In the course of blogging, Instablog9ja blogged about a comment made by a fan on Khole Instagram page. Khloe who made a sarcastic reply to a fan who asked if she was suffering from HIV. Her reply hence led to the caption created by Instablog9ja which was found demeaning by social media users. But after being called out and dragged, Instablog9ja recreated the caption.



Here's the post:



Khole didn't find it funny with the caption, she thereby issued a Stern warning to Instablog9ja



Following the warning issued out by Khole, Instablog9ja Apologised for their actions.



Instablog9ja posted:



Dear Khloe,



We are writing you this letter to let you know that we have absolutely nothing against you and our hearts are pure towards you and every other person we post about. .

.

We apologise if you felt offended by our caption. Kindly permit us to give an explanation as to why it came that way, so that we can at least put this behind us. A follower asked about your HIV status and your answer was “yes.” .

.

We are in no way trying to bully you, it’s not in our modus operandi and we sincerely apologise if we have made you feel as if we are targeting you. .

.

Your affirmative response to the follower’s question was why we used the caption and it wasn’t intended to spite you in any way. .

.

However, we are not too big to say sorry for inadvertently offending you. It wasn’t our intention at all. .

.

Please do accept our unequivocal apology. ��



Instablog9ja has started operating like Sahara reporters...

They should be careful because the nail that will eventually seal the coffin of Sahara reporters is still in the blast furnace... 6 Likes 1 Share

koko change am 9 Likes

This will be the first time I'll be seeing Khloe go hard on a non-fan. Even when she was being trolled after her second eviction, she kept her cool. That said, instablog messed up with that horrible caption.. 11 Likes

See bone!

If one of these fake entertainment bloggers is not jailed for 2 years, all these rubbish will never stop. 3 Likes 1 Share

Senseless bloggers 3 Likes

These bloggers need to be regulated. Enuf of their lies and bulshits abeg. Anyone who follows any celeb or fake celeb to mock them is a big fool. Just unfollow na 2 Likes

eezeribe:

Instablog9ja has started operating like Sahara reporters...

They should be careful because the nail that will eventually seal the coffin of Sahara reporters is still in the blast furnace...

And you think there is something or someone that can really tame Sahara reporters in Nigeria? Sahara is getting stronger on daily basis and it's even better than all these mushroom blogs And you think there is something or someone that can really tame Sahara reporters in Nigeria? Sahara is getting stronger on daily basis and it's even better than all these mushroom blogs 1 Like

Then say it now. Haba!!! Too much English won't let you just say it ni? Then say it now. Haba!!! Too much English won't let you just say it ni? 1 Like

What am I doing here?

That is the problem with blogging in Nigeria, Every Blogger want to be the first to break a bad news because bad news sell like jollof rice and dodo in this Country. 1 Like

This girl khole don't ve boos or bum but she like sampling bone for us don't know why 2 Likes

Who's she



Those low life scums will lie,blackmail and threatened people just to sell fake publicity When I say these bloggers won't make heaven, people think I'm biased...Those low life scums will lie,blackmail and threatened people just to sell fake publicity



Wicked village people everywhere you go. Wicked village people everywhere you go.

soo sad,she is pretty. 1 Like

But she can abuse and curse too much like a frustrated bitch!

Bridget95:

soo sad,she is pretty.

Maybe your eyes is ugly to classified her as pretty! Maybe your eyes is ugly to classified her as pretty! 3 Likes

Awwwwww.....sorry Khloe

PoliticalChinex:





Maybe your eyes is ugly to classified her as pretty!

seriously this girl is naturally pretty without make up, if only you've seen her early morning when she is free of all the makeups,.. she is cute ...







especially for us who like slimfits seriously this girl is naturally pretty without make up, if only you've seen her early morning when she is free of all the makeups,.. she is cute ...especially for us who like slimfits 2 Likes





Omor see bones.

Childish character all over nija

blaakinlagos:

World cup jerseys available, personal names can be fixed on it also as customised. We delivere nationwide, make your order now....08022770642 You mean Aba made jerseys. .

You be pure scammer.

Lazy dammed youth You mean Aba made jerseys. .You be pure scammer.Lazy dammed youth

She sef why will she reply the fan with a yes. Goan chop food and gain weight Biko before breeze will blow u.