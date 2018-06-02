₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by AmericanQuarter: 12:58pm
Chidogo Akunyili (daughter of late Prof. Dora Akunyili today married Canadian Andrew Parr at Madonna Catholic Church Agulu. The occasion was witnessed by family and friends including the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.
Congratulations to the newly wedded couple.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Throwback: 1:03pm
Love is truly blind.
No woman is ugly where there is love.
The boxer shoulders and dry chest is an eyesore that should have been covered in such holy place.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by CSTR1003: 1:05pm
The brains on her.
If she inherited half her mother's brains and integrity, then the man has made a good bargain.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by CSTR1003: 1:07pm
She recently sold a painting in London for millions of pounds.
Looks like she did inherit her mother's brains.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by LaudableXX: 1:10pm
Wasn't it her sister that married a Camerounian a few years back? I wish their mother had been alive to see this day. May God rest her soul.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 1:13pm
Why are they all marrying foreigners?
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Collins4u1(m): 1:14pm
Why is Willie my governor stealing a look at that oyibo woman.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by michlins: 1:18pm
With all the wealth and exposure, they dressed just very simple but if it were my folks they will waste lots of luxury here. These folks must have already set up trust funds for their kids
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Asowari(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by emeijeh(m): 1:31pm
She looks more like Lupita
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Bossontop(m): 5:40pm
Very wise geh....she don shaperly marry oyibo so dat her children go become dia citizen and dem no go suffer for dis naija........i dey teh u na very wise geh
Oluwa provide my own oyibo wife oo abeg
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Nairalandmentor(m): 5:40pm
Wedding mustn't be extravagant even if you have money. To all the young men hustling to get married but your fiancee wants a glamorous wedding, mbuk, seat her down and open this thread for her. ***Need a clean website design? Let's get it done without advanced payments. Check my signature
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by bedspread: 5:42pm
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by emeijeh(m): 5:43pm
Is it that these super eagles players are careful not to get injured before the world cup, or they don't just know how to play soccer ?
ENGvNGR
#winglesseagles
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by ipobarecriminals: 5:45pm
May her mama sleep well.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Benekruku(m): 5:45pm
Obiano will sign another MOU at that wedding.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by freemanbubble: 5:45pm
Throwback:
common my guy, a beautiful woman is that woman that thinks she is beautiful
and in this case chidiogo thinks she is beautiful and she is beautiful.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Call07034780891: 5:51pm
Anambra amaka
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by ELgordo(m): 5:55pm
Ovoko! Bleaching govnor
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by CSTR1003: 6:06pm
InyinyaAgbaOku:They are based abroad .
The chance of marrying a foreigner becomes very high.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by BabaRamota1980: 6:20pm
Bossontop:
I fit get you oyinbo wife but you go pay me
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:21pm
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.
#TeamInterracialMarriage
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by BabaRamota1980: 6:27pm
Throwback:
I love her skin complexion.
Her problem is she is in circle of oyinbo and so she go cook and chop their food ration. You don see oyinbo food ration before? One loaf bread go last a week. The hen must be fat free. No stew, and no pepper, please! The baked or fried hen go last a week. Thats why meat no dey her body.
For naija kitchen whole goat sef no go last fourdays not talk of ordinary hen.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by akaahs(m): 6:31pm
michlins:Just look at d oyibo dressing, good nd simple.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by lexy2014: 6:32pm
emeijeh:my brother d thing tire me. As u talk na im I take reason am. Let's just say na leg dem de save but that one no mean say make dem no use their brain pass ball well
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 6:33pm
Me I also need an oyibo husband abeg
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by adeniyisamuel59(m): 6:37pm
Are we sure she is Akunyili's daughter; she is black mennn, anyway, happy married life.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Tobyarab(m): 6:41pm
Their ridiculous outfits though. look like clowns performing at a circus.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by jcccccc: 7:02pm
Throwback:
COMMIT SUICIDE AND SAVE YOURSELF THE AGONY OF WATCHING PEOPLE GOD HAS BLESSED
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by RiyadhGoddess(f): 7:04pm
The two black ladies in the first picture is the true definition of ebony black beauty. I just dey gbadun their black skin
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by BabaRamota1980: 7:10pm
RiyadhGoddess:
Make me sef gbadun dis ya complexion nau hajiya.
I check my email every 2hrs and 30mins, ...I don abandon everything sef and i sit by computer all day long waiting for ya mail. E no arrive.
|Re: Wedding Of Andrew Parr And Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra: Governor Obiano Spotted by Isaacgram: 7:11pm
I think this is the second white to marry into that family
