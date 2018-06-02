₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by goldcoinhub: 7:32am
A man has been stabbed to death in a brutal attack by a tout in Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The deceased is reportedly the only child of his parents.
The suspect, Ifeanyi Ali, reportedly stabbed the deceased, 24-year-old Chigozie Alo, a tricycle rider, to death for refusing to give him N200.
It was learnt that the suspect had hitched a ride with Alo and on getting to his destination, demanded the sum from the rider to buy a local gin at a drinking joint in the area.
The Izza, Ebonyi State, indigene was said to have explained to Ali that he did not have money on him as he had just started work for the day.
The victim, however, reportedly asked the suspect to buy the drink on credit, promising to pay the seller later in the day.
The 24-year-old wanted to zoom off when Ali reportedly stabbed him with a broken bottle from behind and fled the scene.
The young man, it was gathered, bled to death.The case was reported at the Okpoko Police Division after, which the suspect was arrested. .
Alo’s parents, who spoke with Punch on Thursday, said he was planning to get married later this year before the incident happened.
His 58-year-old father, Jacob, said,
“On May 13, 2018, he carried Ali to where he was going. When he got to where he was going, he asked my son to give him money to buy a drink at a joint.
Chigozie told him he did not have money and promised to meet him at the bar to pay for the drink.
“But the man seized his tricycle key; held him from the back and stabbed him with a broken bottle. That was how he killed our only child.
He was our only hope. We wanted to get him a wife this year. It was very painful.
“He had finished his secondary school education and was struggling to raise funds to further his education. Ali is a notorious criminal in this community; we want justice.”
The deceased’s mother, Elizabeth, could not hold her tears during a chat with PUNCH, lamenting that her decades of labour had ended in futility.
She said,
“Even in death, the killer of my son must marry a wife to him, organise a proper burial for him and cater to the wife.”
https://lailasnews.com/man-stabs-couples-only-child-to-death-over-n200-in-anambra/
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by eezeribe(m): 7:33am
The rate of gruesome murders and suicides in Nigeria is becoming alarming...
From security personnel to spouses...
From family members to neighbours...
Even the life of an Agama lizard is now safer in Nigeria than the life of a Nigerian citizen..
Buhari's Fulani herdsmen and soldiers are still busy carrying out his directive of genocide on other tribes....
For the first time in Nigeria since the democracy era,freedom of speech has been violated with impunity...
People are now being arrested for expressing themselves on social media...
Facebook and Twitter Nigeria now have a report button for 'hate speech'... this is Buhari's own concept of leadership...
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Pabloosas(m): 11:16am
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by NwaNimo1(m): 11:16am
Op - Is the pic the victim or the perpetrator?
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by emeijeh(m): 11:16am
An only child?!
Oh my God!
Man's wickedness to man
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by ehispapa(m): 11:16am
Igbos
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Jerrypolo(m): 11:16am
Dayum!!!.
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by polite2(m): 11:16am
Ekwensu
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by ghostfacekillar(m): 11:17am
Where the body of the victim nah
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by fabinfos(f): 11:18am
This is just so unfortunate.
We need to take the mental health of people around us seriously.
This guy is obviously not stable mentally.
#1Trending....Married side chic duped of N850k by her married lover
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:18am
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by jrusky(m): 11:19am
N200 Pls I don't get it you mean N200(two hundred naira).
Nothing more to say.
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:19am
Eyaa so sad. Abeg be wary of notably or suspiciously dangerous people. Parents do all you can to train your kids in school. Your only child shouldn't be riding keke nau. Do farm work and send him to school. A man won't allow his only palm fruit to get lost inside fire.
#mytake
If you need a clean website design check my signature
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Juniorangel(m): 11:20am
Did he use knife or bottle to stab his victim...op I don't understand the pic
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by divinecode101: 11:20am
Ok,
Dem dom com again! Awon omo oloripelebe
Awon omo radarada, awon omo osi
This is the way they want to grow their virtual banana republic
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:21am
See wah 200n have cause nw
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by oluoni: 11:21am
Buhari regime don beat sense comot for some people na to dey kill themselves over N200 remain now abi??
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by flyca: 11:21am
polite2:Leave "ekwensu" alone please. Lol
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Based: 11:21am
Ayam tlying to undanstandin. De sed bottulu; i saw knife, de sed igbo guy; i saw ALI. De sed notolious gangstal; i saw a guy taking selfie. Hmm.. Igbo-hausa amaka.!
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Beno3: 11:21am
This is what you see in societies where education and enlightenmentis very scarce.And the elders of the area are not helping matters. RIP to the guy. What a painful loss.
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by TroubleMaker47(m): 11:22am
Stab just like that?
For promising to pay for ur drink later
I smell lies!
Meanwhile just checkout the mother's definition of justice for her son!
“Even in death, the killer of my son must marry a wife to him, organise a proper burial for him and cater to the wife.”Just negodu this silly reasoning!
SMH for that woman
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Houseofglam7(f): 11:23am
My goodness!!!!!
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Berlyn1(f): 11:23am
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by ikennaf1(m): 11:23am
ehispapa:
Where are those Yoruba guys that use to write epistle when they see a post making fun of them? They won't come here to write epistles now.
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by IgweIgweIgwe: 11:24am
ehispapa:Sharap there!
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by CharlesJok3r: 11:24am
What a very painful death.
I hate when youngster die in such a way.
RIP.
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by ezefrank87(m): 11:24am
Can a day pass by with gory death tales not gracing the front pages of nairaland? Indeed the end is near..
Rip young man
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by SalamRushdie: 11:24am
Just imagine
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by jaymejate(m): 11:24am
This is heavy
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by Abatsam111(m): 11:24am
|Re: Man Stabs Couple’s Only Child To Death Over N200 In Anambra by wink2015: 11:25am
2018 is a YEAR OF STABBING!
The United Nation maybe can declare 2018 the year of STABBING TO DEATH!
If it is not friends against friends. It is husband and wife fist cuffing and stabbing either of themselves to death.
We are midway into 2018 but the records of stabbing among Nigerians is so alarming and overwhelming!
Each day passes by without an incident of stabbing to death news.
