



Bobrisky apparently isn’t done with Hero, as he took to his Instagram page to slam him yet again in two seperate posts.



Abeg if u know dis motherfucker with cow skull tell him I’m never in his level in any level. Did u cal urself a comedian ? U are not funny and I don’t think anyone find ur dirty ass funny. Just because Linda ikeji employ u fool doesn’t mean u have mouth to talk me. Pls how much is your salary…u wanna mess with me ! I will finish ur upcoming Career trust me. The last time I saw dis he goat was at mega chicken. I don’t even know the bastard. He walked up to me to introduce himself to me that he work for Linda in my mind I was like sothe fool was now asking for my no. Now the idiot wanna talk to me. U want to use me to blow abi ? Naaa ur own will never work. For those of u who don’t know wat dis idiot did. He mentioned me on a post that was going viral lastnite and I saw it. And I responded to the idiot never to include my name or come close to me again whenever he see me in public, But wait Guys ! Y do some people pretend to like u wen they are alone with u and later go behind to gossip. I’m waiting for ur clap back o and see how I will finish u asap. Idiot see his ear like church standing fan. Foolish boy.



