Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage took to her IG page to share this photo as she rocked the new N70k Nigerian world cup tracksuit, which she paired with white sneakers as she showed her support for the Super Eagles today after their friendly match against England.



To show her support for Super Eagles how?



She is wearing it just for show off.



Keeping up with the Joneses is a trait common with all Nigerian celebs. 7 Likes

Mama Jam Jam tiwa online 7 Likes 2 Shares

We knw how she got hers sha 12 Likes 2 Shares

Woman TIWA SAVAGE

too much likes for you 3 Likes 1 Share

Doesn't look good on her, might be the original fake, check this out 8 Likes

If only these fine tracksuits and good Jerseys can score goals in this coming world cup. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Adaowerri111:

Doesn't look good on her, might be the original fake, check this out It looks very good on her, It's we men that will judge that, you can go and judge Ubi Franklin or Banky W It looks very good on her, It's we men that will judge that, you can go and judge Ubi Franklin or Banky W 2 Likes

Tiwa Tiwa, I know this is Wizzy's tracksuit 4 Likes

70k to look like chlorophyll 4 Likes

HAPPY Rocking

old girl

It looks good on her. 2 Likes





Whoever designed that tracksuit needs a punch in the nose by all Nigerians Looking like photosynthesis according to a Twitter user.Whoever designed that tracksuit needs a punch in the nose by all Nigerians



Make dem do, come back home. Trophy no Dey sure >: Make dem do, come back home. Trophy no Dey sure >:

Saggy are and chest...

sinaj:

We knw how she got hers sha

Abeg me no know ooo, gist me how she get am edakun Abeg me no know ooo, gist me how she get am edakun



She didn't buy the ripped bum short type too??

Lol She didn't buy the ripped bum short type too??Lol

Olosho Olosho



?

?

?

Nike my friend Complimentary "copy" fromNike my friend

She looks nice in it, but as if that will take us out of group stage when we dey even loose friendly. Best of luck anyways.



Looking good mama jam jam.

donstan18:

If only these fine tracksuits and good Jerseys can score goals in this coming world cup.

if she loves the super eagles so much, let her go to Russia 1 Like

Smtn told me it wud be matching wizkids own 1 Like

Madam follow follow, let me do what others are doing. 1 Like

I'm pretty sure that wizkid borrowed her his own

70k no be beans ooo 70k no be beans ooo

useless 1 Like