From; Amagitesblog.com



Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi are in London to watch the Three lions of England take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium.



Banky shared the photo of them rocking the new Super Eagles Jersey as they prepared to watch the match live.



The two countries booked their places at the 2018 World Cup and would use the international friendly to prepare for the tournament that kicks off on June 14.



I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be. 7 Likes

After all this noise now they will still knock you people out in the group stage. 2 Likes 1 Share

so Mikel get mind promise Buhari of bringing back the world cup ? 1 Like

thesicilian:

After all this noise now they will still knock you people out in the group stage. The expectations placed on this overhyped team is too much. How dem go commot group stage nahin I no know mehn. Some Nigerians even dey expect them to reach final. No wonder this country is still lagging behind. Instead u suppose write A before you write B, Nigerians go first write B before they start thinking of wetin dem go use write A. The expectations placed on this overhyped team is too much. How dem go commot group stage nahin I no know mehn. Some Nigerians even dey expect them to reach final. No wonder this country is still lagging behind. Instead u suppose write A before you write B, Nigerians go first write B before they start thinking of wetin dem go use write A. 3 Likes



























Adesua, cast a spell on banky, that's why he loves her blindly.. I hate evil women. Adesua, cast a spell on banky, that's why he loves her blindly.. I hate evil women.

PLEASE play well oo

how is this news

overhyped eagles? let's see in Russia 1 Like

Cool

see as banky W dey sun teeth like Christmas goat at 37 no single issue to show that you are a complete man. but your prodigy wiz kid has already drop two.hiss

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be. this one is trying to be like nwamaikpe, he even use 'Nwa' in his own name, lol, bro why not try to be like adesua, atleast we know her and the level of success she's attained. Wanna-be Otondo this one is trying to be like nwamaikpe, he even use 'Nwa' in his own name, lol, bro why not try to be like adesua, atleast we know her and the level of success she's attained. Wanna-be Otondo 6 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be.



That's my type of girl. The type I prefer to fuvk and carry around while fuvking. Everyone has its own taste. 2 Likes

Na original jersey?

Okay.

^^^ Why is everyone sounding so aggressive and frustrated?...

majamajic:

so Mikel get mind promise Buhari of bringing back the world cup ?





Buhari too has many unfulfilled promises under his belt...... Buhari too has many unfulfilled promises under his belt......

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be.

So dis is all u av to comment? Sorry So dis is all u av to comment? Sorry

They are cute together

why is this girl yet to be pregnant?





Pple Dey hungry, Una no look dem side.



Unemployment yaapa, nothing concern Una.



Una go still come meet no electricity, Una got buy fuel/diesel for generator



Nothing sweet like my paapa country called NIGERIA!!!!!! Make Una enjoy Una money.Pple Dey hungry, Una no look dem side.Unemployment yaapa, nothing concern Una.Una go still come meet no electricity, Una got buy fuel/diesel for generatorNothing sweet like my paapa country called NIGERIA!!!!!!

Overhyped everything







Team





Coach





Football federation







Couple





President.

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be.



You yaf spoil You yaf spoil

The difference between the both of you is choice!! He can't love your type of ladies

than her NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be. let me ask you a question....how was your mum when your dad met her? am sure she must be Skinnerthan her

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be.

So everything about your life is f**k and pu**y ?





You are finished! So everything about your life is f**k and pu**y ?You are finished! 1 Like

NwaChibuzor100:

I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be. smh! smh!





majamajic:

so Mikel get mind promise Buhari of bringing back the world cup ?



Well one lie deserves another

jieta:

see as banky W dey sun teeth like Christmas goat at 37 no single issue to show that you are a complete man. but your prodigy wiz kid has already drop two.hiss

Who are you?



What have you achieved in life? Who are you?What have you achieved in life?

It's either Banky is impotent or the bae no get womb.. It's either Banky is impotent or the bae no get womb..