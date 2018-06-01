₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by exlinkleads(f): 6:46pm
The former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have slammed Fayemi for his utterances and warmed him to stay of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose. Fayemi in his statements suggested that he will remove or meme any person who stands on his way to power.
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has already responded to Fayemi statements and said he brought bloodshed to himself. In FFK's response via his official Twitter handle, he said and I quote:
...Someone tell @Fayemi that he can't kill his way to power. There is no place for violence in politics. God is with @GovAyoFayose . Any attempt to shame or frame him with murder shall fail. He is "Peter the Rock": the original "Oshokomole". He is irrepressable and unbeatable!
See full post below and people's reactions...
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/06/you-cant-kill-your-way-to-power-ffk.html?m=1
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by CyynthiaKiss(f): 6:47pm
Buhari wants to create cattle colony in Ekiti state using Fayemi as tool. No wonder Fayemi went as far as shedding human blood just because of his desperation to become a governor .
The good people of Ekiti state should not allow themselves to be deceived by Buhari/Fayemi.
Fayose's refusal to create cattle colony in Ekiti is a pain in Buhari's @ss. Buhari has sworn with his life to archive that by hiding under Fayemi.
Buhari is a terrorist !
Meanwhile, useful idiots are on their way to this thread to attack FFK's personality instead of addressing the message at hand. They are coming....
9 Likes 2 Shares
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by TheGuyNextDoor: 6:51pm
I think this time around, Fayose must be extra careful and be vigilant too...this people can frame him up just like they started shouting "fake police"
8 Likes 2 Shares
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by bedspread: 6:55pm
Peter FAYOSE is the Rock...
You Jam him you WUJURE
He Jams u , you are Crushed...
Fayemi knows that it's impossible to beat FAYOSE in an Election...
He is only Hoping on wat Federal Might can do for him....
It's so clear that FAYOSE's boy will Floor Fayemi hands down
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by MadeInTokyo: 6:57pm
Everything is going wrong for Fayemi
Who did Fayemi offend
He should have just remained a minister rather than having himself disgraced in next month Governorship election and waste his stolen loot on bribing Ekiki people cos they will collect his money and go ahead to vote PDP
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by SacredMustang: 7:00pm
They can go ahead and kill as many as they want, until youths start using their head in this country. There's a popular saying which goes thus "If you don't plan on how to become successful, you will end up helping other plan their own success".
The politicians send their kids abroad, give them better lives, live large with their families and enjoy the best things of this life.... while those who can barely afford 3 square meal will fight, campaign, kill and be killed for these politicians just to get a handshake/wave and probably 2 cups garri from them at the end of the day...
Our youths and even some parents needs a proper reorientation and brain check too.
1 Like
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Chloe88(f): 7:00pm
let the game begin
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by maestroferddi: 7:01pm
Double wahala...
Fayemi will not only lose the forthcoming election but will do his political prospect an irremediable damage.
Politicians and desperation...
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Beremx(f): 7:01pm
True as it sounds
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by thunderbabs: 7:02pm
Na so.. NA so.
Fayose, oko buhari
1 Like
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by ednut1(m): 7:02pm
Is fayose contesting I tire for all this amala politics
2 Likes
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by b3llo(m): 7:03pm
Peter the Rock...
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Paperwhite(m): 7:03pm
All politicians will deplore everything including killing to attain their goal but APC have proven undoubtedly that they are master in the act going by their violent parallel congresses & the associate loss of lives.
Ekiti is also a good example!
1 Like 1 Share
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by michlins: 7:04pm
OP go and charge your phone. I dey vex
1 Like
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by handsomeclouds(m): 7:05pm
...and who told him Fayemi is behind the killings? People just pull out silly assumptions from their imagination
4 Likes
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by wengerjay(m): 7:06pm
Ffk
|Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by maberry(m): 7:06pm
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by obinnna10: 7:06pm
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by PHILipu1(m): 7:06pm
[quote author=MadeInTokyo post=68120442]
Everything is going wrong for Fayemi
Who did Fayemi offend
He should have just remained a minister rather than having himself disgraced in next month Governorship election and waste his stolen loot on bribing Ekiki people cos they will collect his money and go ahead to vote PDP[/quote
Are you sure?
I hope you will not cry after July 14 that Fayemi rigged the election?
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by skubido(m): 7:06pm
Chloe88:
It has started long time ago..
Ekiti people we decide..
I pray dey will not kill dere self
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Benekruku(m): 7:08pm
FFK has dosed on quality cocaine on a Saturday evening again
Expecting more gibberish from him tonight.
4 Likes
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by ufuosman(m): 7:09pm
Somebody should help me with the meaning of oshokomole
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Benekruku(m): 7:10pm
CyynthiaKiss:
You are dull! I just hope you are beautiful to cover-up the void skull
3 Likes
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by adeoba2008(m): 7:11pm
We all know who the real killer is.
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by maberry(m): 7:11pm
APC is a violent and bloodthirsty party
So it is natural for its members to believe violence is always the answer
A party that could not conduct a fair and violent free ward elections even amongst themselves, how much less a general one
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by pqlaks: 7:11pm
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by Bari22(m): 7:12pm
This mumu again
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:12pm
We want Fayose
The people of Ekiti have spoken.
Case closed
1 Like
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by goslowgoslow: 7:13pm
bedspread:Fayose also used Federal might to win his election. Are they different?
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by InteriorDecors: 7:13pm
Amala politics
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by kenzysmith: 7:14pm
FfK keep quiet fayemi is the man ekiti people have decided to put in power fayose have been deceiving ekiti people with eye service food infrastrucre ekiti people are tired of food they want real development.
Re: You Can't Kill Your Way To Power - FFK Slams Fayemi by anibi9674: 7:18pm
ok
