|Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by chicoMX(m): 1:38am
Shortly after the long awaited jersey arrived, the senator made the tweet below:
Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by dominique(f): 3:02am
Nonsense tweet. So Nike that paid good money to sponsor the super eagle's kits should now allow aba tailors sew the jerseys? What will be Nike's gain then? Aba tailors should go and sponsor the Super Eagle naa. Someone that didn't publish his own book in his country is now calling out a foreign brand for doing their business in their country. Hypocrite senator
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by wagazala: 3:38am
And the jerseys that have been selling in Nigeria since the images were released by Nike were made where?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by bodejohn(m): 3:49am
wagazala:
China...Check Ali-express...
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by malware: 4:24am
Who will buy the Jersey at that price in Naija? Abeg leave Oyibo dem with their matter.... N41k no be here oo
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Mynd44: 4:44am
dominique:It is bad that Ben does not understand economics.
He does not understand that the hype around the jersey was sponsored by Nike. The only raise the jersey is getting huge ratings is because of the advertisements and not the jersey it self.
And then Ben Bruce is misinformed as Nike have come out to say that the 3 million preorders is actually not true
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by anibirelawal(m): 5:12am
Mr common sense ain't making sense anymore.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Alejoc(m): 5:18am
dominique:
Madam you go school and sense full your head! I cannot agree more!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Esseite: 5:20am
He made a valid point....
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by dominique(f): 5:23am
Mynd44:
Don't mind him, Nike's priority is to make profits not develop another country's economy. It's very obvious he knows nothing about sports branding and team sponsorship
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by luvmijeje(f): 5:23am
Another politician good at opposing but failure in governance.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by LordBaggins: 5:54am
Good point though, but what about branding. How would you rake up such deals with local product.
Like Nike
Like Nigeria
#goodstuff
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:00am
Bruce can open a sports wear company
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by gbosunz(m): 6:02am
mumu senator... se dos suits and clothes he do wear are from aba?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Lipscomb(m): 6:19am
is this one senator They good in attacking federal government, go to his senatorial no single project this stupid noise Maker execute.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Khd95(m): 6:21am
Senator representing Twitter constituency did make sense at all.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by OkutaNla: 6:36am
Mynd44:
Abi? Ben Bruce is just playing to the gallery as usual. Will the Aba folks be serious enough to get the likes of Wizkid, Alex Iwobi and other big-name celebrities to endorse theirs? He is assuming that those jerseys are trending by mistake when in fact a whole lot of branding, planning and effort went into generating the hype that currently surrounds them. He's just a lazy senator that lacks common sense.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:41am
And who told the senator that Aba is not cashing in as we speak ....
Nike got the money
It takes money to make money
Something Aba firms are not ready for right now
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Jones4190: 6:47am
After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Aldebaran(m): 7:37am
Jones4190:Funny
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by remedick: 7:40am
Mynd44:
You should say he doesn't understand marketing and branding
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Strikethem: 7:49am
[quote author=sean1000x post=68100785][/quote]Ode, go and sponsored the jersey then let them take it to Ugandan tailors to sew. Igbo mumu.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by naijacentric(m): 7:59am
I wonder wat mr common sense has done for bayelsa
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Throwback: 8:08am
This guy reasons like a moro.n at times that I wonder if he is educated?
His he so daft that he does not understand the whole package that comes with kit sponsorship?
Does he think kit sponsorship is just tailoring of jersey that will be handled by a firmless entity?
Sometimes it pays to eschew populism for true common sense.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by lonelydora(m): 8:13am
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by ednut1(m): 8:14am
How can ur nickname name be common sense bt u no get sense lol. The hype nike created self no nigerian firm/aba can
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Jagaban99(m): 8:14am
If not because say na Nike design am, people no go buy
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:15am
Thank God have gotten my own from. Nike on Monday... In anorder news. Nairaland party start today..... is going to be fun and intresting for more information abouh d party u can pm.. or cheeck the lin below..
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce: If Those 3 Million Super Eagles Jerseys Were Made In Aba... by Kleenatics: 8:16am
Nike has invested so much
