Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by KEVIND: 8:08am
INTENSE politicking with far-reaching electoral implications appears ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as some of the leading lights suffered crunchy political blows in the resolution of the crisis arising from its ward, local government and state congresses.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Paperwhite(m): 8:10am
Fall out of their mal-administration also manifesting in the party. Parallel congresses everywhere while paralled convention & elections loading.So much power struggle in a party.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by DaBullIT(m): 8:20am
Propaganda
The fact that APC has it's own mechanism that has prevented God fatherism, electom rigging in favor of ruling party and preventing few people from having total control of the party does not mean a fall out
If Buhari was like GEJ or OBJ , Oyo state senate ? elections would have been won by APC , by all means and i trust Tinubu even could make that happen but Buhari does not like that
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by docadams: 8:23am
Democracy in Motion
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Vatsyayana: 9:27am
This is a stupid conclusion. The Laws of Lagos State recognises 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA. And the Supreme Court has held that this is not unconstitutional.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Omeokachie: 9:39am
"The state structure was, however, not handed to the Fouad Oki faction, judged to have conducted the exercise in line with the national and party laws, guiding such an exercise."
Why?
"In Delta, the party has now been handed over to the Great Ogboru faction, leading to a huge loss for the faction led by Omo-Agege."
Omo-Agege about to die politically. Major parties will avoid handing major roles and structures to him due to his political rascality.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by afroniger: 9:45am
Vatsyayana:
Exactly. Abdullahi was just talking trash. The Supreme Court judgement delivered in favour of Lagos after OBJ withheld the state's funds over the creation of the LCDA already settled that. Else, even the PDP would have long since gone to court over the constitutionality of all previous elections conducted at the LCDAs since their creation.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by DIKEnaWAR: 10:26am
Vatsyayana:
Has the constitution been amended to reflect this your "reality"?
The Supreme Court said the powers to create local government areas should reside with the governors.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by tuniski: 10:42am
DaBullIT:And buhari won't have won the presidency in 2015! Get some Sense pls.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Neyoor(m): 11:30am
The earlier APC realised no faction of its party can convincingly win an election, the better for them to work towards harmonising and bridging the gap.
Meanwhile, if this fails, it's just a clear indication that failure is imminent for the party come 2019.
Deep down the history lane, factionalism is what killed PDP in 2015 and its gradually tearing APC apart as well.
Well, let's see if they would able to curtail the situation before it would boomerang.
The litmus test was reflected in the Oyo state HoS bye election result that came out yesterday. An aggrieved faction united with the opposition to counter the governor's ordained candidate.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by MadeInTokyo: 11:51am
Tinubu see ur life
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Moghalu4Pres: 12:11pm
On the other hand vote for a Southerner, vote for Kingsley Moghalu.
YPP.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:27pm
DaBullIT:And same Gej allowed inec free hand to conduct elections he lost?
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Barrysleek(m): 12:49pm
Vatsyayana:The electoral acts and INEC recognises only 20 LGA during election. Fashola faction capitalise on this miscalculation from to Tinubu faction.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by onatisi(m): 12:57pm
It seems APC and buhari are not too keen on making tinubu the most powerful APC voice in Lagos State.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by afroniger: 12:58pm
Barrysleek:
Oh really? And it took this case to make that 'revelation' after all this while? You people are just trying to console yourselves. LCDAs that have been having elections since when? Where were Inec and the opposition parties since then? You think PDP has been stupid all along for not bothering to even broach the issue? Even the last LG/LCDA elections in the state were contested by PDP and other parties. Abdullahi knows he's talking nonsense he is just playing mind games to the gallery before he and Oyegun hand over to the next elected set. The matter simply won't stand in court.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by bedspread: 1:49pm
Association of Perenial Confusionist
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Bolusticus: 1:58pm
anigold:
It is better you concentrate on your grammar than commenting on political matters.
Tinubu will lose the grip of Lagos? To who?
The earlier you ignore all these speculations, the better for your health?
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Bolusticus: 1:58pm
yesss
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by kenzysmith: 2:00pm
How wish them go feel they hire foreign president I swear I go be the isthmus to support this independence of a thing na scam jare them just they rotate among them self after them done tire na their children go start to take over 2019 who ever win na still scam ni them go continue to they use our head
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by koboko69: 2:00pm
Mumu article
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:01pm
They should keep shocking eachother
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by abra07: 2:01pm
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by slawomir: 2:01pm
ok
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by gurunlocker: 2:05pm
Anything to bring confusion into the devilish party.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by anigold(m): 2:05pm
I am just watching the drama.. Finally Tinubu will lost grip of Lagos. I know politicians have no time for the masses,they are busy eating national cake.. but Nigeria is our country and whatever happens affect us all..
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by lilfreezy: 2:06pm
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by Speakdatruth: 2:06pm
APC would divide
Tinubu will align with a new party or set up a new one with the alignment
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by package7(m): 2:07pm
Buhari is the cause of fallout in the ruling party APC,the very moment he declared for second term. At the center ruling party will be a thing of the past. Soon!!!
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by ikdaddy01(m): 2:08pm
.
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by NERROLOADED: 2:13pm
Hmm
Re: Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others by DrObum(m): 2:14pm
Make person give them bottle and lock them all in one cell, whoever comes out alive carries the day.
Ndi mmuo!
