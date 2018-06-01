Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday (32851 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is rocking the new N70k Nigerian world cup tracksuit, which was released today, for his birthday today.



He paired it with a white Gucci sneakers.



Clears throat 7 Likes

Showbiz... 1 Like

the track suit looks like it is made of ankara material.



Doesn't depict Nigeria as a serious second round contender! 62 Likes 1 Share

It looks like so many things, i'm tempted to say that the track suit looks like matrass cover It looks like so many things, i'm tempted to say that the track suit looks like matrass cover 93 Likes 7 Shares

Looks more like all those flashy Indian skirts Looks more like all those flashy Indian skirts 96 Likes 2 Shares

Call it Fashion but even oyinbo will not try it.



you want to ''shine'' in $190 tracksuit which shouldn't be part of Ur wardrobe but an accessories as a sport man.



Agbada will have look 110% better on u dude.



i don't know if it is ignorant or stupidity ..i can really pin point the problem with African especially this new generation X n Y. Tracksuit is meant for cold weather and you are wearing it in this hot hot weatherCall it Fashion but even oyinbo will not try it.you want to ''shine'' in $190 tracksuit which shouldn't be part of Ur wardrobe but an accessories as a sport man.Agbada will have look 110% better on u dude. 54 Likes 3 Shares

Cee c former boyfriend

Interesting...





>>



Nigerians and their misplaced priority...always trying to show off everything on social media,track suit that is meant for sport activity...abegi where is Nwaamaikpe? 5 Likes 1 Share

God bless you, my sister. They can NEVER understand! God bless you, my sister. They canunderstand! 5 Likes

Shades are ugly.



It's rubbish

And Mind you, no fool should quote me and start saying rubbish oh But this Boy is razz sha.... Why did he fold in the angle-bandIt's rubbishAnd Mind you, no fool should quote me and start saying rubbish oh 2 Likes

Olodo! Who told you tracksuit was for cold weather SMH? It was originally intended for use in sports, mainly for athletes to wear over competition clothing (such as running shirt and shorts or a swimsuit) and to take off before competition.



Over the years it has become a trend in casual dressing as celebrities of the likes of Jay z, the kardashians, travis scott, pharell Williams, big sean and Rihanna (just to mention a few) have all been seen rocking it to a red carpet or an event. Olodo! Who told you tracksuit was for cold weather SMH? It was originally intended for use in sports, mainly for athletes to wear over competition clothing (such as running shirt and shorts or a swimsuit) and to take off before competition.Over the years it has become a trend in casual dressing as celebrities of the likes of Jay z, the kardashians, travis scott, pharell Williams, big sean and Rihanna (just to mention a few) have all been seen rocking it to a red carpet or an event. 5 Likes

23 of age. Ok

Really?

scratch and smell guy

Still typing[i]Still typing[/i]Still typing

Maison Fahrenheit...Locale

One day you people must surely get tired of this BB naija nonsense and give us some breathing space. Anyway, thank God the world cup is just around the corner. That will make better news for everyone. 7 Likes

In roughly two months time they would all be obsolete.

Growing the $190 dollars

this one na ankara

Madam it's not hot in Lagos . Madam it's not hot in Lagos . 4 Likes