The Politics of Majority and Minority Cultures in Nigeria



Ass. Prof. Etop Akwang of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo, said something which I think many should know, especially those from the so-called "minority groups". A Doctoral candidate was undergoing his internal oral examination and in his work, he kept making reference to the fact that the Ogoni people are a minority group and he "implied" that his work, which was an analysis of Ogoni's traditional theatre, is a minor work as opposed to what obtains in the so-called "majority groups".



Dr. Akwang was of the opinion that the labels of "minority" and "majority" ethnic groups is a misnomer as all cultures are living cultures and do not obtain legitimacy from others. The UNESCO made a declaration on cultural diversity to which Nigeria is signatory and in that declaration, it was emphasised that all cultures are distinct, independent, and not superior to others. Many of the nations that signed this declaration made observable changes in their policies by removing the clauses that made some groups major and others minor based on demographic strengths. The rationale for this removal was that all cultures, even if with only a few persons, are unique and should not be subsumed under others.



Nigerian leaders are yet to ratify the UNESCO declaration of cultural diversity in the Nigerian constitution more than 15 years after it was signed. Nigeria's case is quite unique. With over 250 ethnic groups and distinct cultures, the country, in its colonial imagination, decided to make just three groups, out of over 250, as major cultures and relegated the others to minority statuses. The danger of this system is felt more on the psyche of the people from the so-called minority groups. As someone from a minority group myself, it seems as if I am a guest in my own nation. My group, the Urhobos, have contributed a lot to Nigeria and we have little or nothing to show for it. We don't even have a unique state to call ours despite our numerous calls. Many of the proposals for development and cultural preservation that are sent to the government usually end up in the thrash because we are not really seen as important people but this contrasts with the efforts made to preserve and recognise the so-called majority groups.This is the sentiment of over 50million Nigerians from diverse so-called minority groups. The nation propagates the falsehood that some groups are more important than others and their languages should therefore be taught in schools, propagated by government, and have hegemonic powers at the expense of other groups. This system is totally disturbing. It should be noted that the idea of cultural minority is not the same with that of racial minority as used in the United States and other multiracial nations. In multiracial societies, cultures are not regarded as minorities but racial pigmentation and even though I have reservations for this concept too, it is much better than the concept of cultural minority which we employ in Nigeria.



Dr. Akwang went further to assert why his ethnic group, the Ibibio, is not more or less important than the three so-called majority groups. He advised against the usage of the word - "minority" - in describing ethnicities that were unlucky to be included as "majorities" in Nigeria. That word psychologically affects those from the groups so labelled even without their knowledge. It creates a mental barrier between the people and the rest of the nation. It is not a word that should be in use in contemporary times. Even in other countries with multiple ethnicities like Nigeria, all the groups are regarded as equals regardless of numerical strengths (which do not translate into cultural importance over others). There is also the tendency, as I have observed myself, for those from the so-called majority groups and foreigners to treat the so-called minorities as appendages, subgroups, dialects, etc, of the so-called majorities.



To all those from the so-called minority groups in Nigeria: be not dismayed. You are unique and distinct in your rights. No group is better than yours. Even though the system propagates marginalisation and inequality, regard yourselves as important as any other. Do your best to preserve your culture. Be proud to speak your language and express your worldview. May what you lack in sheer numerical strength be made up for in cultural nationalism and identity. Above all, do your best to resist the usage of the word - minority - in describing you or your ethnicity.



To those from the so-called majority groups in Nigeria: it is not your fault that some Nigerian leaders decided to propagate a falsity that segregates cultures along numerical lines without regard for their distinctiveness. You can help by making those from the so-called minorities feel welcome and appreciated. Do not impose your culture or language on others. Do your best to help preserve dying cultures that have been so plagued by minority consciousness . Do not look down on others because your culture is regarded as a majority by a flawed system. Advocate against the usage of the words - majority and minority - when used to refer to living cultures.



To the government and policy makers: do your best to revisit the part of the constitution that makes some groups major and others minor. There is no justification for such clause in the 21st century. Each of the more than 250 cultural units in Nigeria is as important and as major as the other in their own rights. Make them feel like they are a part of the nation by removing psychological distance via minority consciousness. It won't be perfect and it will not solve all our problems but it will certainly be a starting point.



