Hero had insinuated that the car gift was a shade to Bobrisky. The male barbie wasted no time to call out Hero who has also replied.



See their exchanges



source : Bobrisky and LITV host, Hero Daniels, took a swipe at each other over Toyin Lawani’s car gift to ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina.Hero had insinuated that the car gift was a shade to Bobrisky. The male barbie wasted no time to call out Hero who has also replied.See their exchangessource : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/bobrisky-and-tv-host-hero-daniels-come-for-each-other-on-ig-over-toyin-lawanis-car-gift-to-nina/

All these hate and drama. To what end? 5 Likes 3 Shares





See full shocking details of the foiled assassination attack on Fayemi here He and it are fighting on social media while Fayose/Eleka and Fayemi are fighting it with guns. 2 Likes

who are they? 1 Like

Pretend you don't ___ me.. Oga oya answer (a) Love (b) know 22 Likes 2 Shares

attention seekers 1 Like

But the guy finish bob risky sha.... Gather here if you think same... Still gather here if you think otherwise....lol 64 Likes

HeroDaniels wants to take as a step to fame.



Its allowed but I don't think he has the funds to match up Bobrisky wealth. The Shim is actually trying to raise bars

Can someone summarize for next please

1 Like

Game over!!! 1 Like

See as e finish risky oooooo



as risky has chosen to be unfortunate in this life See as e finish risky ooooooas risky has chosen to be unfortunate in this life 15 Likes

That guys comeback was savage!



Bobrisky needs to be told the truth. 8 Likes

Heart attack 3 Likes

TKO. 2 Likes

Bobrisky...

Finishing....OP still tell us what Bobrisky will say later,since say una wan make useless thread de come frontpage 4 Likes

Idris (bob) tot he is doing me... no knw dt she is doing himself

And stop wanking to my videos.... Abeg what is wanking 1 Like

justtruth88miSt:

Idris (bob) tot he is doing me... no knw dt he is doing himself

it seems this bobrisky of a person is not fluent in english 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahaha Oga who vex you kwan,,everybody for this country just dey vex anyhow... Take it easy on the poor boy nah... 2 Likes

Chai,see upper cut, me likey

zed01:

it seems this bobrisky of a person is not fluent in english He breaks bottles while speaking. Don't go there. He breaks bottles while speaking.Don't go there. 8 Likes

Drama queen....

And the dirty cat can't even write well

"Struggling- to-breathe face" got me. 6 Likes

ok oo

Toyin, dash am one millie

3 Likes