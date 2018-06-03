Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Right For Unmarried Christian Woman To Get Pregnant Through IVF (470 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEIJW5jpULc Is It Right For Unmarried Christian woman To Get Pregnant Through Artificial Insemination. 1 Share

Please what is this guy's name? He just said a whole lot of truth in so little time.



Nice. He deserves all the accolades I can give. Been a while since I saw a televangelist speak such truth about a topic like this. 1 Like 1 Share

It's the principles thay matters, not the presence of the flesh...



Truer words have never been spoken......



Okay, have a nice Sunday ahead as you listen to this GREAT message from this TRUE man of God! 1 Like 2 Shares

is name is pastor Sunday Adelaja.

Hmmm. 1 Like 1 Share

Logical and Biblical are two very different things.. We see nothing wrong in single moms these days becos it's becoming a norm. Their's an adage dat says "When u commit abomination for too long, it begins to feel like it's part of culture ". It is morally wrong for a woman to raise a child without a father. It defeats d purpose of marriage.. D fact dat d sanctity of marriage has been bastardised still doesn't justify d new trend 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Didn’t watch the video and will never.. just wanted to say IVF is nothing and not a sin.. there are ladies who don’t want to be under shackles of marriage or who don’t want the heartbreak in most marriages or who don’t even give a Bleep the marriage poo.. different strokes for different folks

Amongst all the erring problems in Nigeria, This is what we’re talking about 1 Like 1 Share

johnnyvid:

Is It Right For Unmarried Christian woman To Get Pregnant Through Artificial Insemination.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEIJW5jpULc



If you read your bible well you wont be asking these questions If you read your bible well you wont be asking these questions

