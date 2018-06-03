Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, Others (22948 Views)

Congress Fallout: APC Shocks Tinubu, Ajimobi, Kwankwaso, Dogara, Amaechi, / Omowunmi Akande's Fidau Prayer: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Ajimobi, Akeredolu / Yemi Ogunbiyi's 70th Birthday: Wole Soyinka, Rotimi Amaechi, Others Pictured (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

INTENSE politicking with far-reaching electoral implications appears ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as some of the leading lights suffered crunchy political blows in the resolution of the crisis arising from its ward, local government and state congresses.



‘Already, big names like the national leader, Bola Tinubu, Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, former Kano State governor, serving senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Rivers State governor and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, controversial Delta senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, former Cross River governor and one-time national chairmanship aspirant, Clement Ebri, have lost out in the struggle to either have absolute control of party structures in their states or sustain their political relevance there, Sunday Tribune can reveal.



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, last Friday, began work on the reports from the various appeal panels on the conduct of state congresses.



Nearly all the state chapters of the party, where the exercise took place, had factions conducting parallel congresses.



National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed to Sunday Tribune that the resolution meeting took place and some big names and their factions were adjudged to be in the wrong.

He also confirmed that the faction loyal to Tinubu, which conducted its ward and local government congresses in 57 local government councils and local council development areas, was overruled by the national leadership.



The state structure was, however, not handed to the Fouad Oki faction, judged to have conducted the exercise in line with the national and party laws, guiding such an exercise.



Abdullahi confirmed that a five-man panel was set up to dissect the constitutionality and legality of the two exercises conducted in Lagos State and find a political solution to the crisis in the state.

Tinubu had been quoted as dismissing any report of factions in the state chapter.



“Yes, we set up a panel to look at the issues in Lagos chapter. Of course, we overruled those who conducted their congress in 57 local government areas, because the constitution only recognises 20 local governments.



“We couldn’t have discountenanced those who conducted in 20 local government areas, because that is constitutional. The issue in Lagos is about legality and constitutionalism.

That is why we asked the committee to look at this first, because it is a constitutional matter, then seek political solutions in a way to avoid winner-take-all situation. That is what we said about Lagos State,” Abdullahi explained.



The panel is headed by the deputy national chairman, North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, with members including the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Vice National Chairman, North-West Inuwa Abdulkadir, among others.



The panel is expected to begin sitting in Lagos today.

Sunday Tribune learnt that the factional state working committee headed by Oki would appear before the panel and likely without presenting it with any memo.



The panel has also been charged to resolve the logjam in Oyo State between factions loyal to the state governor, Ajimobi and Minister of Communications, Bayo Shittu.



Abdullahi confirmed that the congress conducted by the faction headed by the governor was denied an official recognition, with both factions asked to share the party executives.



“We said they should harmonise in Oyo State as a way of finding a political solution,” he stated.

When asked if it was true that the factions were asked to do it 50-50, Abdullahi said he couldn’t exactly remember what the sharing formula was, but that the idea of winner-takes-all would not apply.



Sunday Tribune, however, learnt that the committee was specifically charged with sharing of the state working committee membership into two equal halves for both factions.



If the committee succeeds in the implementation of the said resolution, it will be a major victory for the Shittu faction, known as Unity Forum.



A source in Ajimobi’s camp argued that only a valid court order could re-arrange the current situation by taking some slots away from the governor.



Abdullahi disagreed, saying that any form of inauguration done on the basis of the ward and local government congresses would amount to an illegality, because it was the state executive that would swear them in, after the NWC would have sworn in the state leaders.



He noted that, for now, NWC had not begun the process of inaugurating the state executive, which allows for harmonisation window.



Though he wasn’t specific about him, his position that nearly all the state chapters’ crises had been resolved, except for about four, confirmed that Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha was also one of the casualties.



The party spokesperson explained that all factions that boycotted the exercise in protest of alleged irregularities, were ruled out of order in states where such occurred.



Dogara’s faction in Bauchi, Senator Shehu Sani’s faction in Kaduna and Kwakwanso’s in Kano were caught in the wrong crowd by the NWC’s position.



When the names of the party bigwigs leading the factions were reeled off to him as casualties, Abdullahi explained that it is settled in law that one cannot complain about a process he didn’t participate in.



“There would be nothing to protest because there was no participation,” he said.



It was learnt that crises in states like Kogi, Kwara, Delta, Cross River were resolved by basically going for the congresses supervised by the electoral committees set up by the NWC.



In Delta, the party has now been handed over to the Great Ogboru faction, leading to a huge loss for the faction led by Omo-Agege.



In Cross River, Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, carried the day over the Clement Ebri faction.



The protesting faction in Katsina, which is in court against the Governor Aminu Masari faction, supported by President Muhammadu Buhari, was also ruled offside by the party’s leadership.



