Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has already responded to Fayemi statements and said he brought bloodshed to himself. In FFK's response via his official Twitter handle, he said and I quote:



...Someone tell @Fayemi that he can't kill his way to power. There is no place for violence in politics. God is with @GovAyoFayose . Any attempt to shame or frame him with murder shall fail. He is "Peter the Rock": the original "Oshokomole". He is irrepressable and unbeatable!



See full post below and people's reactions...



Buhari wants to create cattle colony in Ekiti state using Fayemi as tool. No wonder Fayemi went as far as shedding human blood just because of his desperation to become a governor .

The good people of Ekiti state should not allow themselves to be deceived by Buhari/Fayemi.

Fayose's refusal to create cattle colony in Ekiti is a pain in Buhari's @ss. Buhari has sworn with his life to archive that by hiding under Fayemi.

Buhari is a terrorist !



Meanwhile, useful idiots are on their way to this thread to attack FFK's personality instead of addressing the message at hand. They are coming.... 9 Likes 2 Shares

I think this time around, Fayose must be extra careful and be vigilant too...this people can frame him up just like they started shouting "fake police" 8 Likes 2 Shares

Peter FAYOSE is the Rock...

You Jam him you WUJURE

He Jams u , you are Crushed...



Fayemi knows that it's impossible to beat FAYOSE in an Election...



He is only Hoping on wat Federal Might can do for him....



It's so clear that FAYOSE's boy will Floor Fayemi hands down 10 Likes 1 Share





Everything is going wrong for Fayemi



Who did Fayemi offend



He should have just remained a minister rather than having himself disgraced in next month Governorship election and waste his stolen loot on bribing Ekiki people cos they will collect his money and go ahead to vote PDP 7 Likes 1 Share





They can go ahead and kill as many as they want, until youths start using their head in this country. There's a popular saying which goes thus "If you don't plan on how to become successful, you will end up helping other plan their own success".





The politicians send their kids abroad, give them better lives, live large with their families and enjoy the best things of this life.... while those who can barely afford 3 square meal will fight, campaign, kill and be killed for these politicians just to get a handshake/wave and probably 2 cups garri from them at the end of the day...





let the game begin

Double wahala...



Fayemi will not only lose the forthcoming election but will do his political prospect an irremediable damage.



Politicians and desperation...

True as it sounds



Fayose, oko buhari Na so.. NA so.Fayose, oko buhari 1 Like

I tire for all this amala politics Is fayose contestingI tire for all this amala politics 2 Likes

Peter the Rock...

All politicians will deplore everything including killing to attain their goal but APC have proven undoubtedly that they are master in the act going by their violent parallel congresses & the associate loss of lives.

Ekiti is also a good example! 1 Like 1 Share

OP go and charge your phone. I dey vex 1 Like

...and who told him Fayemi is behind the killings? People just pull out silly assumptions from their imagination 4 Likes

Ffk



Are you sure?

I hope you will not cry after July 14 that Fayemi rigged the election? [quote author=MadeInTokyo post=68120442][/quoteAre you sure?I hope you will not cry after July 14 that Fayemi rigged the election? 2 Likes 1 Share

Chloe88:

let the game begin

It has started long time ago..





Ekiti people we decide..



I pray dey will not kill dere self It has started long time ago..Ekiti people we decide..I pray dey will not kill dere self

FFK has dosed on quality cocaine on a Saturday evening again





Expecting more gibberish from him tonight.



4 Likes

Somebody should help me with the meaning of oshokomole

CyynthiaKiss:

You are dull! I just hope you are beautiful to cover-up the void skull You are dull! I just hope you are beautiful to cover-up the void skull 3 Likes

We all know who the real killer is.

APC is a violent and bloodthirsty party

So it is natural for its members to believe violence is always the answer

A party that could not conduct a fair and violent free ward elections even amongst themselves, how much less a general one

This mumu again

We want Fayose











The people of Ekiti have spoken.











Case closed 1 Like

bedspread:

Peter FAYOSE is the Rock...

You Jam him you WUJURE

He Jams u , you are Crushed...



Fayemi knows that it's impossible to beat FAYOSE in an Election...



He is only Hoping on wat Federal Might can do for him....



It's so clear that FAYOSE's boy will Floor Fayemi hands down Fayose also used Federal might to win his election. Are they different? Fayose also used Federal might to win his election. Are they different?





FfK keep quiet fayemi is the man ekiti people have decided to put in power fayose have been deceiving ekiti people with eye service food infrastrucre ekiti people are tired of food they want real development.