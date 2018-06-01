₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by made4naija(f): 2:04am
Bobrisky and LITV host, Hero Daniels both took a swipe at each other over Toyin Lawani’s car gift to ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina, on Friday. Read previous report here.
Bobrisky apparently isn’t done with Hero, as he took to his Instagram page to slam him yet again in two seperate posts.
Read
Abeg if u know dis motherfucker with cow skull tell him I’m never in his level in any level. Did u cal urself a comedian ? U are not funny and I don’t think anyone find ur dirty ass funny. Just because Linda ikeji employ u fool doesn’t mean u have mouth to talk me. Pls how much is your salary…u wanna mess with me ! I will finish ur upcoming Career trust me. The last time I saw dis he goat was at mega chicken. I don’t even know the bastard. He walked up to me to introduce himself to me that he work for Linda in my mind I was like sothe fool was now asking for my no. Now the idiot wanna talk to me. U want to use me to blow abi ? Naaa ur own will never work. For those of u who don’t know wat dis idiot did. He mentioned me on a post that was going viral lastnite and I saw it. And I responded to the idiot never to include my name or come close to me again whenever he see me in public, But wait Guys ! Y do some people pretend to like u wen they are alone with u and later go behind to gossip. I’m waiting for ur clap back o and see how I will finish u asap. Idiot see his ear like church standing fan. Foolish boy.
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/round-2-bobrisky-fires-back-at-tv-host-hero-daniel//
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by owelle22(m): 3:28am
Na real wah
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by mikezuruki(m): 3:35am
Bobrisky was just going left, right, and center. no co-ordination.
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by castrokins(m): 3:56am
What's He Saying?
11 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by YeyeGirl(f): 5:13am
Lol @ """ CHURCH STANDING FAN""
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by itspzpics(m): 5:24am
Eyin lemo
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by pemiakd(f): 5:37am
Honestly Bobbyrisky is waste to this country. What d hell is he writing?
As for Hero Daniel can't he just keep quite and let d barking dog be?
26 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by mary4(f): 8:51am
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by OKorowanta: 9:09am
See his ear like church standing fan
Abeg this Bobrisky get razor mouth.
28 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by mary4(f): 10:53am
Cc Lalasticlala
Cc MissyB3
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by TroubleMaker47(m): 11:07am
E pain bobby well well well
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Chloe88(f): 11:08am
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by manikspears: 11:08am
mikezuruki:
You dey mind am,see him face like monkey yansh
6 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by grayht(m): 11:08am
Hero Daniel right now... “preparing to knock bobrisky off his feet”
16 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by sammirano: 11:08am
Standing fan seriously
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by whiteTORTIISE: 11:08am
Honestly, if i am Mr Daniels, i will not reply Brobisky or whatever they call the Man-She.
There is a proverb that said "many are mad but very few are roaming" This proverb is a correct answer to Brobisky. Only her "transmission, transformation" in IGP Idris voice is enough for any sane human being to know that Brobisky is a student of Yaba Left Memorial.
I cannot imagine myself, Honorable Chief White-Tortoise dress and behave like a woman when i know how much my John Thomas is worth.
17 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Pabloosas(m): 11:09am
Shots fired
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by TissuePaper: 11:09am
Hahaha..lmao
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by chuksjuve(m): 11:09am
#30 condom would have prevented all these!
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by nowpresence(f): 11:10am
little kids insult
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Berlyn1(f): 11:10am
This part got me his ear like church standing fan finishing
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by kingxsamz(m): 11:10am
All these useless staged beef are what these useless idiots are using to trend.
please mods stop pushing useless threads like this to fp.
they have no value or tangible information.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Bossontop(m): 11:10am
Chisos!!!.....church standing fan??
6 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Stonerobaba(m): 11:10am
castrokins:
Is he a she or he..Sorry is she a he-goat or she-goat
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Oyindidi(f): 11:11am
pemiakd:Hero started the fight
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Mydazz(m): 11:12am
mikezuruki:It's a sign of PAINment
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Abatsam111(m): 11:12am
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Kellz193: 11:12am
See English!!!
Abortion would have save us from this bobrisky mess
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Quickjobs(m): 11:12am
The drama continues.
He vs it
Meanwhile ---->> Don Jazzy set to marry...See details
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by ednut1(m): 11:13am
Bob risky na fool
|Re: Bobrisky Fires Back At Hero Daniel: "See Your Ear Like Church Standing Fan" by Joephat(m): 11:18am
But na true the homo talk oo