ALL CULTURES ARE LIVING CULTURES AND ARE NOT MORE OR LESS IMPORTANT THAN OTHERS.

- Iroro Orhero 2 Likes

The politics of majority and minority does start n end with hausas, yorubas n igbos as majority groups.

A man with a arabic or islamic name goes through same discrimination among the urhobos just like a christian in zamfara goes through rough handling from muslims there. The urge to identify with and regroup into stronger clique in Africa goes beyond politics. It is a complex thing. 5 Likes

My group, the Urhobos, have contributed a lot to Nigeria and we have little or nothing to show for it. We don't even have a unique state to call ours despite our numerous calls. Many of the proposals for development and cultural preservation that are sent to the government usually end up in the thrash because we are not really seen as important people but this contrasts with the efforts made to preserve and recognise the so-called majority groups



Sometimes I feel some empathy for the minorities, other times I don't. The voice of the minorities have been drowned out by the three majorities. That's why if any minority wants things to change, it has to ally its self with one of the three majorities that it is closest too in terms of ideology.



Ideally, Nigeria should have been structured in such a way that everyone is relatively autonomous. Unfortunately, that will never happen as the core North is happy with the current system.



So the choice for the minorities is simple, accept Nigeria the way it is and hope that Nigeria will some day restructure or devolve power down from the centre that makes everyone autonomous



Or



Agitate for independence, either individually or as a collective with others who are tired of Nigeria Sometimes I feel some empathy for the minorities, other times I don't. The voice of the minorities have been drowned out by the three majorities. That's why if any minority wants things to change, it has to ally its self with one of the three majorities that it is closest too in terms of ideology.Ideally, Nigeria should have been structured in such a way that everyone is relatively autonomous. Unfortunately, that will never happen as the core North is happy with the current system.So the choice for the minorities is simple, accept Nigeria the way it is and hope that Nigeria will some day restructure or devolve power down from the centre that makes everyone autonomousOrAgitate for independence, either individually or as a collective with others who are tired of Nigeria 5 Likes

I will fault two things here.



1 - certain cultures in Nigeria are indeed nations. Yoruba for example is a spread across three contigous international borders. The stake holders in UN that tabled the cultural uniqueness treaty were the same colonial masters at the table when Europeans drafted treaty of Berlin and partitioned nations like Yoruba.

Let them first undo the Berlin treaty before they champion a cultural independence drive to remove majority/minority labels.



2. Nature has not made every nation of tongue equal. Any attempt to equate people and dissolve diversity of tongue and capacity is artificial and will not sustain in Nigeria. Our reality is phenomenal. I will fault two things here.1 - certain cultures in Nigeria are indeed nations. Yoruba for example is a spread across three contigous international borders. The stake holders in UN that tabled the cultural uniqueness treaty were the same colonial masters at the table when Europeans drafted treaty of Berlin and partitioned nations like Yoruba.Let them first undo the Berlin treaty before they champion a cultural independence drive to remove majority/minority labels.2. Nature has not made every nation of tongue equal. Any attempt to equate people and dissolve diversity of tongue and capacity is artificial and will not sustain in Nigeria. Our reality is phenomenal. 1 Like

CodeTemplar:

The politics of majority and minority does start n end with hausas, yorubas n igbos as majority groups.

A man with a arabic or islamic name goes through same discrimination among the urhobos just like a christian in zamfara goes through rough handling from muslims there. The urge to identify with and regroup into stronger clique in Africa goes beyond politics. It is a complex thing.

Religious discrimination or discrimination in general is different from cultural suppression. The problem the so-called minorities have is that their cultures are regarded as less important by the usage of the word - minority- to refer to them. It creates a situation where some cultures are deemed fortunate and others are deemed unfortunate by virtue by numerical strength.





If the nation can regard every group has equal and affirm that there are no majorities and minorities in the cultural and political sense of it, then we can start from there. Let it be affirmed that all Nigerian languages and groups can be taught and used for national discourse like the three so-called majority languages are being used.



