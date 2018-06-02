Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Zenith Bank Contract Staff Dies, Knocked Down By Truck In Lagos (Graphic) (17106 Views)

This is a very sad News to the family of this Zenith Bank Plc Contract staff in Alaba Branch ,Lagos State with BSc , that just lost her life in a responsibility that is supposed to be done by Professional Staff. She went on cash movement to a branch in Trinity Road , Apapa in one of Zenith Bank Branches.When a bank such as Zenith Bank with high Magnitude and profit oriented financial institution, would allow Contract staff with no Medical allowance, Welfare allowance and other benefits that professional staff enjoys would be going for Cash movement .

A girl that earns N75,000 on monthly basis died on a function that was supposed to be carried out by Full staff.A bank who doesn't care about the welfare of their contract staff. It is a shame that ZenithBank is using BSc holders as contract staff. Upon return from the Cash movement , she was knocked by a moving truck. RIP Lawanson Alaseyori Oluwabukola.



Please share till it gets to Jim Ovia-Chairman, Peter Amangbo MD/CEO,Ebenezer- Ed, Adaora-Ed.



This your story get K-Leg. She was knocked down by a vehicle, was she doing the cash movement with leg? Like she carry money for head dey cross road?

If contract workers of the bank are to move money from a branch to another branch they go in company of bullion van drivers with armed mopol officers. Once they take them to their destination, they go back to the branch instead of waiting till the process is finalized and going back together with the contract bank worker that came with them and is in charge of the assignment.

They are left behind to recount d bulky money, then they find there way back to the branch on there own after the recounting exercise which is not meant to be so. If the bank policy had being effected in such a way that the bus must bring back the contract worker that goes with the bullion van this sad and unfortunate scenario won't have played out.

From what I understand and know is that Zenith Bank do have a conventional policy that allows contract ,underpaid staff to be in position to take cash to other branches/banks with an allowance of N1000 upon returned. This practice is same across branches within Lagos. This girl happens to be a contract worker/Teller in Alaba branch which upon returned of successful delivery of the cash as movement to Trinity Branch,with mobile armed Mopol, She was knocked by a truck.



I have a brother in Zenith Bank, who has suffered such movement over 4 years as a contract staff in Zenith Bank Plc. He collects N75,000 per month as a BSc holder on which other banks do accept OND/HND as same tellers. The responsibility of this contract staff are same as their entry level staff. They do same responsibility and most times, the contract staff posts more tickets than the Full staff that enjoyed Medical Allowance, up front allowance,and many more that contract staff don't receive. Ordinarily, the mobile Mopol men,ought to have brought her back to her branch after a successful delivery thereby avoiding unforeseen incidences. After all, they have insurance on those cash should anything happens to it while the poor girl insurance has landed her to her early grave.

The truth is that the institution doesn't care about the welfare of the non professional staff( contract)

The so called corporate organizations feel they can go scot free with the harsh and untenable working conditions they expose contract workers to because average Nigerians wouldn't care so long as it doesn't affect them at the moment. But we all need to realise that it could be me, you or someone close to us that falls a victim of this care free attitude of this organizations. By then the pain might be too deep and we would need a voice to help our course, but how do we get that if we don't stand up to ills like this that has befallen someone else

A financial institution with a very high profit base both monthly or quarterly has been in a position to see their contract staff suffer great jeopardy all in the name of contract without medical allowance. What a shame!!! ZenithBank is the number 1 financial institution but they have bent to see that the take home and welfare of their staff is absolutely deteriorating. Zenithbank plc has become an institution where you work more and end less. An organisation with the Pyramid pattern or sharp where the top enjoys great benefits and the non professional staff gets the remains-Peanut.



This poor girl with so much life to enjoy has just gone just like that.It's unfortunate for us to fine ourselves in a country where there is no labor force. #Shame to all employers that careless about their employees.



She even died wearing the Zenith T-shirt on duty.

Rip to her, hopefully the organization should take another look at their staff welfare

Mods pls move to front page

This post need to be on front page and every social media platform available. Its disheartened where we find ourselves today in this country 5 Likes 1 Share

Front page please 2 Likes 1 Share

This is very bad, front page ooooo....biko

See her wig and she shoe....









Front page abeg oooooo[quote][/quote][color=#550000][/color]

If you recently got a job with ZENITHBANK or you're yet to receive your appointment letter, do not jubilate, thinking you have landed a great job. My friend, this is a sign that the end is near. It is better to be a cobbler than working with this guys.



