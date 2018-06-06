₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Arsenalholic(m): 3:03pm
phreakabit:Exactly.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:03pm
Ebuehi should replace Shehu in the 2nd half. That Shehu guy will be a disaster at the world cup if he starts against Croatia and Argentina
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Harrynight(m): 3:04pm
Ezyp:
Oh! we now have the Jersey in Ankara
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Temptee101(m): 3:04pm
Never allow your loved ones, family members (especially the elderly) or your relatives who might have BP watch these chickens during world cup to avoid telling stories that touch the soul. These boys deserve to be rounded up together with the coach and set ablaze. What kinda team is this for gawds sake
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by prinsam30(m): 3:04pm
meromero11:
infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:04pm
Is Taribo sure he saw the spirit of 94 Eagles in camp abi the ghost?
I know see any similarities here o. Abi was I too young then?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Uniqueaccountant(m): 3:04pm
I'm scared...pls let's pray...i want naija to win this game...we need to have a say in russia
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by eleojo23: 3:04pm
Na like this we go play for Russia?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:05pm
prinsam30:
What do you think we are playing?
We are already playing 4-3-3
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by easyelliot(m): 3:05pm
Shehu and Ighalo 1/10
Team plus coaching staff -1/10
How can u concede a goal from a set piece again after all the work put in?
How can u be losing to a team not even going to the wc?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Nahum777(m): 3:05pm
Alex80s:Uzoho?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by ominilongest(m): 3:05pm
Y dz mumu coach change his tactics...y did e stop using 4-4-2...iwobi and iheanacho upfront instead of that big head playing in Chinese league...
Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4
Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1
Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2
I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match..
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Ndonu101: 3:05pm
prinsam30:
Ezenwa is lucky to be a professional goalie
He is no where near as good as Uzoho or Akpeyi
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by MrCuteking(m): 3:05pm
Lessons leant
1. Every player wants to dribble instead of pass the ball
2. They are completely disorganized
3. They show apathy in dead ball situations
4. Only a few of them played in their respective positions.
5. We have finally been exposed with weak defence, midfield and goal keeper.
6. No team spirit nor team work.
7. We picked the wrong coach.
8. They played like cowards.
9. They lack accuracy
10. They are proud.
11. The man with the ball can’t even locate his nearest teammate.
12. They don’t rely on Moses but he thinks they do.
13. Mikel is confused and playing defensive midfield instead of playing behind the striker.
14. Ighalo is fvcked
15. Shehu is not in his peak at the moment, Ebuehi is more treatning along that flank.
16. Iceland will use this opportunity to beat us with dead balls.
17. No way, we are not ready for the world cup.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:06pm
Alex80s:Uzoho is doing well in this game
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by gracewealth007(f): 3:06pm
Second Half Kicks Off
Nig 0 - 1 Cze
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by zinizta: 3:06pm
oluwaahmed:
hahahahahahaha
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Alex80s(m): 3:06pm
phreakabit:
I am watching the match here . And i have watched all their friendly matches
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:06pm
2nd half
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Uniqueaccountant(m): 3:06pm
u no serious
ominilongest:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:06pm
MrCuteking:
Your Analysis are completely wrong. I'd wait till the end of the match to write mine.
Not bashing you, but I am not sure some of you actually understand football tactically.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by prinsam30(m): 3:07pm
phreakabit:
no is more like 4231
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by zombieHUNTER: 3:07pm
Zanas:
You are watching the game
This shehu guy no be am
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:07pm
Imagine! Let no coach pick these old tired players for serious matches again! I even heard our 2nd team are far better.
At least dem go breathe Russian air.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by GistFullGround: 3:07pm
What kind of International Match is this self?
The camera angle is poor. They only have one camera
No Czech fans
Poor pitch
Noisy Nigerians, the game never start all we hear is "All we are saying..." and "Hey, hey, ooh.." poo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by permsec: 3:07pm
ItzBIM:Guy, abeg if u wan spwak pigin abeg speak am well.
Which one be who[b]clipped[/b]
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Alex80s(m): 3:08pm
Mikel makes an unnecessary pullout as usual
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by MI360digri: 3:08pm
Ebuehi in for shehu
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by cromele: 3:08pm
UPDATE: Second half gets underway. Nigeria 0-1 Czech Republic. Watch live here in my signature or profile.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by younglleo(m): 3:08pm
put more effort ighalo