You can imagine that many of the translated forms of articles, videos, materials, websites, etc, in Nigeria and for Nigerians are done ONLY in three languages when they can be done in all languages without qualms. That is just absurd and baseless.



Ethnic and religious discrimination, which your post referred to, is not a product of minority appellation. Even amongst the so-called majorities, there are many instances of discriminations. That is not the issue we are talking about here. Religious discrimination or discrimination in general is different from cultural suppression. The problem the so-called minorities have is that their cultures are regarded as less important by the usage of the word - minority- to refer to them. It creates a situation where some cultures are deemed fortunate and others are deemed unfortunate by virtue by numerical strength.If the nation can regard every group has equal and affirm that there are no majorities and minorities in the cultural and political sense of it, then we can start from there. Let it be affirmed that all Nigerian languages and groups can be taught and used for national discourse like the three so-called majority languages are being used.You can imagine that many of the translated forms of articles, videos, materials, websites, etc, in Nigeria and for Nigerians are done ONLY in three languages when they can be done in all languages without qualms. That is just absurd and baseless.Ethnic and religious discrimination, which your post referred to, is not a product of minority appellation. Even amongst the so-called majorities, there are many instances of discriminations. That is not the issue we are talking about here. 1 Like

BabaRamota1980:





I will fault two things here.



1 - certain cultures in Nigeria are indeed nations. Yoruba for example is a spread across three contigous international borders. The stake holders in UN that tabled the cultural uniqueness treaty were the same colonial masters at the table when Europeans drafted treaty of Berlin and partitioned nations like Yoruba.

Let them first undo the Berlin treaty before they champion a cultural independence drive to remove majority/minority labels.



2. Nature has not made every nation of tongue equal. Any attempt to equate people and dissolve diversity of tongue and capacity is artificial and will not sustain in Nigeria. Our reality is phenomenal.

I will address your two faultings:



1. Every culture, not certain, are nations in their own rights. A cultural unit doesn't need to have a wide geographical spread before it is deemed a nation. Every culture is unique and distinct. We cannot deny the fact that some groups are more populated or have a wider geographical spread than others. However, demographic strengths do not translate into cultural importance over others. The Benin Empire was a very powerful kingdom in colonial times yet it had just a few population and little geographical spread. This has, until this day, not affected their cultural prestige and rich history. On what basis then should anyone deem Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba to be more important than Bini? Yoruba is Yoruba. Igbo is Igbo. Hausa is Hausa. Bini is Bini. Each of them is unique and deserves preservation and recognition. Population or spread should not be used to push other cultural units to the margins and even to extinction. It is a crime against humanity for any nation to drive another naturally evolved culture towards extinction or make those from the culture feel less than others. What is wrong if Nigeria simply removes the majority/minority clause like South Africa did and make all groups equal in terms of political and cultural identity and recognition?





2. Nature did not do anything. All humans are of the same stock. Whatever ethnic identities we have today evolved artificially by virtue of the necessities of the time. Some fared well due to population explosion and emigration. Others have gone extinct and many many more are on the margins of extinction. The UNESCO has proclaimed all cultures equal, as is the logical and humane thing to do. Nigeria, however, has not ratified this equality. Even in countries with serious numerical differences in ethnic makeup, every group has a sense of inclusion by government policies and this liberalizes the society politically and culturally.





Remember:



You are guilty of war if you imagine your kin and yourself to be a privileged people.



You are guilty of war when you consider your tribe, ethnic group or race as superior to others.



