Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by GisterBlogger: 4:18am
Flyboy boss kizz Daniel was billed to perform last night at the One Africa Music Fest meets Arsenal and Nigerian football star, Alex Iwobi in London.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by GisterBlogger: 4:18am
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by malware: 4:23am
This is enough distraction to our players.... Gernot Rohr has to do something about this in our subsequent matches.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:52am
YEEEBBBAAA!!!!!
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by TollaEstate: 5:09am
Dope ....b4 I even see it
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by sukar886: 5:32am
enough of this their pictures here and there,they should go and concentrate with their training,how many times have they see European players in picture this period...
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by escodotman: 5:38am
Leave them o, let them continue to take pictures with the superstars of all superstars. It's good for their publicity and image. Footballers are ther superstras of all superstars while Naija musicians are the local superstars
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by KingLennon(m): 7:00am
Iwobi really tried yesterday. As for Onazi, that guy suppose play Kano pillars...
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by Kylekent59: 8:41am
It is only in outside country you can quietly snap with a Nigerian celebrity because they are away and no one cares to guard them overthere.
But here in Nigeria, crowd won't even allow you see talk more of snapping with them.
So so true.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by Lexusgs430: 8:42am
Indeed a goal was enough for iwobi.......
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by tayo200(m): 8:44am
I was at Wembley too... I just didn't take picture there..
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by Dcaliphate(m): 8:45am
ai still dount ghive a fhuck..... Everybody want to oppress.. ..Nigeria, land of oppression.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by RotgakSlay(m): 8:46am
KingLennon:u forget him friend Joel Obi also. one dy stroll for field n d Oda na free giver.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by awwfar: 8:46am
tayo200:no b only Wembley na heath....and @d game even my grandpa would have done better than Mikel the snail did
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by muhammed50(m): 8:51am
And so??
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by KingLennon(m): 8:53am
RotgakSlay:I tell you. See professionals that can't give a simple pass. Onazi can't hold the ball for 10secs
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by tokrizy(m): 8:54am
soft dudes
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by tonididdy(m): 8:56am
What is kizz Daniel wearing from head to toe...smh
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by glancenaija: 8:59am
Iwobi the star of the match
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by Megatrix: 9:04am
Boy kiss, flyboi making us proud
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by DrSidney: 9:05am
[quote author=awwfar post=68133223]no b only Wembley na heath....and @d game even my grandpa would have done better than Mikel the snail did[/quote
If u say Mikel did not play well, then am sorry either u don't know football or u are full of sentiment n bigotry
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by bigt2(m): 9:09am
Lol. Sooner or later SARS, EFCC, SON AND NIKE will connive together and start arresting people with fake jerseys just as Buhari sent them with Wells Fargo team after yippee boys...
Go and buy the original
But as for me and my goons, we like Temple Run!
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by MENTORCH(m): 9:13am
sukar886:
Must we follow what European players do? When will we Nigerians learn to do our things our own way.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by wheesin(m): 9:17am
tayo200:
With your fake Azz Jersey. Smh
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by awwfar: 9:18am
[quote author=DrSidney post=68133647][/quote] can see you a great fan of mediocrity with your opinion that he played outstandingly..goan sleep son
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by Kehzman123: 9:21am
tayo200:He thinks that Wembley is Bet9ja shop.lol
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by aonag: 9:34am
malware:
your head is there
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by martowskin1(m): 9:45am
tayo200:
Now I know why NL became so worthless recently, so this are the kids making meaningless comments left and right
|Re: Kizz Daniel Poses With Alex Iwobi In London (photo) by motivativesweet: 9:57am
tayo200:
Wembley street in aba
