Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:58am
@YomzzyBLog
StarBoy Wizkid took to his IG page to celebrate Africa's most sought after Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall who turned a year older today.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"My blood my family. A very good man @djspinall happy G day!��� we up today!"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/wizkid-celebrates-dj-spinall-on-his.html
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:58am
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:06pm
Happy birthday The CAP
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by freemanbubble: 3:58pm
isoright
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Gizamann(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by dammix(m): 3:59pm
Baba! Happy birthday
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Russianlord101(m): 3:59pm
Nice one happy birthday spinall
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by 100bands: 3:59pm
And how is this news?
What kind of Fuckery is this??
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by yumubelek: 4:00pm
More grace to you Brother Spinal Cord
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by ehardetola(m): 4:00pm
So?
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by ayoBiz(m): 4:00pm
Happy Birthday Spinall.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by gistblogger: 4:00pm
DOWNLOAD SPINALL SONGS>>> www.GistMore.com
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Nokio1(m): 4:00pm
no car/ issit not gifted car season
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by yungchivvy: 4:01pm
More wins
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by muckross(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by rozayx5(m): 4:02pm
Soco
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by henks(m): 4:02pm
Happy birthday to naija finest DJ , respect
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by magiki(m): 4:02pm
OK
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Houseofglam7(f): 4:04pm
Happy birthday DJ Spinall
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by Benekruku(m): 4:04pm
DJ Cuppy I know
Who is DJ Spinach
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by deprof247(m): 4:04pm
I wish him an elated natal day reminiscence as he senesces....
|Re: Wizkid Celebrates DJ Spinall On His Birthday by StarUp: 4:08pm
Did WizKid just said "...happy G day?" ...so DJ Spinall has another side hustle as a G boy