"Creed of Peace". I will address your two faultings:1. Every culture, not certain, are nations in their own rights. A cultural unit doesn't need to have a wide geographical spread before it is deemed a nation. Every culture is unique and distinct. We cannot deny the fact that some groups are more populated or have a wider geographical spread than others. However, demographic strengths do not translate into cultural importance over others. The Benin Empire was a very powerful kingdom in colonial times yet it had just a few population and little geographical spread. This has, until this day, not affected their cultural prestige and rich history. On what basis then should anyone deem Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba to be more important than Bini? Yoruba is Yoruba. Igbo is Igbo. Hausa is Hausa. Bini is Bini. Each of them is unique and deserves preservation and recognition. Population or spread should not be used to push other cultural units to the margins and even to extinction. It is a crime against humanity for any nation to drive another naturally evolved culture towards extinction or make those from the culture feel less than others. What is wrong if Nigeria simply removes the majority/minority clause like South Africa did and make all groups equal in terms of political and cultural identity and recognition?2. Nature did not do anything. All humans are of the same stock. Whatever ethnic identities we have today evolved artificially by virtue of the necessities of the time. Some fared well due to population explosion and emigration. Others have gone extinct and many many more are on the margins of extinction. The UNESCO has proclaimed all cultures equal, as is the logical and humane thing to do. Nigeria, however, has not ratified this equality. Even in countries with serious numerical differences in ethnic makeup, every group has a sense of inclusion by government policies and this liberalizes the society politically and culturally.Remember:You are guilty of war if you imagine your kin and yourself to be a privileged people.You are guilty of war when you consider your tribe, ethnic group or race as superior to others."Creed of Peace". 2 Likes

gidgiddy:







Sometimes I feel some empathy for the minorities, other times I don't. The voice of the minorities have been drowned out by the three majorities. That's why if any minority wants things to change, it has to ally its self with one of the three majorities that it is closest too in terms of ideology.



Ideally, Nigeria should have been structured in such a way that everyone is relatively autonomous. Unfortunately, that will never happen as the core North is happy with the current system.



So the choice for the minorities is simple, accept Nigeria the way it is and hope that Nigeria will some day restructure or devolve power down from the centre that makes everyone autonomous



Or



Agitate for independence, either individually or as a collective with others who are tired of Nigeria





There wouldn't even be a need for majority/minority clause if Nigeria was structured in such a way that every group has some form of independence to determine their collective future. Unfortunately, the so-called majorities determine their future and those of the so-called minorities. They hardly ever have any say in their future and this is obvious from the constitution of States, the National Assembly, the National Executive Council, and other arms of government. In some nations, there are platforms for the so-called minorities to be heard and these platforms are armed with some political leverage and prestige but in Nigeria, all so-called minorities are at the mercy of their "majority neighbours"! Quite unfortunate! There wouldn't even be a need for majority/minority clause if Nigeria was structured in such a way that every group has some form of independence to determine their collective future. Unfortunately, the so-called majorities determine their future and those of the so-called minorities. They hardly ever have any say in their future and this is obvious from the constitution of States, the National Assembly, the National Executive Council, and other arms of government. In some nations, there are platforms for the so-called minorities to be heard and these platforms are armed with some political leverage and prestige but in Nigeria, all so-called minorities are at the mercy of their "majority neighbours"! Quite unfortunate!

Not to bogg this discussion down into too much unecessary points and counter points, everything has its place.



The Bini example is a bad application. Contact with Bini was done by a league of explorers that earned pay from their writings. Much of what they wrote cannot be substantiated on the ground. The Imperial power they ascribed in publication is not translated to domain authorities on the ground.

How much of what is blogged today is a true representation of reality, less than half. But bloggers earn money. The reward incent them to produce more colorful and sensational reporting that appeals to consumers (traffic). The traffic translates to money. Linda Ikeji has built a mansion simply from sensational but not truthful reporting. People make money reporting on Kardashians living a plastic life while the likes of Ngozi Iweala, with far more credibility and credentials, are not even household names across West Africa, much more the globe. Its an old practice. Benin was the appeal back then but not the best nor a super power amongst kingdoms of the South.





Nationality is different from citizenship.



In a plural society as we have in Nigeria, our nationality predates our citizenship. Citizenship is not yet adhesive but we are encouraging people to deny their nationality. What sense does that make?



At best, this dissertation is a nice theory. It will gather dust like the many with similar calls before it.

BabaRamota1980:

Not to bogg this discussion down into too much unecessary points and counter points, everything has its place.



The Bini example is a bad application. Contact with Bini was done by a league of explorers that earned pay from their writings. Much of what they wrote cannot be substantiated on the ground. The Imperial power they ascribed in publication is not translated to domain authorities on the ground.

