From; Amagitesblog.com



Remember the gold bracelet Tobi gifted Alex back in the big brother house that got people talking?



His dad, Mr. Bakre has gifted him a replica of the bracelet to replace it.



Tobi's family organized a birthday dinner for him last night to mark his 24th birthday, and his dad presented it to him in presence of friends and family.



Back in the house, before Tobi gave Alex the bracelet, he told Alex her it was a gift from his dad and it meant a lot to him.





