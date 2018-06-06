Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Friendly - 0 - 1 (Live) (51542 Views)

Nigeria Vs Serbia: International Friendly 0 - 2 (Full Time) / Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) ... (23) (Reply) (Go Down)

phreakabit:





LMAO! You are obviously listening to the radio.

Mikel and Uzoho have been our stand out players.

Exactly. Exactly. 2 Likes

Ebuehi should replace Shehu in the 2nd half. That Shehu guy will be a disaster at the world cup if he starts against Croatia and Argentina 1 Like

Ezyp:

Naija I hail thee



Oh! we now have the Jersey in Ankara Oh! we now have the Jersey in Ankara

Never allow your loved ones, family members (especially the elderly) or your relatives who might have BP watch these chickens during world cup to avoid telling stories that touch the soul. These boys deserve to be rounded up together with the coach and set ablaze. What kinda team is this for gawds sake 4 Likes

meromero11:





We have the very wrong selection for this world cup. No clear cut strategy that could be noticeable in all the friendlies. No defined attack combination. E be like say we want go do comedy for Russia



infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation 2 Likes

Is Taribo sure he saw the spirit of 94 Eagles in camp abi the ghost?

I know see any similarities here o. Abi was I too young then? 2 Likes

I'm scared...pls let's pray...i want naija to win this game...we need to have a say in russia

Na like this we go play for Russia? 3 Likes

prinsam30:







infact wetin dey pain me pass na the formation wey this manager dey use, u can't keep igaloh at the front alone and expect goals, we need a 433 formation



What do you think we are playing?

We are already playing 4-3-3 What do you think we are playing?We are already playing 4-3-3

Shehu and Ighalo 1/10



Team plus coaching staff -1/10



How can u concede a goal from a set piece again after all the work put in?



How can u be losing to a team not even going to the wc? 2 Likes

Alex80s:

Idowu, Uzoho and Onazi has no business in that team. Mikel should be coming from the bench. Uzoho? Uzoho?









Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4

Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1

Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2



I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match.. Y dz mumu coach change his tactics...y did e stop using 4-4-2...iwobi and iheanacho upfront instead of that big head playing in Chinese league...Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match.. 13 Likes 1 Share

prinsam30:









I said this same thing in our last match against England but one of these indomie generation said I'm watching the back of TV

Ezenwa is lucky to be a professional goalie



He is no where near as good as Uzoho or Akpeyi Ezenwa is lucky to be a professional goalieHe is no where near as good as Uzoho or Akpeyi 1 Like

Lessons leant



1. Every player wants to dribble instead of pass the ball



2. They are completely disorganized



3. They show apathy in dead ball situations



4. Only a few of them played in their respective positions.



5. We have finally been exposed with weak defence, midfield and goal keeper.



6. No team spirit nor team work.



7. We picked the wrong coach.



8. They played like cowards.



9. They lack accuracy



10. They are proud.



11. The man with the ball can’t even locate his nearest teammate.



12. They don’t rely on Moses but he thinks they do.



13. Mikel is confused and playing defensive midfield instead of playing behind the striker.



14. Ighalo is fvcked



15. Shehu is not in his peak at the moment, Ebuehi is more treatning along that flank.



16. Iceland will use this opportunity to beat us with dead balls.



17. No way, we are not ready for the world cup. 6 Likes 1 Share

Alex80s:

Idowu, Uzoho and Onazi has no business in that team. Mikel should be coming from the bench. Uzoho is doing well in this game Uzoho is doing well in this game





Nig 0 - 1 Cze







http://www.nairaland.com/4513585/new-2017-55-samsung-uhd Second Half Kicks OffNig 0 - 1 Cze

oluwaahmed:

Ever since uzoho started keeping for us, we hardly win any match.



hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha

phreakabit:





LMAO! You are obviously listening to the radio.

Mikel and Uzoho have been our stand out players.



I am watching the match here . And i have watched all their friendly matches I am watching the match here . And i have watched all their friendly matches

2nd half

u no serious ominilongest:

Y dz mumu coach change his tactics...y did e stop using 4-4-2...iwobi and iheanacho upfront instead of that big head playing in Chinese league...







Fine Jersey vs Argentina 0-4

Fine Jersey vs Iceland 0-1

Fine Jersey vs Croatia 0-2



I just pity those old papa wey dey always watch Nigeria match.. u no serious 2 Likes 1 Share

MrCuteking:

Lessons leant



1. Every player wants to dribble instead of pass the ball



2. They are completely disorganized



3. They show apathy in dead ball situations



4. Only a few of them played in their respective positions.



5. We have finally being exposed with weak defence, midfield and goal keeper.



6. No team spirit nor team work.



7. We picked the wrong coach.



8. They played like cowards.



9. They lack accuracy



10. They are proud.



11. The man with the ball can’t even locate his nearest teammate.



12. They don’t rely on Moses but he thinks they do.



13. Mikel is confused and playing defensive midfield instead of playing behind the striker.



14. Ighalo is fvcked



15. Shehu is not in his peak at the moment, Ebuehi is more treatning along that flank.



16. Iceland will use this opportunity to beat us with dead balls.



17. No way, we are not ready for the world cup.

Your Analysis are completely wrong. I'd wait till the end of the match to write mine.

Not bashing you, but I am not sure some of you actually understand football tactically. Your Analysis are completely wrong. I'd wait till the end of the match to write mine.Not bashing you, but I am not sure some of you actually understand football tactically.

phreakabit:





What do you think we are playing? We are already playing 4-3-3

no is more like 4231 no is more like 4231

Zanas:

Ebuehi should replace Shehu in the 2nd half. That Shehu guy will be a disaster at the world cup if he starts against Croatia and Argentina

You are watching the game

This shehu guy no be am You are watching the gameThis shehu guy no be am 1 Like





At least dem go breathe Russian air. Imagine! Let no coach pick these old tired players for serious matches again! I even heard our 2nd team are far better.At least dem go breathe Russian air.

What kind of International Match is this self?

The camera angle is poor. They only have one camera

No Czech fans

Poor pitch

Noisy Nigerians, the game never start all we hear is "All we are saying..." and "Hey, hey, ooh.." poo 4 Likes 1 Share

ItzBIM:

But nah who clipped the wings of our eagles. Guy, abeg if u wan spwak pigin abeg speak am well.







Which one be who[b]clipped[/b] Guy, abeg if u wan spwak pigin abeg speak am well.Which one be who[b]clipped[/b] 1 Like

Mikel makes an unnecessary pullout as usual

Ebuehi in for shehu

UPDATE: Second half gets underway. Nigeria 0-1 Czech Republic. Watch live here in my signature or profile.