How much of what is blogged today is a true representation of reality, less than half. But bloggers earn money. The reward incent them to produce more colorful and sensational reporting that appeals to consumers (traffic). The traffic translates to money. Linda Ikeji has built a mansion simply from sensational but not truthful reporting. People make money reporting on Kardashians living a plastic life while the likes of Ngozi Iweala, with far more credibility and credentials, are not even household names across West Africa, much more the globe. Its an old practice. Benin was the appeal back then but not the best nor a super power amongst kingdoms of the South.





Nationality is different from citizenship.



In a plural society as we have in Nigeria, our nationality predates our citizenship. Citizenship is not yet adhesive but we are encouraging people to deny their nationality. What sense does that make?



At best, this dissertation is a nice theory. It will gather dust like the many with similar calls before it.

I don't think anyone is encouraging anyone to deny their ethnic nationality. In fact, in a largely ethnocentric nation like Nigeria, the main identity for many is their ethnic identity, rather than their Nigerian identity (assuming that they even have one). Nigeria has been to distant as a nation that its citizens reluctantly identity as Nigerians except when it comes convenient to do so. What we are saying here is that every ethnic group/culture should be given equal platforms to thrive. By equal platforms, we mean that the Government should eradicate the politics of majority/minority identity and give every culture a sense of identity so that at the end, many can be proud of Nigeria because she provided the platform for their nation to thrive. As it is today, many cultures are dying and others are at the margins. This is not good for the nation and you may say it doesn't concern you as someone from a majority group but that would be wrong. History has seen many populated groups become a whisper of their past glory today. History has also seen groups from the vestiges rise to greatness. If every group is given equal platforms to evolve, then nature will take its course.





And yes, this proposition may not be taken seriously but at the very least, it will be documented that a call was made. Many will read this and realise the problem with Nigeria. It may not be now but certainly, someday, someone with this ideology will rise to a position of influence and try to do something. When that day comes, this piece would have done its work. I don't think anyone is encouraging anyone to deny their ethnic nationality. In fact, in a largely ethnocentric nation like Nigeria, the main identity for many is their ethnic identity, rather than their Nigerian identity (assuming that they even have one). Nigeria has been to distant as a nation that its citizens reluctantly identity as Nigerians except when it comes convenient to do so. What we are saying here is that every ethnic group/culture should be given equal platforms to thrive. By equal platforms, we mean that the Government should eradicate the politics of majority/minority identity and give every culture a sense of identity so that at the end, many can be proud of Nigeria because she provided the platform for their nation to thrive. As it is today, many cultures are dying and others are at the margins. This is not good for the nation and you may say it doesn't concern you as someone from a majority group but that would be wrong. History has seen many populated groups become a whisper of their past glory today. History has also seen groups from the vestiges rise to greatness. If every group is given equal platforms to evolve, then nature will take its course.And yes, this proposition may not be taken seriously but at the very least, it will be documented that a call was made. Many will read this and realise the problem with Nigeria. It may not be now but certainly, someday, someone with this ideology will rise to a position of influence and try to do something. When that day comes, this piece would have done its work.

BabaRamota1980:

Not to bogg this discussion down into too much unecessary points and counter points, everything has its place.



The Bini example is a bad application. Contact with Bini was done by a league of explorers that earned pay from their writings. Much of what they wrote cannot be substantiated on the ground. The Imperial power they ascribed in publication is not translated to domain authorities on the ground...



@bolded I beg to differ, Bini presence can be felt in every culture down south, even before the White man came into our land, Bini had their empire which spreads from Lagos to the Eastern part of the country, thou they have been reduced to a mere minority, some stories about the old Bini empire are indeed true. @bolded I beg to differ, Bini presence can be felt in every culture down south, even before the White man came into our land, Bini had their empire which spreads from Lagos to the Eastern part of the country, thou they have been reduced to a mere minority, some stories about the old Bini empire are indeed true.

Government is not for the people....it has never been about the people!



The phrase "Government of the people by the people for the people" is a condescending bullshyyte.



Government is for the powerful! The powerful compete to rule. The people are collateral in that power struggle.



Many times in the serene environment of academic institutions scholars bring up ideal proposals that appeal to logic and earn recognition as solutiins to social challenges. That's how I view this submission. It's a solution for a problem in our society.



