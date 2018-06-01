₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by jenniferlove(f): 5:06am
Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel popularly known as Dammy Krane is under attack on social media as he revealed to followers on Instagram that he has been a sole hustler from day one which according to him since he was sixteen years old.
The singer in a bid to motivate fans and telling them to never give up on their dream revealed that he bought his first Benz when he was just 16 years old, bought his first real estate at the age of seventeen and went on to pay for all his videos even while he was under a label.
Bought my first Benz at 16 ,Bought my first Real estate property at 17 , paid for all my videos myself ( even when I was under a label) , sometimes you gotta look back & appreciate Yourself , most importantly NEVER GIVE UP #YoungestInCharge #WorldstarMovement4Lyf
This news is not being received like it was delivered. Although some people are appreciating the singer for how far he has come in his career and all the work he put in, others are finding it difficult to look past his 2017 credit card theft issue.
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:09am
Chai see responses
.......WICKED fans!!!
Even Ben that doesn't know what a credit card looks like is saying he wanna go hide his card.
Wicked people!!
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by OKorowanta: 7:41am
Take the positives forget the negativity.
Useless trollers.
People wey no get credit cards dey even say make dem hide am before Dammy Krane go thief am.
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by goldbim(f): 1:08pm
wicked trolls everywhere..
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Alejoc(m): 3:49pm
Thanks for the info..... Label is a cretin
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Factfinder1(f): 3:49pm
So why are you saying it now and what should we do
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by ednut1(m): 3:50pm
Person go dey do yahoo still dey mk mouth. Orietidaru
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by kenzysmith: 3:50pm
Oloribruku boi yi sha, una sure say this guy come from prison normal or tramador at work
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Benekruku(m): 3:50pm
No wonder your career died quickly.
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by muckross(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by joeace2020(m): 3:50pm
And so? Even your label didn't believe in you enough. The comments though are like knives piercing someone's bowels again and again. Reminds me of the betrayal of Jon Snow.
Meanwhile guys follow my signature to head to my 2D Video and Animation Train thread on nairaland
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by femi4: 3:50pm
At what age did he meet his first maga/steal first credit card?
Yahoo boy osi
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Krafty006: 3:51pm
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by okwabayi(m): 3:51pm
With someone else's money you can achieve your dreams too. Most yahoo boys have now turned to motivational speakers.
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Paulfroshman: 3:51pm
K
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by tolexy007(m): 3:52pm
so wetin concern us? make we refund the money or what?
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by SleakBuzzPR: 3:53pm
All with stolen Credit Cards....
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Dollarship(m): 3:53pm
With cc
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by HoodBillionaire: 3:53pm
normal yahop boy no laptop comments
never give up
work hard till u get there
maye neva still pay
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Alejoc(m): 3:53pm
Thanks for sharing
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by divinespark: 3:54pm
Hmmm!!! That's good for him. It is always very good to tell the world the gospel truth. Can you make millions of naira from exporting agricultural products and solid mineral to foreign countries? Click on the first link on my signature for a detailed information.
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by dplordx(m): 3:54pm
I thought the efcc should have invited this yahoo messenger to and offload the money he collected from those poor whites credit cards. What a waste of sperm. And please why isn't the Senate passing a bill against yahoo yahoo?
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Germandude: 3:55pm
West yahoo yahoo and skull mining,east ritual and greed,north hmm no need to count cos I can't type,south wey be my side,oil bunkers,cultism.Naija don die.if u quote me,u ll get schizophrenia
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Mruwa1(m): 3:57pm
baba k howfar ...how u take dey spam dey get cc .. I like charter private jet u na boss for life ...I nor dey fancy yahoo yahoo or wire wire but I just wan charter private jet like baba k .....lol
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by maxiuc(m): 3:58pm
Who asked you ?
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by dbynonetwork: 4:00pm
SCAMMER...
|Re: Dammy Krane: "I Paid For All My Videos Even When I Was Under A Label” by Ucpaker: 4:05pm
Germandude:
Nice one...very funny
