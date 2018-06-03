₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tooth Decay And Cavities by tigerex27: 12:58am
Tooth decay also known as cavities is a breakdown of tooth due to acids made by bacteria during the decompsition of sugar in the mouth. If it is left untreated, a cavity or hole may occur. You can easily prevent tooth decay by brushing and flossing your teeth regularly, seeing your dentist for teeth cleaning and checkups also, avoiding foods that are high in sugar.
Tooth decay doesn't have to be an insurmountable problem for anyone. With just a little understanding of the basics of tooth decay formation, most people can easily put the issue of having cavities to rest.
Facts on Tooth Decay and Cavities
- Approximately 2.3 billion people (32% of the population) have dental caries in their permanent teeth.
- The WHO estimates that nearly all adults have dental caries at some point in time.
- In baby teeth it affects 620 million people or 9% of the population.
- The disease is most common in the developed world due to greater simple sugar consumption and less common in the developing world.
Causes of Tooth Decay
The combination of bacteria and food causing tooth decay. A clear, sticky substance called plaque that contains bacteria is always forming on your teeth and gums. As the bacteria feed on sugars in the food you eat, they make acids. The acids attack the teeth for 20 minutes or more after eating . Over a period of time, these acids destroy tooth enamel, resulting in tooth decay. Cavity and tooth decay to watch out for:
Poor oral hygiene: You make tooth decay more likely if you don't brush your teeth twice a day in the morning and before bedtime.
Eating and Drinking: When you don't floss your teeth each day you eat foods with alot of sugar in them. The longer a sugary foods stays on your teeth, the more the bacteria feed and make acids. Sticky, sweet and sugary foods such as raisins,cake, cookies etc causes the most damage.
Insufficient fluoride: Lack of fluoride in the public water supply also makes tooth decay more likely.
You can pass the bacteria that cause tooth decay to your baby. This can happen when you share spoons,forks and other utensils with the babies. The saliva you leave on the utensls contains the bacteria.
Signs and Symptoms of Tooth Decay
Tooth decay usually does not cause symptoms until you have a cavity or infected tooth. When this occurs, symptoms include;
-Toothache which is the most common symptom. An infection or irritation of the tooth pulp usually causes the pain.
-Bad breath or foul taste in the mouth..
- A broken tooth or a tooth that is sensitive to pressure.
-The pain may increase when you eat food with high sugar.
- Severe tooth decay may cause a pus-filled sac (abscess) to form in the bone at the base of a tooth.
Symptoms of abscess Includes;
Fever
Swollen glands
A swollen jaw
Deep, throbbing pain
Tooth Decay and Cavity Treatment
-Brushing and flossing with fluoride tooth paste and /or receiving fluoride treatments maybe enough to reverse early decay before cavities have formed.
-You need a filling if a cavity has formed. A filling is a material that plugs the cavity hole and restores a tooth to its original shape after your dentist has remove the decay.
- You may neeed a crown if the decay is severe and your tooth is badly damaged. A crown (often called a cap) is a man-made replacement for all or part of a tooth. Crown are also used to treat tooth that have broken or decayed so much that a filling wil not work.
- You may need a root canal treatment if the pulp of your toot is infected. A root canaal removes the diseased pulp of a tooth.
- Extraction of the tooth if the root of the tooth is severly damaged. You may need to replace the tooth with a bridge or animplant.
How to Prevent Tooth Decay and Cavities
Limit the intake of sugary foods and drink.
Brush more often (adviceably Morning and Night)
Floss and rinse daily
Protect your teeth with fluoride
Visit your dentist for routine cleanings and examination.
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by hushshinani(m): 1:04am
Ok.. very informative
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by RemedyLab: 4:12am
Lovely
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by RemedyLab: 4:12am
on point
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:15am
Good thread......
Oh booyyy.....see teeth!!!
It is only the Incisor that is slaying!!
All the molar, premolar, canine etc have all relegated and Resting in peace while the owner is still alive!!
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by TollaEstate: 5:18am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by nairaman66(m): 5:18am
Espository!! The pic attached to this article shows someone’s teeth who has eaten a lot of snakes... I didn’t mention lala.. if you know, you know
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by Uniqueteco(m): 5:29am
God bless you for this educative post
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by Manzip(m): 5:30am
A beneficial piece
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by femi4: 5:31am
Omo this teeth don die
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by koxi: 5:31am
Men!
That teeth gives me the creeps
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by femmy2010(m): 5:32am
Nice thread
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by SwayG: 5:33am
tooth decay is horrible...
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by talk2emma: 5:39am
That pic thoo
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:40am
It doesn't matter if you have completely decayed teeth as long as you are rich
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by opeyehmmy(m): 5:47am
Ijekuje things.
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by IamAlexander: 5:48am
Thanks OP for this great piece of information... This is what naira land should be about educating people.
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by Esomchi800(m): 5:58am
nice one
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by nabegibeg: 6:00am
tigerex27:
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by blaakinlagos: 6:05am
Thanks OP....
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by abdul6211: 6:07am
Thanks
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by ehinmowo: 6:08am
How much does it cause to visit a dentist, on the average?
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by Sijo01(f): 6:08am
Viewers discretion is advised
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by skayT: 6:10am
This post came in very handy, at a time I was having toothache. Tooth decay is about the worst thing that can happen to anyone. It usually comes with severe headache and a heavy mouth, sometimes swollen mouth, depending on the intensity of the toothache. The only homemade relieve I know of, is the gargling of salt solution which is just a temporary relieve. Can anyone suggest a permanent solution to toothache apart from having the tooth/ teeth removed and filled by a dentist?
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by adejaresalami1(m): 6:13am
MANNABBQGRILLS:oya lie say your teeth no worse pass that nigga own
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by OrestesDante(m): 6:14am
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:14am
adejaresalami1:Lol .
I comment my reserve!
Have a nice Sunday paddy.
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by GrammarNazi1(m): 6:16am
koxi:Those teeth give me...
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by kittykollinxx(m): 6:16am
k
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by dairykidd(m): 6:19am
Omor as i see the teeth... Teeth begin pain me oo
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by seguno2: 6:20am
SwayG:
That is why those who are wise see their dentist regularly for check up and cleaning.
Prevention is better than cure.
|Re: Tooth Decay And Cavities by encryptjay(m): 6:21am
Jeez! I thought it was a 'Tonto Dike' thread but I had to look again. Lemme digest the thread properly. Thanks OP.