It's a fantasy to think anybody will implement it into policy, not even the author sitting as President have that power. Barack Obama, in 2008 during campaign spoke in flowery ideals and promises of what he will do if he won. His reality once he entered the white house conflicted with his idealism on campaign circuits.



Lets be wise....!

Efewestern:







@bolded I beg to differ, Bini presence can be felt in every culture down south, even before the White man came into our land, Bini had their empire which spreads from Lagos to the Eastern part of the country, thou they have been reduced to a mere minority, some stories about the old Bini empire are indeed true.

Do me a favor, lets keep this thread clean. Join me on a thread in Culture section about Oba of Benin visted Ife. I will be more than happy to do a one-on-one and demystify Benin power for you. Do me a favor, lets keep this thread clean. Join me on a thread in Culture section about Oba of Benin visted Ife. I will be more than happy to do a one-on-one and demystify Benin power for you.

I don't expect any change soon, the So called minorities are voiceless in Nigeria, I feel more for the northern minorities whose identity are being erased every single day by the so called major ethnic group.



There will always be a cry of marginalisation if certain things are not addressed in our Nation, No race or group is superior than the other, we are who we are because we choose to be this way. 1 Like

BabaRamota1980:





Do me a favor, lets keep this thread clean. Join me on a thread in Culture section about Oba of Benin visted Ife. I will be more than happy to do a one-on-one and demystify Benin power for you.





I will gladly do that and mention you, tomorrow is Sunday will be free for such convoc.



NB: I'm not a Bini fan boy. I will gladly do that and mention you, tomorrow is Sunday will be free for such convoc.NB: I'm not a Bini fan boy. 1 Like

fratermathy:





There wouldn't even be a need for majority/minority clause if Nigeria was structured in such a way that every group has some form of independence to determine their collective future. Unfortunately, the so-called majorities determine their future and those of the so-called minorities. They hardly ever have any say in their future and this is obvious from the constitution of States, the National Assembly, the National Executive Council, and other arms of government. In some nations, there are platforms for the so-called minorities to be heard and these platforms are armed with some political leverage and prestige but in Nigeria, all so-called minorities are at the mercy of their "majority neighbours"! Quite unfortunate!



Yes very unfortunate. So if the Urohbo nation accepts Nigeria, they should learn to put up and shut their mouths. That's the price of "one Nigeria" Yes very unfortunate. So if the Urohbo nation accepts Nigeria, they should learn to put up and shut their mouths. That's the price of "one Nigeria" 2 Likes

Efewestern:





I will gladly do that and mention you, tomorrow is Sunday will be free for such convoc.



NB: am not a Bini fan boy.

I already copied and pasted captions to that thread. The thread is Oba of Benin vists Ooni of Ife. I already copied and pasted captions to that thread. The thread is Oba of Benin vists Ooni of Ife.

To slap you they hungry me.



How is this thread related to GeJ ?, must you act silly at all times ?.

Efewestern:





To slap you they hungry me.



How is this thread related to GeJ ?, must you act silly at all times ?.

Oniovo I tire o. They just want to politicise everything.

fratermathy:





Oniovo I tire o. They just want to politicise everything.

They are the reason this country is not moving forward, You made some great points, the best any commentator can do is to suggest a way each and every ethnic group in Nigeria can be treated equally not screaming GEJ or Buhari (They are all thieves anyway).



Here is another comment



So if the Urohbo nation accepts Nigeria, the should learn to put up and shut their mouths. That's the price of "one Nigeria"

No correlation, Just want to use this opportunity to attack the Urhobo nation, Reason best known to him. They are the reason this country is not moving forward, You made some great points, the best any commentator can do is to suggest a way each and every ethnic group in Nigeria can be treated equally not screaming GEJ or Buhari (They are all thieves anyway).Here is another commentNo correlation, Just want to use this opportunity to attack the Urhobo nation, Reason best known to him. 1 Like

It's the Middle belt that suffer that discrimination, with the label "North Central" They have lost their sense of belonging, a region that practically have the best weather, land and environment for Agriculture and Agro-based business to feed the Nation has be reduced to Minority just cos dey still hang on to that label "North Central".

gerald09:

It's the Middle belt that suffer that discrimination, with the label "North Central" They have lost their sense of belonging, a region that practically have the best weather, land and environment for Agriculture and Agro-based business to feed the Nation has be reduced to Minority just cos dey still hang on to that label "North Central".

