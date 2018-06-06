₦airaland Forum

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Arsenalholic(m): 3:03pm
LMAO! You are obviously listening to the radio.
Mikel and Uzoho have been our stand out players.
Exactly.

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:03pm
Ebuehi should replace Shehu in the 2nd half. That Shehu guy will be a disaster at the world cup if he starts against Croatia and Argentina

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Harrynight(m): 3:04pm
Naija I hail thee


Oh! we now have the Jersey in Ankara grin
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Temptee101(m): 3:04pm
Never allow your loved ones, family members (especially the elderly) or your relatives who might have BP watch these chickens during world cup to avoid telling stories that touch the soul. These boys deserve to be rounded up together with the coach and set ablaze. What kinda team is this for gawds sake

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by prinsam30(m): 3:04pm
We have the very wrong selection for this world cup. No clear cut strategy that could be noticeable in all the friendlies. No defined attack combination. E be like say we want go do comedy for Russia grin


infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:04pm
Is Taribo sure he saw the spirit of 94 Eagles in camp abi the ghost?
I know see any similarities here o. Abi was I too young then?

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Uniqueaccountant(m): 3:04pm
I'm scared...pls let's pray...i want naija to win this game...we need to have a say in russia
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by eleojo23: 3:04pm
Na like this we go play for Russia?

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:05pm
infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation


What do you think we are playing?
We are already playing 4-3-3
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by easyelliot(m): 3:05pm
Shehu and Ighalo 1/10

Team plus coaching staff -1/10

How can u concede a goal from a set piece again after all the work put in?

How can u be losing to a team not even going to the wc?

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Nahum777(m): 3:05pm
Idowu, Uzoho and Onazi has no business in that team. Mikel should be coming from the bench.
Uzoho?
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by ominilongest(m): 3:05pm
Y dz mumu coach change his tactics...y did e stop using 4-4-2...iwobi and iheanacho upfront instead of that big head playing in Chinese league...



Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4
Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1
Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2

I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match.. grin

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Ndonu101: 3:05pm
I said this same thing in our last match against England but one of these indomie generation said I'm watching the back of TV

Ezenwa is lucky to be a professional goalie

He is no where near as good as Uzoho or Akpeyi

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by MrCuteking(m): 3:05pm
Lessons leant

1. Every player wants to dribble instead of pass the ball

2. They are completely disorganized

3. They show apathy in dead ball situations

4. Only a few of them played in their respective positions.

5. We have finally been exposed with weak defence, midfield and goal keeper.

6. No team spirit nor team work.

7. We picked the wrong coach.

8. They played like cowards.

9. They lack accuracy

10. They are proud.

11. The man with the ball can’t even locate his nearest teammate.

12. They don’t rely on Moses but he thinks they do.

13. Mikel is confused and playing defensive midfield instead of playing behind the striker.

14. Ighalo is fvcked

15. Shehu is not in his peak at the moment, Ebuehi is more treatning along that flank.

16. Iceland will use this opportunity to beat us with dead balls.

17. No way, we are not ready for the world cup.

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:06pm
Idowu, Uzoho and Onazi has no business in that team. Mikel should be coming from the bench.
Uzoho is doing well in this game
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by gracewealth007(f): 3:06pm
Second Half Kicks Off

Nig 0 - 1 Cze



Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by zinizta: 3:06pm
Ever since uzoho started keeping for us, we hardly win any match.


hahahahahahaha
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Alex80s(m): 3:06pm
LMAO! You are obviously listening to the radio.
Mikel and Uzoho have been our stand out players.

I am watching the match here . And i have watched all their friendly matches
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Zanas: 3:06pm
2nd half
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Uniqueaccountant(m): 3:06pm
grin u no serious
Y dz mumu coach change his tactics...y did e stop using 4-4-2...iwobi and iheanacho upfront instead of that big head playing in Chinese league...



Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4
Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1
Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2

I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match.. grin

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by phreakabit(m): 3:06pm
Lessons leant

1. Every player wants to dribble instead of pass the ball

2. They are completely disorganized

3. They show apathy in dead ball situations

4. Only a few of them played in their respective positions.

5. We have finally being exposed with weak defence, midfield and goal keeper.

6. No team spirit nor team work.

7. We picked the wrong coach.

8. They played like cowards.

9. They lack accuracy

10. They are proud.

11. The man with the ball can’t even locate his nearest teammate.

12. They don’t rely on Moses but he thinks they do.

13. Mikel is confused and playing defensive midfield instead of playing behind the striker.

14. Ighalo is fvcked

15. Shehu is not in his peak at the moment, Ebuehi is more treatning along that flank.

16. Iceland will use this opportunity to beat us with dead balls.

17. No way, we are not ready for the world cup.

Your Analysis are completely wrong. I'd wait till the end of the match to write mine.
Not bashing you, but I am not sure some of you actually understand football tactically.
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by prinsam30(m): 3:07pm
What do you think we are playing? We are already playing 4-3-3

no is more like 4231
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by zombieHUNTER: 3:07pm
Ebuehi should replace Shehu in the 2nd half. That Shehu guy will be a disaster at the world cup if he starts against Croatia and Argentina

You are watching the game
This shehu guy no be am

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:07pm
Imagine! Let no coach pick these old tired players for serious matches again! I even heard our 2nd team are far better.

At least dem go breathe Russian air. tongue
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by GistFullGround: 3:07pm
What kind of International Match is this self?
The camera angle is poor. They only have one camera
No Czech fans
Poor pitch
Noisy Nigerians, the game never start all we hear is "All we are saying..." and "Hey, hey, ooh.." poo

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by permsec: 3:07pm
But nah who clipped the wings of our eagles.
Guy, abeg if u wan spwak pigin abeg speak am well.



Which one be who[b]clipped[/b]

Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by Alex80s(m): 3:08pm
Mikel makes an unnecessary pullout as usual
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by MI360digri: 3:08pm
Ebuehi in for shehu
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by cromele: 3:08pm
UPDATE: Second half gets underway. Nigeria 0-1 Czech Republic. Watch live here in my signature or profile.
Re: Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) by younglleo(m): 3:08pm
put more effort ighalo

