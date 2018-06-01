₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by AprokoGirl: 9:59am
A yet-to-be-named Nigerian man has reportedly died after jumping out of his condominium during a fire outbreak, yesterday, in Malaysia.
According to reports, the man’s 7th floor apartment was on fire around 7pm in Kuala Lumpur and in a bid to escape, he jumped out. He however fell awkwardly.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by AprokoGirl: 9:59am
OMG !!! Naija Boys and Money ...
See The Name , Tribe ...
And also watch the Video and Full Pictures of the Guy here ..
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Mutemenot(m): 10:01am
wia d pic
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by OceanmorganTrix: 10:03am
Too bad, in a bid to save his life he killed himself
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Donald95(m): 10:11am
OceanmorganTrix:
My brother the tin tire me, He would have calm down and apply some safety measures then ideas will flow in which may had kept him alive till now
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Uyiii: 10:20am
he escaped from a physical fire and jumped like a boss into hell fire.
who am I to judge, I better pin my mouth
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Talktoyoulater(f): 10:41am
Rip bro. Most times fear makes us act without thinking.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by jamael(m): 10:51am
Donald95:
You are correct bro.
In times of accident, it is usually actions made in haste that give us the worst fatalities.
Even though it's easier said than done, the first thing to do in such cases is to relax, think through before acting.
Many lives have been needlessly lost because of decisions made in haste.
Lord have mercy!
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Drniyi4u(m): 1:55pm
Uyiii:Smh
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:10pm
RIP ooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Omoniolami: 2:11pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Karlovich: 2:12pm
Igbo amaka
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by YaksonFCA(m): 2:17pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by ghostfacekillar(m): 2:18pm
Karlovich:u are very stupidd
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by ikennaf1(m): 2:18pm
Karlovich:Check well, your entire existence might just be a careless load of crap.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by fasho01(m): 2:19pm
This ain't looking ordinary. What even made him think of jumping out from the 7th floor Did he just wake up to the fire and realized it had engulfed the whole apartment or what that he couldn't risk using the door?
I am not understanding
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by oyb(m): 2:27pm
Dude knows why he's jumping. The hangman is waiting for him if he gets caught
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by oyetunder(m): 2:33pm
Karlovich:And those from your tribe do not die at all? You are yet to know that nobody on this planet decided where he or she was born. Now that all you see is a joy in another's death...we all pray that your tribal DNA keeps you from ever dying. I am of the Yoruba tribe...but I have learnt to reason beyond tribal lines.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by utytill(m): 2:36pm
RIP bros.life is a mystery, no pain in death.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by front2line: 2:38pm
He woke up to discover he over developed Malaysia while he is yet to bring any development to the yeast side.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by MrBONE2(m): 2:44pm
An African lost on other soil
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by okolet(m): 2:57pm
You see the result when you don't have time for any sporting activities to show case agility in such situation... Stop Forming burger upandan...
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by PenlsCaP: 3:01pm
His posture doesn't looks like he jumped I think he was pushed.This is murder case
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by noah91(m): 3:12pm
The developers sabi die like fowl sha
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Emilokoiyawon: 3:13pm
Your existence should be investigated ...
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by Senselin: 3:26pm
Look at how brainless most youth here are. Post any topic and it is tribal/religious e-war.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by front2line: 3:36pm
How come it is when Igbos are being bashed that you lot come online and start lamenting about tribal slurs but when it's Igbo throwing the slur you are never anywhere to be found.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies After Jumping Out From His Condo In Malaysia - Pictures by blessedweapon(m): 3:39pm
Savage
