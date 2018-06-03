Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) (11415 Views)

Flyboy boss kizz Daniel was billed to perform last night at the One Africa Music Fest meets Arsenal and Nigerian football star, Alex Iwobi in London.



This is enough distraction to our players.... Gernot Rohr has to do something about this in our subsequent matches. 17 Likes 2 Shares

YEEEBBBAAA!!!!!

Dope ....b4 I even see it

enough of this their pictures here and there,they should go and concentrate with their training,how many times have they see European players in picture this period... 2 Likes

Leave them o, let them continue to take pictures with the superstars of all superstars. It's good for their publicity and image. Footballers are ther superstras of all superstars while Naija musicians are the local superstars 1 Like

Iwobi really tried yesterday. As for Onazi, that guy suppose play Kano pillars... 20 Likes 2 Shares

It is only in outside country you can quietly snap with a Nigerian celebrity because they are away and no one cares to guard them overthere.



But here in Nigeria, crowd won't even allow you see talk more of snapping with them.







So so true. 1 Like

Indeed a goal was enough for iwobi.......

I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there.. 25 Likes

ai still dount ghive a fhuck..... Everybody want to oppress.. ..Nigeria, land of oppression. 1 Like

KingLennon:

Iwobi really tried yesterday. As for Onazi, that guy suppose play Kano pillars... u forget him friend Joel Obi also. one dy stroll for field n d Oda na free giver. u forget him friend Joel Obi also. one dy stroll for field n d Oda na free giver. 4 Likes

tayo200:

I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there.. no b only Wembley na heath....and @d game even my grandpa would have done better than Mikel the snail did no b only Wembley na heath....and @d game even my grandpa would have done better than Mikel the snail did

And so?? 1 Like

RotgakSlay:



u forget him friend Joel Obi also. one dy stroll for field n d Oda na free giver. I tell you. See professionals that can't give a simple pass. Onazi can't hold the ball for 10secs I tell you. See professionals that can't give a simple pass. Onazi can't hold the ball for 10secs

soft dudes

What is kizz Daniel wearing from head to toe...smh

Iwobi the star of the match

Boy kiss, flyboi making us proud

[quote author=awwfar post=68133223]no b only Wembley na heath....and @d game even my grandpa would have done better than Mikel the snail did[/quote

If u say Mikel did not play well, then am sorry either u don't know football or u are full of sentiment n bigotry













Go and buy the original



But as for me and my goons, we like Temple Run!

Lol. Sooner or later SARS, EFCC, SON AND NIKE will connive together and start arresting people with fake jerseys just as Buhari sent them with Wells Fargo team after yippee boys...Go and buy the originalBut as for me and my goons, we like Temple Run!

sukar886:

enough of this their pictures here and there,they should go and concentrate with their training,how many times have they see European players in picture this period...

Must we follow what European players do? When will we Nigerians learn to do our things our own way. Must we follow what European players do? When will we Nigerians learn to do our things our own way.

tayo200:

I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there..

With your fake Azz Jersey. Smh

[quote author=DrSidney post=68133647][/quote] can see you a great fan of mediocrity with your opinion that he played outstandingly..goan sleep son

tayo200:

I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there.. He thinks that Wembley is Bet9ja shop.lol He thinks that Wembley is Bet9ja shop.lol

malware:

This is enough distraction to our players.... Gernot Rohr has to do something about this in our subsequent matches.

your head is there your head is there

tayo200:

I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there..

Now I know why NL became so worthless recently, so this are the kids making meaningless comments left and right Now I know why NL became so worthless recently, so this are the kids making meaningless comments left and right