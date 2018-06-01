



The singer in a bid to motivate fans and telling them to never give up on their dream revealed that he bought his first Benz when he was just 16 years old, bought his first real estate at the age of seventeen and went on to pay for all his videos even while he was under a label.



Bought my first Benz at 16 ,Bought my first Real estate property at 17 , paid for all my videos myself ( even when I was under a label) , sometimes you gotta look back & appreciate Yourself , most importantly NEVER GIVE UP #YoungestInCharge #WorldstarMovement4Lyf



This news is not being received like it was delivered. Although some people are appreciating the singer for how far he has come in his career and all the work he put in, others are finding it difficult to look past his 2017 credit card theft issue.



source : Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel popularly known as Dammy Krane is under attack on social media as he revealed to followers on Instagram that he has been a sole hustler from day one which according to him since he was sixteen years old.The singer in a bid to motivate fans and telling them to never give up on their dream revealed that he bought his first Benz when he was just 16 years old, bought his first real estate at the age of seventeen and went on to pay for all his videos even while he was under a label.Bought my first Benz at 16 ,Bought my first Real estate property at 17 , paid for all my videos myself ( even when I was under a label) , sometimes you gotta look back & appreciate Yourself , most importantly NEVER GIVE UP #YoungestInCharge #WorldstarMovement4LyfThis news is not being received like it was delivered. Although some people are appreciating the singer for how far he has come in his career and all the work he put in, others are finding it difficult to look past his 2017 credit card theft issue.source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/i-paid-for-all-my-videos-even-when-i-was-under-a-label-dammy-krane/