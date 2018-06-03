₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,111 members, 4,275,500 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? (2751 Views)
Fleur Carine Matip: "Pastor Sunday Adelaja Wanted Sex From Me, Has My Photos" / Sunday Adelaja Speaks On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Pastor Sunday Adelaja's Church In Adultery Scandal (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by johnnyvid(m): 6:23am
Can A Person’s Early Death Be The Will Of God - Pastor Sunday Adelaja. watch the interview Here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc375-kCjVo
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:30am
Not every death is the will of God....
This is a True man of God.
More of these videos Op.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by nepapole(m): 6:36am
Every death is the will of God.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by johnnyvid(m): 6:43am
MANNABBQGRILLS:i will. you are welcome. happy Sunday to you.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:44am
johnnyvid:Thanks
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by johnnyvid(m): 6:45am
MANNABBQGRILLS:you are welcome. you can subscribe to my YouTube channel too.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by thesicilian: 6:48am
nepapole:scriptural backing?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by redsun(m): 6:50am
Death is more likely to come in a world that is not able to keep up with the basics. A world where the wheel civilization is standing still.
Life is basically the survival of the fittest, if you don't have anything in place to keep you alive,you are most likely to die from common mosquito bites,not to mention cholera, typhoid,ebola or adulterated food.
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by betty3(f): 6:51am
nepapole:You are right, any prophecy that did not come to pass was never from God
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:52am
johnnyvid:Okay I will.
Good job.
I see the other video on FP now.
Thumbs up.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by blackpanda: 6:57am
Death is a part of life. If people don't die nobody will live. Its a cycle designed to ensure survival of our species. So no, death is also Gods design.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by johnnyvid(m): 7:04am
MANNABBQGRILLS:you are welcome sir. happy first Sunday of the month of June.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Lonestar124: 7:35am
What God do not determine shall not be done.....Some people die undue because they chose to live in isolation of God.
If you're born to be use by your creator he will protect you till your mission is accomplish.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by ElsonMorali: 7:55am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Blasphemy.
Every death no matter how gruesome is accommodated in God's will.
Nothing that happens in this life is outside the will of God.
That man is a fake. You better change your church. He doesn't know what he's speaking about.
To suggest that some things can happen outside of God's will is to suggest that God is not Omniscient or Omnipotent. That is blasphemy.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by nabegibeg: 9:14am
johnnyvid:
Christianity is not reasoning and logic but service to God and humanity
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by dmexy33: 9:16am
johnnyvid:
Evil things are a punishment for evil deeds.
It will only throw u off course to see the laws of nature as different from the laws of "God"
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Benekruku(m): 9:16am
Man keeps attributing every physical occurrence to its sky daddy!
Which one is Gods-will about death again....
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by 7Alexander(m): 9:17am
If some deaths are not from God, it then means that there is another entity who runs the earth. And, why do we tend to attribute only favorable news to God? Most importantly, how do we know when a death is God-willed or not
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Ramon92: 9:17am
MANNABBQGRILLS:Does that now mean God can't control everything or there's another force as powerful as his?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:17am
ElsonMorali:
Not a hair on my head can fall to the ground withouts God's say so. That's what the Bible says.
Death is a big deal to us because we don't see things the way God does.
However, the death of a sinner is cause for great sadness and pain to God the same way the death of a saint is celebration time in Heaven because another one made it home.
Pastors should beware if saying stuff to please men and appeal to men's psyche.
God's ways are not same as ours.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by fisfat(m): 9:18am
nepapole:
So for example, if a 16 or 18 year old dies, it’s the will of God? I don’t think so.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by femi4: 9:19am
ElsonMorali:You are wrong, Every death is not the will of God. The "will" we are talking about here represent God's desire. He's aware of every death but not all death are his will
You cannot compare Jesus' death to that of Judas Iscariot
Mt 26:39
Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, "My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will."
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by freethinker01(m): 9:20am
What has a beginning must surely have an end. With(if he exists) or without god.
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Ramon92: 9:21am
Jeezuzpick:going by this logic, it means God has no control over death and it's this sadness and pain that makes him/it condemn the sinner to hell..??
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by tbaby534(f): 9:21am
ElsonMorali:
So are you saying the wars and deadly diseases in this generation is God's Will? I dont know the God you serve but Yahweh is not a wicked God
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by englishmart(m): 9:21am
nepapole:only Muslims think this way. The thought of God is of good and not evil.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by saintol: 9:21am
Only God understands His own will, how will I know if it is the will of God or not when I am not God. All I ever know is life is something and nothing at the same time.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by seguno2: 9:22am
Did Jesus Christ not die early?
Was it not the will of God or what is this one saying
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by tbaby534(f): 9:23am
Jeezuzpick:Because you've only given your will not God. What about non believers that their will is not under the will of God
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by seguno2: 9:24am
englishmart:
You don’t know what you are talking about.
Is everything no longer ordained and controlled by God
What of the case of Job, Saul, Solomon, David etc?
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by femi4: 9:24am
seguno2:Cos Jesus death is a gain that we may live. Without his death, there is no remission of sin.....think!
|Re: Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Can Early Death Of A Person Be The Will Of God? by Samsimple(m): 9:25am
On judgment day God would stationed about 10,000 angels to separate fight between Yahoo boys and white men
Plus anoda 50,000 angels to separate fight between Buhari and d whole Nigeria youth
1 Like
Bags + Jotters And All Kind Of Souvenirs / Is There A Secrets To Family Happiness? / 2 Nigerian Gay Pastors Nabbed
Viewing this topic: princefasco, Timothy3113(m), abbas01, lakeside50(m), mayorhy, Bluetooth2, enjay1(m), mekado141, brodalokie, frankgreat(m), paleson(m), harmony940(m), MrKong, AndikanEssien, DeepLearning, Manofvalor1, musawisdom(m), fisfat(m), ZionFrost, sshyne(m), inoki247, peacengine(m), ajibolaayo3115, Barezzi(m), januzaj(m), Ayinke93(f), CreekCounty, eleven(m), Ezekielezkelly(f), Jebosh(m), daveP(m), osasuwa011, Samcoco, 34webers(m), Jomfyyoung(m), omoleka(f), vital94(m), AXYZ, teniboss(m), dammiecool(m), Chizim1, WhichKindWahala(m), lemmyBE, iyeachile(f), tflourish9, doyinisaac(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22