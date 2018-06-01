₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Gistformant: 4:56am
Super star musicians Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were pictured together with OAP Tools at the One Africa Music Fest in London.
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Gistformant: 4:56am
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:58am
Cool
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by pyyxxaro: 6:32am
Who come be tooools again
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by muckross(m): 6:54am
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Sammy555(m): 8:04am
Wizzy baby
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by FortifiedCity: 8:09am
Now it's very easy to locate Tiwa. Just look for Wizkid. ..Oga ooo
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by abilereggie: 8:33am
FortifiedCity:lol..it's a package deal
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by KendrickAyomide: 9:20am
toolz. i was expecting to see a spanner or Plier
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by StackHouse1(m): 10:38am
K
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by abdul6211: 10:39am
Nice
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by calberian: 10:39am
Why does tiwa look like some junkie?
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by swiz123(m): 10:39am
I can't help but wonder why an ukwulicious lady like toolz chose such a name as her stage name.
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Ogonimilitant(m): 10:39am
Looks like C-cee
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by villareal15(m): 10:39am
Star boy
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Exwizard: 10:40am
that moment when wiz kid and tiwa becomes double Sim
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by PearlStreet(m): 10:40am
Tiwa, Wizkid and Toolz
Threes0me
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by pussywounder: 10:40am
how can I kill myself and not go to hell?
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by holyidol: 10:43am
I didn't see anything cute in that pics.
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by brodalikeme(m): 10:45am
That Tiwa hand sha, hmmmm I no go shout!
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Tanyabee(f): 10:45am
pyyxxaro:Toolz is a Nigerian radio presenter and talk-show host
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by xreal: 10:45am
Hmm.
I already know Wizkid's next babay mama.
I saw her wearing a torn nicker with dog's chain.
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Bossontop(m): 10:45am
pyyxxaro:
Boss open door make we reason na
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Hollman(m): 10:46am
They all look good together
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by JamaicanLove(f): 10:46am
So make we do wetin?
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by OgahBohz: 10:46am
HONESTLY I DONT LIKE THE WAY TIWA AND WIZZY BE DOING BESTIES ABI SOMETHING ELSE UPANDAN ...
HABA ...
TIWA WHY MY CRUSH , WHY HAVE YOU CHOSEN TO FORSAKE ME ! ...
WIZZY IS A BIG BOY BUH YOU SEF NA BIG GEH NA , HABA !
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Hollman(m): 10:47am
JamaicanLove:Fry beans
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Flirtyjane(f): 10:47am
good for them
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by ihekachibuike: 10:48am
nice one
Re: Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London by Samsimple(m): 10:48am
Speechless
