Profile In Picture
Viewing this topic: teireal(m), olubams, Coraje(m), GeneralGbolly(m), zonax(m), Oju4190, andyzoga, JamesReacher(m), Liability(m), Saybal(m), Wuzyurdaddy(m), sunday0707(m), shaqur231(m), Aposteli1(m), opribo(m), youngcity, plux4, jahlud, dabeto, Amaihian4Frank, CementHUB, luffyhaki and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6