Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by made4naija(f): 8:42pm On Jun 01
Bobrisky and LITV host, Hero Daniels, took a swipe at each other over Toyin Lawani’s car gift to ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina.
Hero had insinuated that the car gift was a shade to Bobrisky. The male barbie wasted no time to call out Hero who has also replied.
See their exchanges
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Litblogger: 8:46pm On Jun 01
All these hate and drama. To what end?
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by fabinfos(f): 10:32pm On Jun 01
He and it are fighting on social media while Fayose/Eleka and Fayemi are fighting it with guns.
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by UrbanExotica(f): 10:33pm On Jun 01
who are they?
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Jon3nity(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
Pretend you don't ___ me.. Oga oya answer (a) Love (b) know
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Chloe88(f): 10:34pm On Jun 01
attention seekers
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by directorXixXICK(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
But the guy finish bob risky sha.... Gather here if you think same... Still gather here if you think otherwise....lol
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by jibbish(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
HeroDaniels wants to take as a step to fame.
Its allowed but I don't think he has the funds to match up Bobrisky wealth. The Shim is actually trying to raise bars
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Yewandequeen(f): 10:34pm On Jun 01
Can someone summarize for next please
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by soberdrunk(m): 10:35pm On Jun 01
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by ba7man(m): 10:35pm On Jun 01
Game over!!!
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by nabegibeg: 10:35pm On Jun 01
made4naija:
See as e finish risky oooooo
as risky has chosen to be unfortunate in this life
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Anaskie(m): 10:35pm On Jun 01
That guys comeback was savage!
Bobrisky needs to be told the truth.
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by ybn10: 10:35pm On Jun 01
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by mimicious(f): 10:35pm On Jun 01
Heart attack
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Emodeee: 10:35pm On Jun 01
TKO.
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Idydarling(f): 10:36pm On Jun 01
Bobrisky...
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Megabig: 10:36pm On Jun 01
Finishing....OP still tell us what Bobrisky will say later,since say una wan make useless thread de come frontpage
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by justtruth88miSt: 10:38pm On Jun 01
Idris (bob) tot he is doing me... no knw dt she is doing himself
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Ceccylia(f): 10:38pm On Jun 01
And stop wanking to my videos.... Abeg what is wanking
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by justtruth88miSt: 10:39pm On Jun 01
justtruth88miSt:
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by zed01: 10:39pm On Jun 01
it seems this bobrisky of a person is not fluent in english
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Nonsua30(m): 10:39pm On Jun 01
Hahahahahaha Oga who vex you kwan,,everybody for this country just dey vex anyhow... Take it easy on the poor boy nah...
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by junique629(f): 10:42pm On Jun 01
Chai,see upper cut, me likey
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by kimbraa(f): 10:43pm On Jun 01
zed01:He breaks bottles while speaking. Don't go there.
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Smartvic1: 10:46pm On Jun 01
Drama queen....
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by Iceman2017(m): 10:49pm On Jun 01
And the dirty cat can't even write well
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by jessikoholic(f): 10:50pm On Jun 01
"Struggling- to-breathe face" got me.
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by anaya11: 10:50pm On Jun 01
ok oo
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by jessikoholic(f): 10:51pm On Jun 01
Toyin, dash am one millie
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by dyze: 10:55pm On Jun 01
|Re: Bobrisky And Hero Daniels Quarrel Over Toyin Lawani And Nina by henchamb(m): 10:57pm On Jun 01
So aunty Bob self-services with his pic.
