₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,782 members, 4,274,164 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 12:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri (800 Views)
No More Lies! Nigerians Are Not Fools. – By Comrade Johnson / Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) / President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by KikBuhari2Daura: 11:48am
To my dismay, I woke up on Friday the 1st of June 2018 to find out that President Buhari, who is meant to be on a Ramadan fast, had released a statement, through the Presidency’s Twitter handle, alleging that the Jonathan government, which created the Sovereign Wealth Fund in 2012, had failed to save money in the fund after the initial $1 billion deposit it made into it.
Such a lie, coming at a time when the President is meant to be fasting is shocking!
The truth is that after starting up the Sovereign Wealth Fund with an initial deposit of $1 billion in 2011, the Nigerian Governors Forum, led by Rotimi Amaechi and supported by other Governors who later joined the APC, took the Jonathan administration to court to declare the Sovereign Wealth Fund illegal and assert their claim that the Jonathan led Federal Government could not force them to save.
In fact, Mr, Rotimi Amaechi released a statement justifying his opposition to the Sovereign Wealth Fund on August 31, 2011 and said:
“The SWF is an attempt to desecrate section 162 of Nigeria’s Constitution.
Section 162(1), (2) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution prescribed the mode of sharing the revenue of the Federation.
It states that “the Federation shall maintain a special account to be called the Federation Account into which shall be paid all revenues collected by the Government of the Federation, except the proceeds from the personal income tax of the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry or department of government charged with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The law says that anything that is outside the constitution is wrong and section 162 of the constitution also says so.”
Many attempts by the Jonathan administration to settle the matter out of court were rebuffed by Mr. Amaechi and his colleagues who had a hidden agenda to frustrate the plans by the Jonathan administration to save for a rainy day.
Working in tandem with Mr. Amaechi and his supporters in the Nigerian Governors Forum, the then minority APC members of the House of Representatives also filed another suit at a Federal High Court on the 7th of February, 2014, seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the Jonathan administration from operating the Excess Crude Account, from which they intended to source for money to fund the Sovereign Wealth Fund, and to pay all the proceeds of that account into the Federation Account for sharing amongst the three tiers of government.
As a result of these actions, the Jonathan administration paid the 36 states of the federation a total of N2.92 trillion from the Excess Crude Account between 2011 and 2014. Using the value of the Naira at that time that amount was just above $20 billion dollars.
It therefore amounts to historical revision for the Presidency to make these spurious allegations against the Jonathan administration,
President Muhammadu Buhari should be aware that just like I told him, after the many lies from his Democracy Day Speech, Ramadan fast does not just mean abstaining from food, it also means abstaining from lies.
Reno Omokri
Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.
Source:
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/sovereign-wealth-fund-more-lies-from-presidency-at-ramadan-reno/
3 Likes
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by chuksjuve(m): 11:59am
The internet never forgets .
Reno is a good record keeper..
One man opposition..
Apc and buhari are in deep trouble
9 Likes
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by KikBuhari2Daura: 12:06pm
Sending Buhari and his lackeys back to daura village is a special assignment every sincere and patriotic Nigerian must embrace.
A mistake has been done by electing a man does not know his left from his right .
This mistake must never be repeated.
Insha Allahu victory is Sure
Allah ya bamu sa'a mu kauda wannan gwamnatin rashin imani
6 Likes
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by limeta(f): 12:19pm
Who do not remember this
I do
1 Like
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Teewhy2: 12:24pm
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by abumeinben(m): 12:24pm
Scanning..
Done!
Reno should already know that #BuhariUnscripted is an intergalactic blunder. But wait, even the scripted chief of police gaan was...
It was no news that GEJ took over without much plans, but this Buhari guy ...I don't know. An illiterate is a president. His vice is a professor of law. Some things do not just add up. I don't hate Buhari but he should gaan rest really.
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by trapQ: 12:24pm
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by zedi01: 12:27pm
*********Breaking Over 5 games Won yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************
Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To get 300+ football betting odds / prediction for free!! And also stand a chance to win Cash prizes from our forum football prediction competitions.
