Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths.

https://mobile.twitter.com/benmurraybruce/status/1002632084488196097 Shortly after the long awaited jersey arrived, the senator made the tweet below:

Nonsense tweet. So Nike that paid good money to sponsor the super eagle's kits should now allow aba tailors sew the jerseys? What will be Nike's gain then? Aba tailors should go and sponsor the Super Eagle naa. Someone that didn't publish his own book in his country is now calling out a foreign brand for doing their business in their country. Hypocrite senator 23 Likes 2 Shares

And the jerseys that have been selling in Nigeria since the images were released by Nike were made where? 1 Like

Who will buy the Jersey at that price in Naija? Abeg leave Oyibo dem with their matter.... N41k no be here oo 1 Like

It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.

He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.

And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true



He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.



It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true

Mr common sense ain't making sense anymore. 3 Likes

Nonsense tweet. So Nike that paid good money to sponsor the super eagle's kits should now allow aba tailors sew the jerseys? What will be Nike's gain then? Aba tailors should go and sponsor the Super Eagle naa. Someone that didn't publish his own book in his country is now calling out a foreign brand for doing their business in their country. Hypocrite senator

Madam you go school and sense full your head! I cannot agree more!

He made a valid point....

It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.



He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.



And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true

Don't mind him, Nike's priority is to make profits not develop another country's economy. It's very obvious he knows nothing about sports branding and team sponsorship

Another politician good at opposing but failure in governance. 2 Likes

Good point though, but what about branding. How would you rake up such deals with local product.



Like Nike

Like Nigeria

#goodstuff

Bruce can open a sports wear company 1 Like

mumu senator... se dos suits and clothes he do wear are from aba? 1 Like

is this one senator They good in attacking federal government, go to his senatorial no single project this stupid noise Maker execute. is this one senatorThey good in attacking federal government, go to his senatorial no single project this stupid noise Maker execute. 2 Likes

Senator representing Twitter constituency did make sense at all.

It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.



He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.



And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true

Abi? Ben Bruce is just playing to the gallery as usual. Will the Aba folks be serious enough to get the likes of Wizkid, Alex Iwobi and other big-name celebrities to endorse theirs? He is assuming that those jerseys are trending by mistake when in fact a whole lot of branding, planning and effort went into generating the hype that currently surrounds them. He's just a lazy senator that lacks common sense.

And who told the senator that Aba is not cashing in as we speak ....







Nike got the money

It takes money to make money

Something Aba firms are not ready for right now

It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.



He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.



And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true

You should say he doesn't understand marketing and branding

[quote author=sean1000x post=68100785][/quote]Ode, go and sponsored the jersey then let them take it to Ugandan tailors to sew. Igbo mumu.

I wonder wat mr common sense has done for bayelsa

This guy reasons like a moro.n at times that I wonder if he is educated?



His he so daft that he does not understand the whole package that comes with kit sponsorship?



Does he think kit sponsorship is just tailoring of jersey that will be handled by a firmless entity?



Sometimes it pays to eschew populism for true common sense.

Ok

How can ur nickname name be common sense bt u no get sense lol. The hype nike created self no nigerian firm/aba can

If not because say na Nike design am, people no go buy

