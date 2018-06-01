Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures (14857 Views)

A yet-to-be-named Nigerian man has reportedly died after jumping out of his condominium during a fire outbreak, yesterday, in Malaysia.



According to reports, the man’s 7th floor apartment was on fire around 7pm in Kuala Lumpur and in a bid to escape, he jumped out. He however fell awkwardly.



OMG !!! Naija Boys and Money ...



See The Name , Tribe ...



And also watch the Video and Full Pictures of the Guy here ..



Too bad, in a bid to save his life he killed himself Too bad, in a bid to save his life he killed himself 5 Likes

Too bad, in a bid to save his life he killed himself

My brother the tin tire me, He would have calm down and apply some safety measures then ideas will flow in which may had kept him alive till now My brother the tin tire me, He would have calm down and apply some safety measures then ideas will flow in which may had kept him alive till now



who am I to judge, I better pin my mouth he escaped from a physical fire and jumped like a boss into hell fire.who am I to judge, I better pin my mouth 9 Likes 1 Share

Rip bro. Most times fear makes us act without thinking. 3 Likes

My brother the tin tire me, He would have calm down and apply some safety measures then ideas will flow in which may had kept him alive till now

You are correct bro.



In times of accident, it is usually actions made in haste that give us the worst fatalities.





Even though it's easier said than done, the first thing to do in such cases is to relax, think through before acting.



Many lives have been needlessly lost because of decisions made in haste.



Lord have mercy! You are correct bro.In times of accident, it is usually actions made in haste that give us the worst fatalities.Even though it's easier said than done, the first thing to do in such cases is to relax, think through before acting.Many lives have been needlessly lost because of decisions made in haste.Lord have mercy! 1 Like

he escaped from a physical fire and jumped like a boss into hell fire.

who am I to judge, I better pin my mouth Smh Smh 7 Likes

RIP ooo

My brother the tin tire me, He would have calm down and apply some safety measures then ideas will flow in which may had kept him alive till now

Igbo amaka 3 Likes

RIP

Igbo amaka u are very stupidd u are very stupidd 9 Likes

Igbo amaka Check well, your entire existence might just be a careless load of crap. Check well, your entire existence might just be a careless load of crap. 3 Likes

Did he just wake up to the fire and realized it had engulfed the whole apartment or what that he couldn't risk using the door?



I am not understanding This ain't looking ordinary. What even made him think of jumping out from the 7th floorDid he just wake up to the fire and realized it had engulfed the whole apartment or what that he couldn't risk using the door?I am not understanding

Dude knows why he's jumping. The hangman is waiting for him if he gets caught

Igbo amaka And those from your tribe do not die at all? You are yet to know that nobody on this planet decided where he or she was born. Now that all you see is a joy in another's death...we all pray that your tribal DNA keeps you from ever dying. I am of the Yoruba tribe...but I have learnt to reason beyond tribal lines. And those from your tribe do not die at all? You are yet to know that nobody on this planet decided where he or she was born. Now that all you see is a joy in another's death...we all pray that your tribal DNA keeps you from ever dying. I am of the Yoruba tribe...but I have learnt to reason beyond tribal lines. 5 Likes 1 Share

RIP bros.life is a mystery, no pain in death.

This ain't looking ordinary. What even made him think of jumping out from the 7th floor Did he just wake up to the fire and realized it had engulfed the whole apartment or what that he couldn't risk using the door?



I am not understanding

He woke up to discover he over developed Malaysia while he is yet to bring any development to the yeast side. He woke up to discover he over developed Malaysia while he is yet to bring any development to the yeast side. 1 Like 1 Share

An African lost on other soil









RIP You see the result when you don't have time for any sporting activities to show case agility in such situation... Stop Forming burger upandan...RIP

I think he was pushed.This is murder case His posture doesn't looks like he jumpedI think he was pushed.This is murder case 2 Likes

The developers sabi die like fowl sha

He woke up to discover he over developed Malaysia than while he is yet to bring any development to the yeast side.

Your existence should be investigated ... Your existence should be investigated ...

Look at how brainless most youth here are. Post any topic and it is tribal/religious e-war.

Look at how brainless most youth here are. Post any topic and it is tribal/religious e-war.

How come it is when Igbos are being bashed that you lot come online and start lamenting about tribal slurs but when it's Igbo throwing the slur you are never anywhere to be found. How come it is when Igbos are being bashed that you lot come online and start lamenting about tribal slurs but when it's Igbo throwing the slur you are never anywhere to be found.