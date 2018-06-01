₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Amagite(f): 5:42pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi are in London to watch the Three lions of England take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium.
Banky shared the photo of them rocking the new Super Eagles Jersey as they prepared to watch the match live.
The two countries booked their places at the 2018 World Cup and would use the international friendly to prepare for the tournament that kicks off on June 14.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/adorable-photo-of-banky-w-and-adesua-etomi-rocking-the-super-eagles-jersey-in-london.html
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by NwaChibuzor100: 5:45pm
I still to this day wonder why banky choose to settle with this kind of girl. So skinny you begin to ponder wetin banky wan dey f**k for her body. Even the p***y sef go surely be bony and not fleshy as a normal one should be.
7 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by thesicilian: 5:46pm
After all this noise now they will still knock you people out in the group stage.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by majamajic(m): 5:52pm
so Mikel get mind promise Buhari of bringing back the world cup ?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by NwaChibuzor100: 5:53pm
thesicilian:The expectations placed on this overhyped team is too much. How dem go commot group stage nahin I no know mehn. Some Nigerians even dey expect them to reach final. No wonder this country is still lagging behind. Instead u suppose write A before you write B, Nigerians go first write B before they start thinking of wetin dem go use write A.
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Anigreat: 6:00pm
Adesua, cast a spell on banky, that's why he loves her blindly.. I hate evil women.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Tamarapetty(f): 6:13pm
PLEASE play well oo
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by segebase(m): 6:18pm
how is this news
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by RemedyLab: 6:31pm
overhyped eagles? let's see in Russia
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by miqos02(m): 9:52pm
Cool
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by jieta: 9:52pm
see as banky W dey sun teeth like Christmas goat at 37 no single issue to show that you are a complete man. but your prodigy wiz kid has already drop two.hiss
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Suspect33(m): 9:53pm
NwaChibuzor100:this one is trying to be like nwamaikpe, he even use 'Nwa' in his own name, lol, bro why not try to be like adesua, atleast we know her and the level of success she's attained. Wanna-be Otondo
6 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by IeatPussy: 9:53pm
NwaChibuzor100:
That's my type of girl. The type I prefer to fuvk and carry around while fuvking. Everyone has its own taste.
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by MrCuteking(m): 9:53pm
Na original jersey?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by encryptjay(m): 9:54pm
Okay.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Uyi168(m): 9:54pm
^^^ Why is everyone sounding so aggressive and frustrated?...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Lexusgs430: 9:55pm
majamajic:
Buhari too has many unfulfilled promises under his belt......
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by cnonyechi(f): 9:55pm
NwaChibuzor100:
So dis is all u av to comment? Sorry
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Chloe88(f): 9:56pm
They are cute together
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by kittykollinxx(m): 9:56pm
why is this girl yet to be pregnant?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by okomile(f): 9:56pm
Make Una enjoy Una money.
Pple Dey hungry, Una no look dem side.
Unemployment yaapa, nothing concern Una.
Una go still come meet no electricity, Una got buy fuel/diesel for generator
Nothing sweet like my paapa country called NIGERIA!!!!!!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by RexTramadol1(m): 9:56pm
Overhyped everything
Team
Coach
Football federation
Couple
President.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Bigii(m): 9:57pm
NwaChibuzor100:
You yaf spoil
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Dazydear: 9:59pm
The difference between the both of you is choice!! He can't love your type of ladies
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by blaakinlagos: 10:00pm
World cup jerseys available, personal names can be fixed on it also as customised. We delivere nationwide, make your order now....08022770642
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by darol4real(m): 10:02pm
let me ask you a question....how was your mum when your dad met her? am sure she must be Skinner than her
NwaChibuzor100:
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by NnamdiEducamia(m): 10:07pm
NwaChibuzor100:
So everything about your life is f**k and pu**y ?
You are finished!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by Saff(f): 10:07pm
NwaChibuzor100:smh!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by bigtt76(f): 10:08pm
Well one lie deserves another
majamajic:
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by NnamdiEducamia(m): 10:09pm
jieta:
Who are you?
What have you achieved in life?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by mimimile93: 10:10pm
Amagite:
It's either Banky is impotent or the bae no get womb..
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium by olamakinde(m): 10:10pm
NwaChibuzor100:you need serious help
