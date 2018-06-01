Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage And Toolz In London (24433 Views)

Super star musicians Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were pictured together with OAP Tools at the One Africa Music Fest in London.



Cool

Who come be tooools again 36 Likes

Wizzy baby 2 Likes

Now it's very easy to locate Tiwa. Just look for Wizkid. ..Oga ooo 61 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Now it's very easy to locate Tiwa. Just look for Wizkid. ..Oga ooo lol..it's a package deal lol..it's a package deal 22 Likes

toolz. i was expecting to see a spanner or Plier toolz. i was expecting to see a spanner or Plier 40 Likes

Why does tiwa look like some junkie? 16 Likes 1 Share

I can't help but wonder why an ukwulicious lady like toolz chose such a name as her stage name.

that moment when wiz kid and tiwa becomes double Sim 6 Likes

Threes0me 2 Likes

how can I kill myself and not go to hell? 2 Likes

I didn't see anything cute in that pics. 2 Likes

That Tiwa hand sha, hmmmm I no go shout! 3 Likes

pyyxxaro:

Who come be tooools again Toolz is a Nigerian radio presenter and talk-show host Toolz is a Nigerian radio presenter and talk-show host 3 Likes

I already know Wizkid's next babay mama.

I saw her wearing a torn nicker with dog's chain.

pyyxxaro:

Who come be tooools again

Boss open door make we reason na Boss open door make we reason na 3 Likes

They all look good together 2 Likes









So make we do wetin? So make we do wetin?

HONESTLY I DONT LIKE THE WAY TIWA AND WIZZY BE DOING BESTIES ABI SOMETHING ELSE UPANDAN ...



HABA ...







TIWA WHY MY CRUSH , WHY HAVE YOU CHOSEN TO FORSAKE ME ! ...





WIZZY IS A BIG BOY BUH YOU SEF NA BIG GEH NA , HABA !

JamaicanLove:









make we do wetin? Fry beans Fry beans

good for them 1 Like

nice one 1 Like