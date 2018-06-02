Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted (12380 Views)

Chidogo Akunyili (daughter of late Prof. Dora Akunyili today married Canadian Andrew Parr at Madonna Catholic Church Agulu. The occasion was witnessed by family and friends including the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.



Congratulations to the newly wedded couple.



Love is truly blind.



No woman is ugly where there is love.



The boxer shoulders and dry chest is an eyesore that should have been covered in such holy place.

The brains on her.



If she inherited half her mother's brains and integrity, then the man has made a good bargain. 8 Likes

She recently sold a painting in London for millions of pounds.

Looks like she did inherit her mother's brains.

Wasn't it her sister that married a Camerounian a few years back? I wish their mother had been alive to see this day. May God rest her soul.

Why are they all marrying foreigners?

Why is Willie my governor stealing a look at that oyibo woman.

With all the wealth and exposure, they dressed just very simple but if it were my folks they will waste lots of luxury here. These folks must have already set up trust funds for their kids

K

She looks more like Lupita 3 Likes



Very wise geh....she don shaperly marry oyibo so dat her children go become dia citizen and dem no go suffer for dis naija........i dey teh u na very wise geh

Very wise geh....she don shaperly marry oyibo so dat her children go become dia citizen and dem no go suffer for dis naija........i dey teh u na very wise geh

Oluwa provide my own oyibo wife oo abeg

Wedding mustn't be extravagant even if you have money. To all the young men hustling to get married but your fiancee wants a glamorous wedding, mbuk, seat her down and open this thread for her.

C

Is it that these super eagles players are careful not to get injured before the world cup, or they don't just know how to play soccer ?



ENGvNGR

#winglesseagles

May her mama sleep well.

Obiano will sign another MOU at that wedding.

Throwback:

common my guy, a beautiful woman is that woman that thinks she is beautiful



common my guy, a beautiful woman is that woman that thinks she is beautiful

and in this case chidiogo thinks she is beautiful and she is beautiful.

Anambra amaka

Ovoko! Bleaching govnor

InyinyaAgbaOku:

Why are they all marrying foreigners? They are based abroad .

They are based abroad .

The chance of marrying a foreigner becomes very high.

Bossontop:



Very wise geh....she don shaperly marry oyibo so dat her children go become dia citizen and dem no go suffer for dis naija........i dey teh u na very wise geh

Oluwa provide my own oyibo wife oo abeg

I fit get you oyinbo wife but you go pay me I fit get you oyinbo wife but you go pay me

HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.



#TeamInterracialMarriage

Throwback:

I love her skin complexion.



Her problem is she is in circle of oyinbo and so she go cook and chop their food ration. You don see oyinbo food ration before? One loaf bread go last a week. The hen must be fat free. No stew, and no pepper, please! The baked or fried hen go last a week. Thats why meat no dey her body.



I love her skin complexion.

Her problem is she is in circle of oyinbo and so she go cook and chop their food ration. You don see oyinbo food ration before? One loaf bread go last a week. The hen must be fat free. No stew, and no pepper, please! The baked or fried hen go last a week. Thats why meat no dey her body.

For naija kitchen whole goat sef no go last fourdays not talk of ordinary hen.

michlins:

With all the wealth and exposure, they dressed just very simple but if it were my folks they will waste lots of luxury here. These folks must have already set up trust funds for their kids Just look at d oyibo dressing, good nd simple.

emeijeh:

Is it that these super eagles players are careful not to get injured before the world cup, or they don't just know how to play soccer ?



ENGvNGR

my brother d thing tire me. As u talk na im I take reason am. Let's just say na leg dem de save but that one no mean say make dem no use their brain pass ball well

Me I also need an oyibo husband abeg

Are we sure she is Akunyili's daughter; she is black mennn, anyway, happy married life.

Their ridiculous outfits though. look like clowns performing at a circus.

Throwback:

COMMIT SUICIDE AND SAVE YOURSELF THE AGONY OF WATCHING PEOPLE GOD HAS BLESSED

The two black ladies in the first picture is the true definition of ebony black beauty. I just dey gbadun their black skin

RiyadhGoddess:

The two black ladies in the first picture is the true definition of ebony black beauty. I just dey gbadun their black skin

Make me sef gbadun dis ya complexion nau hajiya.



Make me sef gbadun dis ya complexion nau hajiya.

I check my email every 2hrs and 30mins, ...I don abandon everything sef and i sit by computer all day long waiting for ya mail. E no arrive.