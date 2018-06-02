₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by sirlekzy: 2:16pm
A 35-year-old Nigerian man identified as Olukayode Ibrahim Lawal, was on Thursday indicted in Connecticut federal court, for reportedly tricking school districts across the country into sending him the personal information of thousands of workers and using it to file fraudulent tax returns.
The suspect who is in the U.S. on an expired visa according to prosecutors, went to America on Thanksgiving Day 2016, on a visitor’s visa but didn’t leave a week later as he was supposed to.
Lawal who allegedly committed the crimes a couple of months later, according to an arrest affidavit written by an FBI cybercrime investigator sent an email to a coastal Conneticut public school district employee that appeared to be from the school system’s superintendent. The email address was “superintendent.schools@aol.com.”
It was gathered that 100 “suspicious” 1040 forms were filed in the names of the school’s employees, including some who were owed refunds, the feds said. Three of the bunk refunds were processed, and $23,000 was dispensed from the IRS.
AJC reported that the IP address records showed that somoene at Lawal’s apartment in Smyrna had the sensitive information in email accounts. Another school district was duped and had 103 fake 1040s filed. A refund from one of those returns, totaling $4,207, was deposited into an account that had withdrawals in Marietta and Hiram. In another Connecticut district where 122 tax forms were filed in the scheme, Lawal made out with about $37,000 in tax refunds. .
Lawal also targeted school districts in Texas and Oklahoma, along with at least 11 businesses. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for his wire fraud charges. The Nigerian man was arrested on May 9 following a federal criminal complaint at his residence. He appeared before a judge in Atlanta and was ordered detained pending his transfer to Connecticut.
John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said the accused is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.
Source: http://www.lekzyloaded.com.ng/news/nigerian-man-tricks-u-s-schools-into-giving-up-employee-tax-info
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by African101(m): 2:29pm
One of those lazy youths
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by HallaDaTruth: 2:57pm
Name checkers time don come o
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by muhammed50(m): 3:40pm
Afonja!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by EzeNri(m): 4:37pm
Yoruba Moslem. Their Christians rarely get themselves involved in this kind of shits.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:38pm
Crime does not pay.
If you do the CRIME, ready to do the TIME.
Stop soiling the nation's name!!
I can see the youths that have been brainwashed by their corrupt politicians already....commenting!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:38pm
muhammed50:
EzeNri:Pathetic youths of the nation
Tribalistic bigots!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Unlimited22: 6:38pm
He's Nigerian. End. Of. Story.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by maxiuc(m): 6:39pm
Idiot you enter better country instead of you to hustle legit you are doing scam up and down
20,yrs small oooo
Increase the jail term
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by nairaman66(m): 6:39pm
Na wah!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by bmxshop: 6:39pm
Long jail awaits u to dupe d IRS.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:39pm
Unlimited22:God bless you.
Those tribalistic youths are something else.... BRAINWASHED souls!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by OneCorner: 6:39pm
EzeNri:
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Benekruku(m): 6:40pm
EzeNri:
Have you eaten today?
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by olatade(m): 6:40pm
EzeNri:
ode!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by congorasta: 6:40pm
k
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by OfficialRasheed: 6:40pm
Yoruba Muslims and crime are like Buhari and insecurity
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Chloe88(f): 6:40pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by CanineOfJackal: 6:41pm
Unlimited22:He is a Yoruba man first before being a Nigerian
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by BininKingdom: 6:42pm
Every Afonja in the United States are fraud suspect
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by imitateMe(m): 6:42pm
This is only a charge, it is not yet an evidence of guilt.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by IgweIgweIgwe: 6:43pm
Ola.....
Afonja and Aboki hybrid
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by juanjo2: 6:44pm
muhammed50:ara ga agba ishi ya
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by BininKingdom: 6:44pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
You're a hypocrite
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by DonPiiko: 6:48pm
Otunba online, dem don catch am
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by MadeInTokyo: 6:50pm
Wire Wire
Jacuzzi to wa online
Oya Chache GBA owo,
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by ipobarecriminals: 6:50pm
bastard! he's one of the reason dem US government dey cancel/revoked visa.He's probably one of those goats wey go dey snap pictures prapra even b4 dey land there to show their village people. Anyway,I trust trump to toss his useless fraudulent lifestyle back to AJEGUNLE.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by HoodBillionaire: 6:50pm
anything wire fraud
cashier check
employment
shopping
top up cc
classified
na always
afonja
una too like fraud
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Treasure17(m): 6:53pm
muhammed50:Be careful.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Gossiplover: 6:54pm
Better scammer
|Re: Nigerian Man Tricks U.S Schools Into Giving Up Employee Tax Info by Dami12345: 6:57pm
EzeNri:
Lol.
You have it backwards.
Wait oh, This is Nigeria everybody be criminal.