I can beat my chest!!! No Zenith Bank Staff employed in the last (4) four years can buy a small car worth 1 million naira. I am not saying you shouldn't ask around. Anyone in this category who bought one probably stole, used dubious means or has another income stream to do that. Your salary in a year is N900,000 which is N75,000 monthly. Tell me how one can build a family, solve other issues including one's upkeep with such an amount even if you live in the bush.



Amongst all 25 banks in Nigeria including the least performing banks, Zenith Bank is the lowest when it comes to salary and staff welfare but number one when it comes to profit making. Thinking profit is what keeps an organization going without taking cognizance of their staff especially at the ground level. No zenith entry level staff will ever tell you how much he/she earns because they don't want to disclose the humiliation they get as salary. Generally, bankers don't disclose their salary but it worse with Zenith. They only have a brand which is over-hyped. Trust me and verify. No graduate's dream should be to work here unless you're the lazy type. Even the likes of Union bank pay triple what Zenith pays as salary for entry level. In this same setting, there is marginalization when decisions and other things are considered.

Eventually, you get a job here and begin to experience these things such that you can't leave and you become useless and irrelevant in the market with no value, please do not say I didn't tell you. Because it is difficult to get a job else where especially when you are not coming as a line staff. Which bank pays a graduate N75,000? Mind you, they only employ B.Sc holders and when you are given a job here, it is based on contract with no hope of conversion until thy kingdom come. In all these, you are not entitled to any allowance whatsoever. Name it! You are only fixed squarely with your 75k salary until you choose to leave or they leave you. Trust me and verify.



Well if you want to joke or carry out an experiment with your B.Sc to know if it was actually issued by a University or Secondary school or you want to do Industrial Attachment with your B.Sc, then try Zenith Bank. But if you want a career, try any other bank...."I mean any" even down to Union. They are even triple better.....I swear.



The only people who enjoy zenith bank are the top management staff who now make policies to enrich themselves and rip the poor and the lower cadre staff.



"Let him that thinks he standeth take heed lest he falls".....Even Goliath fell.

Ew! It's sad she died, the death of anyone is saddening.



But the OP sounds like a very pained contract staff of Zenith Bank. It's sad when you see your mates moving ahead of you. But, you know what?, If you prove your worth, another employer will price you higher.



Some contract staff joined the bank with one/and, then they run some part time programs and get a B.Sc. Some luckily get converted to full staff, while some are not.



Some are not because they couldn't defend that certificate (we all know some pay their way through), others are not absorbed because they come out with poor grades, I know one that came out with 3rd class(he was actually worse than 3rd class), and that was why he wasn't interviewed (company policy).



My advice to those in that chain. Get your B.Sc, and with your experience, look elsewhere.



For those employed as contract with B.Sc, pls manage it. You knew before you took up the employment. Some B.Sc holders earn less than you. Look for 500k job and leave where you are, stop blackmailing your employer. If you worth your onions, resign and they'll come begging.



You actually have what it takes to be an employer and do business with your employer, there is a hero inside of you. Please stop whining because you were not served crumbs, you can bake the bread in your living room.



The number of tickets you post only stands you out amongst fellow Tellers, your supervisors are paid more to manage customers and check to ensure Tellers post correctly and treat customers well. If you show you have outgrown that league, you'll be recommended for a raise.



To the dead lady. I don't think she died because she was a contract staff, nor because she went for cash movement. It may just be because she wasn't very careful in crossing the road, or the driver was careless, or the vehicle malfunctioned.





Any way, may her soul rest in Peace if it deserves it.

Choi

Anything called job is good to go

RIP

. God protect us all.. We need a way out of this hell hole This is so sad. God protect us all.. We need a way out of this hell hole

That looks like a man dead body

Which









The story isn't linking o

It's as scattered as Buhari administration

Anyway RIP to the lady 1 Like

you said the whole truth, I know about it

Sad sad sad

Contract job is not the best. But why not take up private medical insurance





So sad

@bolded was the main talk. You shouldn't have bothered enumerating the whole epistle up there

This story get as ebi ooo even the picture looks not the same person imagine the trouser she put on 2 Likes

It is all banking sector in Nigeria that is guilty of this contract staff/outsourced staff stuff and the ogas in the hr departments are the devils behind it