StarBoy Wizkid took to his IG page to celebrate Africa's most sought after Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall who turned a year older today.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"My blood my family. A very good man @djspinall happy G day!��� we up today!"

Happy birthday The CAP 1 Like

isoright

Baba! Happy birthday

Nice one happy birthday spinall 1 Like

And how is this news?

What kind of Fuckery is this??

More grace to you Brother Spinal Cord 1 Like

So?

Happy Birthday Spinall. 1 Like





/ issit not gifted car season no car/ issit not gifted car season

More wins

Soco

Happy birthday to naija finest DJ , respect

OK

Happy birthday DJ Spinall

DJ Cuppy I know





Who is DJ Spinach

I wish him an elated natal day reminiscence as he senesces....

