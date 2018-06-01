₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:40pm
@YomzzyBlog
Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage took to her IG page to share this photo as she rocked the new N70k Nigerian world cup tracksuit, which she paired with white sneakers as she showed her support for the Super Eagles today after their friendly match against England.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/tiwa-savage-rocking-n70k-nigerian-world.html
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:40pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:42pm
To show her support for Super Eagles how?
She is wearing it just for show off.
Keeping up with the Joneses is a trait common with all Nigerian celebs.
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:42pm
Mama Jam Jam tiwa online
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by sinaj(f): 7:43pm
We knw how she got hers sha
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Gistformant: 7:43pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by goldenson5895(m): 7:44pm
Woman TIWA SAVAGE
too much likes for you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Adaowerri111: 7:47pm
Doesn't look good on her, might be the original fake, check this out
8 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by donstan18(m): 8:00pm
If only these fine tracksuits and good Jerseys can score goals in this coming world cup.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Zanas: 9:25pm
Adaowerri111:It looks very good on her, It's we men that will judge that, you can go and judge Ubi Franklin or Banky W
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Nightingales(f): 9:36pm
Tiwa Tiwa, I know this is Wizzy's tracksuit
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by ilevic(m): 9:55pm
70k to look like chlorophyll
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:04pm
HAPPY Rocking
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by darol4real(m): 10:04pm
old girl
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by b3llo(m): 10:05pm
It looks good on her.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by lonelydora(m): 10:05pm
Looking like photosynthesis according to a Twitter user.
Whoever designed that tracksuit needs a punch in the nose by all Nigerians
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by okomile(f): 10:06pm
Make dem do, come back home. Trophy no Dey sure >:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by NwaNimo1(m): 10:06pm
Saggy are and chest...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Daraph(m): 10:07pm
sinaj:
Abeg me no know ooo, gist me how she get am edakun
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Bossontop(m): 10:07pm
She didn't buy the ripped bum short type too??
Lol
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by mimimile93: 10:07pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Olosho
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by IME1: 10:07pm
Complimentary "copy" from
?
?
?
Nike my friend
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Adepoju002: 10:08pm
She looks nice in it, but as if that will take us out of group stage when we dey even loose friendly. Best of luck anyways.
Make calls @ N6 per minute, you can also make money as people load cards on their phones.
WhatsApp 07069768358
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by janellemonae: 10:08pm
Looking good mama jam jam.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by olarwhumy6(f): 10:08pm
donstan18:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by englishmart(m): 10:08pm
if she loves the super eagles so much, let her go to Russia
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by jaxxy(m): 10:09pm
Smtn told me it wud be matching wizkids own
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Demonicide(f): 10:10pm
Madam follow follow, let me do what others are doing.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by haaaaaaaaa(m): 10:10pm
I'm pretty sure that wizkid borrowed her his own
70k no be beans ooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Gkay1(m): 10:10pm
useless
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit by Nopeace4dwicked: 10:10pm
Tiwa garbage
