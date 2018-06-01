₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Tessyama1: 7:49pm On Jun 01
Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is rocking the new N70k Nigerian world cup tracksuit, which was released today, for his birthday today.
He paired it with a white Gucci sneakers.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 7:50pm On Jun 01
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by PheezyLee(m): 7:56pm On Jun 01
Clears throat
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by GistMoreTV: 7:58pm On Jun 01
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by eezeribe(m): 8:07pm On Jun 01
Showbiz...
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Tolexander: 8:15pm On Jun 01
the track suit looks like it is made of ankara material.
Doesn't depict Nigeria as a serious second round contender!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by chicoMX(m): 8:21pm On Jun 01
Tolexander:
It looks like so many things, i'm tempted to say that the track suit looks like matrass cover
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by decatalyst(m): 8:33pm On Jun 01
chicoMX:
Looks more like all those flashy Indian skirts
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by chicoMX(m): 9:05pm On Jun 01
decatalyst:You no lie
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Fame333(f): 9:21pm On Jun 01
i don't know if it is ignorant or stupidity ..i can really pin point the problem with African especially this new generation X n Y. Tracksuit is meant for cold weather and you are wearing it in this hot hot weather
Call it Fashion but even oyinbo will not try it.
you want to ''shine'' in $190 tracksuit which shouldn't be part of Ur wardrobe but an accessories as a sport man.
Agbada will have look 110% better on u dude.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:22pm On Jun 01
Cee c former boyfriend
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by dogstyle007(m): 10:00pm On Jun 01
Interesting...
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Issafela: 10:01pm On Jun 01
>>
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Albert0011(m): 10:01pm On Jun 01
Nigerians and their misplaced priority...always trying to show off everything on social media,track suit that is meant for sport activity...abegi where is Nwaamaikpe?
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Follygunners: 10:01pm On Jun 01
Fame333:
God bless you, my sister. They can NEVER understand!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by AbbeyvanPersie(m): 10:01pm On Jun 01
Fame333:
Fame333:
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by obowunmi(m): 10:02pm On Jun 01
Shades are ugly.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by lekkan(m): 10:02pm On Jun 01
But this Boy is razz sha.... Why did he fold in the angle-band
It's rubbish
And Mind you, no fool should quote me and start saying rubbish oh
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Fahrenhite(m): 10:02pm On Jun 01
Fame333:
Olodo! Who told you tracksuit was for cold weather SMH? It was originally intended for use in sports, mainly for athletes to wear over competition clothing (such as running shirt and shorts or a swimsuit) and to take off before competition.
Over the years it has become a trend in casual dressing as celebrities of the likes of Jay z, the kardashians, travis scott, pharell Williams, big sean and Rihanna (just to mention a few) have all been seen rocking it to a red carpet or an event.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Promismike(m): 10:03pm On Jun 01
23 of age. Ok
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Kunleskey(m): 10:03pm On Jun 01
Really?
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by congorasta: 10:03pm On Jun 01
scratch and smell guy
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Jiikye1: 10:03pm On Jun 01
Still typing[i]Still typing[/i]Still typing
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Freeman147(m): 10:05pm On Jun 01
Maison Fahrenheit...Locale
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Bluntguy: 10:05pm On Jun 01
One day you people must surely get tired of this BB naija nonsense and give us some breathing space. Anyway, thank God the world cup is just around the corner. That will make better news for everyone.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Darkseid(m): 10:05pm On Jun 01
In roughly two months time they would all be obsolete.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by beamtopola: 10:06pm On Jun 01
Growing the $190 dollars
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by Abeyjide: 10:06pm On Jun 01
this one na ankara
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by dalaman: 10:06pm On Jun 01
Fame333:
Madam it's not hot in Lagos .
|Re: Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday by ninetiethcrown7(m): 10:07pm On Jun 01
Fame333:
Mama you see no get sense... track suit like the name implies is a sports wear and is meant to be dynamic in any weather condition. It is you I laugh at. Because there are different materials to different tracksuits, from the look of this one you can see it is quite light. You sef wan shine but you no know anything.
You will just jump and comment and insult we youths. Even the agbada people dry sweat untop am, I can categorically state that because I wear agbada and I do sweat when I wear it.
Madam if you no know then keep kwayet... Nonsense.