To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by AK481(m): 12:27pm
Hehe
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by chivera018(f): 12:27pm
Even if rain fall Buhari go still blame Jonathan.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by PearlStreet(m): 12:27pm
Buhari is fasting but those telling the lies in the Presidency aren't fasting.
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Bossontop(m): 12:27pm
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Lexy1716: 12:27pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buGHOLuIzM8
Interesting video...I bet u won't get bored
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Rigel95(m): 12:27pm
k
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by georjay(m): 12:27pm
BMC! where art thou
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Boss13: 12:28pm
limeta:
It was a well debated case at that time. Anyone who pretends to forget either is biased or just pretentious.
1 Like
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by kay5you: 12:28pm
Reno my man
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Temple1288(m): 12:28pm
Mind what you do today, it might be used against you tomorrow.. I remember this scenario very well...
Well, it'd be swept away just like Transmission!
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:29pm
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Kellz193: 12:29pm
Reno you suppose work for exams and records
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by AZeD1(m): 12:29pm
Is either Reno doesn't understand English or he's just being mischievous.
The question is after the initial $1 billion did GEJ save more money in the SWF or not?
This unnecessary essay didn't answer the question.
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by OttHin(m): 12:29pm
KikBuhari2Daura:
Such a lie, coming at the time when you should be doing something reasonable with your life.
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by akaahs(m): 12:30pm
I ll correct my mistake insha Allah
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by fiercehillz(m): 12:31pm
Reno and facts... I just love this man.
#backtodaura2019
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by Newpride(m): 12:32pm
Foolish Reno , U shld be preparing for tomorrow’s sermon not politicking all ur life....
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by allstarfestus: 12:32pm
Good one Reno , this government will wish they assasinant you ... But God has protected you ... ,
|Re: Sovereign Wealth Fund: More Lies From Presidency At Ramadan – Reno Omokri by veron002: 12:32pm
This man is just an anti govt, i wonder who he s fighting for, definitely not the masses. i only see loyalty at its peak to his formal principal.
(0) (Reply)
AIT Phone Call Threat Is Bogus - Boko Haram / Wholesale Dsquared Shoes, Louis Vuitton Cheap T Shirts Online / Obasanjo Had A Killer Squad As President
Viewing this topic: kbshow100(m), Huthad, Hereigns4eva, miteolu(m), nolyyy(m), veron002, kay5you, somafol, gabolak(m), dahnimoh, georjay(m), seunseye(m), cletty, Rigel95(m), valufone(m), adult91, AdolfHitlerxXx, rossay(m), mrdan(m), tredax66(m), obi58, BMCSlayer, Lacomb(m), oge966, PearlStreet(m), giles14(m), SamuelAnyawu(m), Balet, Atlantaburger1(m), Obidavies, Apina(m), abby26(f), hypergig(m), damola1, Commanderinpips, Kellz193, donuba61, DLuciano, saucespecies, Odinax, tonyzeal(m), AZeD1(m), billgatexp(m), brodalokie, IAMTHEHERO, freezze(m), Ukarakpa2019, overall90, Hedriz(m), changes29, Ibukune(m), QuantAnalyst, Mexyz(m), theuniqueone(m), Phemmyfemco, akosh005, yincahij, kenmaro(m), Russellval(m), watchindelta(m), anytexy, uniksemi01(m), GeneralBahdGuy, Tessyy1701, obirilaye, chivera018(f), hoodboy(m), kayode1759(m), seuncyber(m), Ibukun003(m), dermmy, Lordwize(m), khennyboy(m), ndaman25, Awoleesu, ojotu4real(m), moruphb, hustleafam, bobmalu83(m), abhosts(m), sentix(m), AngelicBeing, Koph, AerialMapper, Myka(m), OnucheAdams, TsaTrinity(m), dumo1(m), hceejay, oyebanji(m), DWJOBScom(m), leflxy, LCevent, smile11s(m), abumeinben(m), mulante(m), denigma2(m), sacluxisback(m), Nnemuka, johnjose68, ikelords(m), ThankGodEdeh(m), CyynthiaKiss(f), muyicomms(m), allstarfestus, mayyorr01(m), Pivot, Mailthaddeus(m), Ajixegun, Newpride(m), MPESA(m), desmond2pk, Barezzi(m), peters247, vani86 and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25