They should learn from Southern minorities and how we fought so hard to have our separate identity, left for these major Ethnic groups, they just want to lump every small ethnic group into their fold, Read about the plight of Southern minorities In the 1960's regional government.



Most northern minorities are fast loosing their identities and the federal government is doing nothing about this.



How many times have the northern minorities carried out a campaign to distinguish themselves from hausa/fulani ?, Down south we do that every single day. They should learn from Southern minorities and how we fought so hard to have our separate identity, left for these major Ethnic groups, they just want to lump every small ethnic group into their fold, Read about the plight of Southern minorities In the 1960's regional government.Most northern minorities are fast loosing their identities and the federal government is doing nothing about this.How many times have the northern minorities carried out a campaign to distinguish themselves from hausa/fulani ?, Down south we do that every single day. 1 Like 1 Share

fratermathy:





Religious discrimination or discrimination in general is different from cultural suppression. The problem the so-called minorities have is that their cultures are regarded as less important by the usage of the word - minority- to refer to them. It creates a situation where some cultures are deemed fortunate and others are deemed unfortunate by virtue by numerical strength.

There is no such thing as cultural suppression, at least not in present day Nigeria.

What you think of as inferior and superior are merely proxies for power. Even within the urhobhos, I am confident that there are "fortunate" lineages.





If the nation can regard every group has equal and affirm that there are no majorities and minorities in the cultural and political sense of it, then we can start from there. Let it be affirmed that all Nigerian languages and groups can be taught and used for national discourse like the three so-called majority languages are being used. This is a pipe dream which can only be achieved when every group drop their cultures, how realistic is that?





You can imagine that many of the translated forms of articles, videos, materials, websites, etc, in Nigeria and for Nigerians are done ONLY in three languages when they can be done in all languages without qualms. That is just absurd and baseless.



Ethnic and religious discrimination, which your post referred to, is not a product of minority appellation. Even amongst the so-called majorities, there are many instances of discriminations. That is not the issue we are talking about here. Again this is a matter of practicalities. The equality you are asking for will require significant financial investment which a poor country like Nigeria can't afford. I make bold to say that no nation can equate demographic power through law or force because the reality will always be different. There is no such thing as cultural suppression, at least not in present day Nigeria.What you think of as inferior and superior are merely proxies for power. Even within the urhobhos, I am confident that there are "fortunate" lineages.This is a pipe dream which can only be achieved when every group drop their cultures, how realistic is that?Again this is a matter of practicalities. The equality you are asking for will require significant financial investment which a poor country like Nigeria can't afford. I make bold to say that no nation can equate demographic power through law or force because the reality will always be different. 1 Like

Xisnin:



There is no such thing as cultural suppression, at least not in present day Nigeria.

What you think of as inferior and superior are merely proxies for power. Even within the urhobhos, I am confident that there are "fortunate" lineages.





This is a pipe dream which can only be achieved when every group drop their cultures, how realistic is that?





Again this is a matter of practicalities. The equality you are asking for will require significant financial investment which a poor country like Nigeria can't afford. I make bold to say that no nation can equate demographic power through law or force because the reality will always be different.

Is Nigeria a poor country? Really? Nigeria has a large percent of poor people but it is by no means a poor country.



Every culture CAN be given the equal opportunity to grow and develop without affect another culture. It isn't difficult to achieve. Firstly, we should eradicate the concepts of majority and minority cultures and recognise all 250+ cultural units as cognate Nigerian groups. Whatever forms of development is alloted one in terms of language documentation, cultural preservation, etc, should be done to others too, however minute.



Do that and see Nigeria move beyond petty sentiments towards human capital development. Is Nigeria a poor country? Really? Nigeria has a large percent of poor people but it is by no means a poor country.Every culture CAN be given the equal opportunity to grow and develop without affect another culture. It isn't difficult to achieve. Firstly, we should eradicate the concepts of majority and minority cultures and recognise all 250+ cultural units as cognate Nigerian groups. Whatever forms of development is alloted one in terms of language documentation, cultural preservation, etc, should be done to others too, however minute.Do that and see Nigeria move beyond petty sentiments towards human capital development.

