|Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by johnnyvid(m): 5:05am
Is It Right For Unmarried Christian woman To Get Pregnant Through Artificial Insemination.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEIJW5jpULc
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Mynd44: 5:29am
Please what is this guy's name? He just said a whole lot of truth in so little time.
Nice. He deserves all the accolades I can give. Been a while since I saw a televangelist speak such truth about a topic like this.
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:33am
It's the principles thay matters, not the presence of the flesh...
Truer words have never been spoken......
For you to know the gravity of this idiom, read this....
When someone says something that you find to be very true and which applies in many different situations, you can say, "Truer words were never spoken."
Example: "You are lucky to have such a wonderful wife."
Reply: "Truer words were never spoken."
Okay, have a nice Sunday ahead as you listen to this GREAT message from this TRUE man of God!
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by johnnyvid(m): 5:33am
Mynd44:is name is pastor Sunday Adelaja. mynd44 , I will have fill it up but no limited space.
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by johnnyvid(m): 5:38am
Mynd44:he's talking about Linda ikeji pregnancy out of wedlock here. mynd44, kindly do something about the space of the title box. 80 words character are too too small.
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Funnyguy83: 6:13am
Hmmm.
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Nbote(m): 6:23am
Logical and Biblical are two very different things.. We see nothing wrong in single moms these days becos it's becoming a norm. Their's an adage dat says "When u commit abomination for too long, it begins to feel like it's part of culture ". It is morally wrong for a woman to raise a child without a father. It defeats d purpose of marriage.. D fact dat d sanctity of marriage has been bastardised still doesn't justify d new trend
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by johnnyvid(m): 6:27am
Nbote:exactly, you are on point here.
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by BininKingdom: 6:47am
Hmm
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by hyfr(m): 6:47am
Didn’t watch the video and will never.. just wanted to say IVF is nothing and not a sin.. there are ladies who don’t want to be under shackles of marriage or who don’t want the heartbreak in most marriages or who don’t even give a Bleep the marriage poo.. different strokes for different folks
Amongst all the erring problems in Nigeria, This is what we’re talking about
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Adebowhales(m): 6:49am
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by nabegibeg: 6:51am
johnnyvid:
If you read your bible well you wont be asking these questions
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Pentools(m): 6:51am
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Notmyproblem: 6:54am
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by Mightyify(m): 6:54am
|Re: Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF by KillaBeauty(f): 6:54am
Hian. Dumbass question on a beautiful Sunday morning. Mtscheeeeeew. Sin kee you there.
