|Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by correctbae: 9:06pm On Jun 02
The game seems to change for Instablog9ja today after making a spiteful caption about Big Brother Naija Contestant, Khole.
In the course of blogging, Instablog9ja blogged about a comment made by a fan on Khole Instagram page. Khloe who made a sarcastic reply to a fan who asked if she was suffering from HIV. Her reply hence led to the caption created by Instablog9ja which was found demeaning by social media users. But after being called out and dragged, Instablog9ja recreated the caption.
Here's the post:
Khole didn't find it funny with the caption, she thereby issued a Stern warning to Instablog9ja
Following the warning issued out by Khole, Instablog9ja Apologised for their actions.
Instablog9ja posted:
Dear Khloe,
We are writing you this letter to let you know that we have absolutely nothing against you and our hearts are pure towards you and every other person we post about. .
.
We apologise if you felt offended by our caption. Kindly permit us to give an explanation as to why it came that way, so that we can at least put this behind us. A follower asked about your HIV status and your answer was “yes.” .
.
We are in no way trying to bully you, it’s not in our modus operandi and we sincerely apologise if we have made you feel as if we are targeting you. .
.
Your affirmative response to the follower’s question was why we used the caption and it wasn’t intended to spite you in any way. .
.
However, we are not too big to say sorry for inadvertently offending you. It wasn’t our intention at all. .
.
Please do accept our unequivocal apology. ��
1 Like
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by eezeribe(m): 9:12pm On Jun 02
Instablog9ja has started operating like Sahara reporters...
They should be careful because the nail that will eventually seal the coffin of Sahara reporters is still in the blast furnace...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by obojememe: 9:51pm On Jun 02
koko change am
9 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by dominique(f): 1:26am
This will be the first time I'll be seeing Khloe go hard on a non-fan. Even when she was being trolled after her second eviction, she kept her cool. That said, instablog messed up with that horrible caption..
11 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by pemiakd(f): 3:04am
See bone!
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:10am
If one of these fake entertainment bloggers is not jailed for 2 years, all these rubbish will never stop.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Mouthgag: 5:13am
Senseless bloggers
3 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by ednut1(m): 5:15am
These bloggers need to be regulated. Enuf of their lies and bulshits abeg. Anyone who follows any celeb or fake celeb to mock them is a big fool. Just unfollow na
2 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Neyoor(m): 5:16am
eezeribe:
And you think there is something or someone that can really tame Sahara reporters in Nigeria? Sahara is getting stronger on daily basis and it's even better than all these mushroom blogs
1 Like
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by kinglee007(m): 5:17am
correctbae:
Then say it now. Haba!!! Too much English won't let you just say it ni?
1 Like
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by TollaEstate: 5:20am
What am I doing here?
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by oathman(m): 5:20am
That is the problem with blogging in Nigeria, Every Blogger want to be the first to break a bad news because bad news sell like jollof rice and dodo in this Country.
1 Like
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by kenzysmith: 5:22am
This girl khole don't ve boos or bum but she like sampling bone for us don't know why
2 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:38am
Who's she
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by sod09(m): 5:39am
When I say these bloggers won't make heaven, people think I'm biased...
Those low life scums will lie,blackmail and threatened people just to sell fake publicity
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Anijay1212(m): 5:49am
Wicked village people everywhere you go.
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Bridget95(f): 5:52am
soo sad,she is pretty.
1 Like
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by PoliticalChinex(m): 5:59am
But she can abuse and curse too much like a frustrated bitch!
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by PoliticalChinex(m): 6:00am
Bridget95:
Maybe your eyes is ugly to classified her as pretty!
3 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by nabegibeg: 6:01am
correctbae:
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by blaakinlagos: 6:04am
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Houseofglam7(f): 6:15am
Awwwwww.....sorry Khloe
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by OgahBohz: 6:22am
PoliticalChinex:
seriously this girl is naturally pretty without make up, if only you've seen her early morning when she is free of all the makeups,.. she is cute ...
especially for us who like slimfits
2 Likes
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by henrixx(m): 6:41am
Omor see bones.
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by EzendiEgo1: 6:47am
Childish character all over nija
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Harrison4adam(m): 6:51am
blaakinlagos:You mean Aba made jerseys. .
You be pure scammer.
Lazy dammed youth
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by NinaArsenal(f): 6:52am
She sef why will she reply the fan with a yes. Goan chop food and gain weight Biko before breeze will blow u.
|Re: Instablog9ja Apologizes To Khloe After She Warned Them For Cyber Bullying by Mightyify(m): 6:52am