At least nobody drags the minority tribes as much as the majority is dragged.



Even among the majority, some are still called second class citizens. A minority tribe has produced a President, meanwhile, a so-called majority is still waiting to be acknowledged enough yo produce one.



Really, we are all phucked in this country, so, there is no need to weep as if na only you dem flog. 1 Like 1 Share

safarigirl:

At least nobody drags the minority tribes as much as the majority is dragged.



Even among the majority, some are still called second class citizens. A minority tribe has produced a President, meanwhile, a so-called majority is still waiting to be acknowledged enough yo produce one.



Really, we are all phucked in this country, so, there is no need to weep as if na only you dem flog.

You are talking politics and that is not what we are talking here. This post is not geared towards political or religious marginalisation. What the post is saying is simple: the bifurcation of cultures into majorities and minorities is absurd, baseless and useless. It should be done away with for the sake of equity and the natural evolution of living cultures. You are talking politics and that is not what we are talking here. This post is not geared towards political or religious marginalisation. What the post is saying is simple: the bifurcation of cultures into majorities and minorities is absurd, baseless and useless. It should be done away with for the sake of equity and the natural evolution of living cultures.

fratermathy:





You are talking politics and that is not what we are talking here. This post is not geared towards political or religious marginalisation. What the post is saying is simple: the bifurcation of cultures into majorities and minorities is absurd, baseless and useless. It should be done away with for the sake of equity and the natural evolution of living cultures. is there really such a thing?



Is it not a personal thing to keep one's culture? Are there, let's say, Efik people doing away with their cultures to promote Igbo cultures? One would think that the distinguishing of the Niger Delta area into South South, would mean they don't have to be 'under' the Igbo culture.



Save for some parts of Rivers state, I would say the so-called 'minorities' aren't under any siege is there really such a thing?Is it not a personal thing to keep one's culture? Are there, let's say, Efik people doing away with their cultures to promote Igbo cultures? One would think that the distinguishing of the Niger Delta area into South South, would mean they don't have to be 'under' the Igbo culture.Save for some parts of Rivers state, I would say the so-called 'minorities' aren't under any siege

fratermathy:





Is Nigeria a poor country? Really? Nigeria has a large percent of poor people but it is by no means a poor country.

Yes Nigeria is very poor. GDP per capita says it all.





Every culture CAN be given the equal opportunity to grow and develop without affect another culture. It isn't difficult to achieve. Firstly, we should eradicate the concepts of majority and minority cultures and recognise all 250+ cultural units as cognate Nigerian groups. Whatever forms of development is alloted one in terms of language documentation, cultural preservation, etc, should be done to others too, however minute. I believe majority and minority culture is a very useful characterisation. Take the US for instance, you will hardly find any public document or event being covered in "indian" languages even though there are laws that specifically protect minorities against discrimination. If you remove the minority tag, you are declaring that all groups have equal practical powers, which is false. I believe the groupings remind us that some people exert more power than the other and we should aim to correct the problem.





Do that and see Nigeria move beyond petty sentiments towards human capital development. I think quite the opposite will happen because our loyalty to tribes is one of our biggest problem. In fact, you can predict a country's level of underdevelopment by the number of distinct ethnic groups. I propose that the government hands off promoting any culture to make everybody even. Yes Nigeria is very poor. GDP per capita says it all.I believe majority and minority culture is a very useful characterisation. Take the US for instance, you will hardly find any public document or event being covered in "indian" languages even though there are laws that specifically protect minorities against discrimination. If you remove the minority tag, you are declaring that all groups have equal practical powers, which is false. I believe the groupings remind us that some people exert more power than the other and we shouldto correct the problem.I think quite the opposite will happen because our loyalty to tribes is one of our biggest problem. In fact, you can predict a country's level of underdevelopment by the number of distinct ethnic groups. I propose that the government hands off promotingculture to make everybody even.