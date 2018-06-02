₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Amagite(f): 5:24am
Remember the gold bracelet Tobi gifted Alex back in the big brother house that got people talking?
His dad, Mr. Bakre has gifted him a replica of the bracelet to replace it.
Tobi's family organized a birthday dinner for him last night to mark his 24th birthday, and his dad presented it to him in presence of friends and family.
Back in the house, before Tobi gave Alex the bracelet, he told Alex her it was a gift from his dad and it meant a lot to him.
Watch his dad hand him the gift here;
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by 1bunne4lif(m): 5:28am
wetin concern me?
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by CastedGist: 5:28am
Nice
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by YeyeGirl(f): 5:30am
When Tobi go buy Alex d car na....
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by itspzpics(m): 5:37am
Hmmmm
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Yomzzyblog: 5:39am
Tobo G
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Tamarapetty(f): 7:58am
Ok then
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Segunade10: 11:10am
Bbnaija:Tobi Enjoying His Birthday Dinner In Grand Style With Billionaire Father,Gets Lens,Bracelet As Gifts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eOoYVobt8g
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Quickjobs(m): 11:10am
How does this reduce the price of fufu in the market.
Nobody should quote me oh.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Lucasino(m): 11:10am
Nice one
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by KillaBeauty(f): 11:11am
Baggy beggy Alex
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by NwaChibuzor100: 11:11am
If this boy ain't fuckìng that girl he needs to get his head checked.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:11am
How is this News? I give better wristwatches to my Idoma Fiancee
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by DesChyko(m): 11:12am
Seriously, how this one take affect us eh?
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by darkenkach(m): 11:12am
So Tobi is 24 and have already accomplished a lot.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by pweshboi(m): 11:13am
Ok
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by konkonbilo(m): 11:13am
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by adeniyi3971(m): 11:16am
konkonbilo:good job sir!
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by iamjames2222: 11:17am
h
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by RadicallyBlunt: 11:18am
YeyeGirl:Lol. Funny you.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by bukanchris20: 11:18am
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Titugirl(f): 11:19am
He would still give it out to someone else
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Fkforyou(m): 11:25am
He got the virtue of selflessness from his dad...
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by fynlola: 11:26am
Such a good father, God bless him . Happy birthday to Tobi.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by jaxxy(m): 11:27am
Bull$hit
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by MENTORCH(m): 11:28am
darkenkach:
Like what, gist me please.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Riverside2018: 11:29am
.....
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by konkonbilo(m): 11:38am
adeniyi3971:thank you sir
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by OboOlora(f): 11:40am
MENTORCH:Lol u wicked oh
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by akprosperblog(m): 11:44am
|Re: Tobi Bakre's Father Replaces The Bracelet He Gifted Alex In The #bbnaija House by Olusola424(m): 11:45am
KillaBeauty:
She didn't beg for it