Speaking on the crisis resolution by the NWC, which will continue tomorrow (Monday), Abdullahi stated that “we have just about four more states to resolve. Lagos, Oyo, Rivers and Bayelsa. We cancelled the Bayelsa exercise because the electoral committee that went there spilt and could not agree on the outcome. So we cancelled it. Rivers is a court matter and the panel will resolve Oyo and Lagos”.



Sunday Tribune learnt that for more than three hours, NWC members engaged in heated exchange over Rivers and Lagos chapters, because resolution could be reached.



A court order invalidated the Rivers exercise, which loyalists of Amaechi won.

It was gathered that the NWC decision was not only in favour of the cancellation, but the resolution would also include substantial gain for the faction led by Senator Magnus Abe.



Sunday Tribune however learnt that some state chapters would be approaching different courts tomorrow to further ventilate their grievances.

A faction in Lagos chapter is heavily tipped to file processes tomorrow.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/amp/congress-fallout-apc-shocks-tinubu-ajimobi-kwankwaso-dogara-amaechi-omo-agege-others

Fall out of their mal-administration also manifesting in the party. Parallel congresses everywhere while paralled convention & elections loading.So much power struggle in a party. 26 Likes

Propaganda







The fact that APC has it's own mechanism that has prevented God fatherism, electom rigging in favor of ruling party and preventing few people from having total control of the party does not mean a fall out





If Buhari was like GEJ or OBJ , Oyo state senate ? elections would have been won by APC , by all means and i trust Tinubu even could make that happen but Buhari does not like that 16 Likes 1 Share

Democracy in Motion

This is a stupid conclusion. The Laws of Lagos State recognises 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA. And the Supreme Court has held that this is not unconstitutional. 20 Likes

"The state structure was, however, not handed to the Fouad Oki faction, judged to have conducted the exercise in line with the national and party laws, guiding such an exercise."





Why?







"In Delta, the party has now been handed over to the Great Ogboru faction, leading to a huge loss for the faction led by Omo-Agege."





Omo-Agege about to die politically. Major parties will avoid handing major roles and structures to him due to his political rascality. 17 Likes

Vatsyayana:

This is a stupid conclusion. The Laws of Lagos State recognises 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA. And the Supreme Court has held that this is not unconstitutional.

Exactly. Abdullahi was just talking trash. The Supreme Court judgement delivered in favour of Lagos after OBJ withheld the state's funds over the creation of the LCDA already settled that. Else, even the PDP would have long since gone to court over the constitutionality of all previous elections conducted at the LCDAs since their creation. Exactly. Abdullahi was just talking trash. The Supreme Court judgement delivered in favour of Lagos after OBJ withheld the state's funds over the creation of the LCDA already settled that. Else, even the PDP would have long since gone to court over the constitutionality of all previous elections conducted at the LCDAs since their creation. 15 Likes

Vatsyayana:

This is a stupid conclusion. The Laws of Lagos State recognises 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA. And the Supreme Court has held that this is not unconstitutional.



Has the constitution been amended to reflect this your "reality"?





The Supreme Court said the powers to create local government areas should reside with the governors. Has the constitution been amended to reflect this your "reality"?The Supreme Court said the powers to create local government areas should reside with the governors. 4 Likes

DaBullIT:

Propaganda







The fact that APC has it's own mechanism that has prevented God fatherism, electom rigging in favor of ruling party and preventing few people from having total control of the party does not mean a fall out





If Buhari was like GEJ or OBJ , Oyo state senate ? elections would have been won by APC , by all means and i trust Tinubu even could make that happen but Buhari does not like that And buhari won't have won the presidency in 2015! Get some Sense pls. And buhari won't have won the presidency in 2015! Get some Sense pls. 32 Likes 5 Shares









The earlier APC realised no faction of its party can convincingly win an election, the better for them to work towards harmonising and bridging the gap.





Meanwhile, if this fails, it's just a clear indication that failure is imminent for the party come 2019.



Deep down the history lane, factionalism is what killed PDP in 2015 and its gradually tearing APC apart as well.





Well, let's see if they would able to curtail the situation before it would boomerang.



The litmus test was reflected in the Oyo state HoS bye election result that came out yesterday. An aggrieved faction united with the opposition to counter the governor's ordained candidate.















2 Likes





Tinubu see ur life 2 Likes

On the other hand vote for a Southerner, vote for Kingsley Moghalu.



YPP. 12 Likes 1 Share

DaBullIT:

Propaganda







The fact that APC has it's own mechanism that has prevented God fatherism, electom rigging in favor of ruling party and preventing few people from having total control of the party does not mean a fall out





If Buhari was like GEJ or OBJ , Oyo state senate ? elections would have been won by APC , by all means and i trust Tinubu even could make that happen but Buhari does not like that And same Gej allowed inec free hand to conduct elections he lost? And same Gej allowed inec free hand to conduct elections he lost? 8 Likes

Vatsyayana:

This is a stupid conclusion. The Laws of Lagos State recognises 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA. And the Supreme Court has held that this is not unconstitutional. The electoral acts and INEC recognises only 20 LGA during election. Fashola faction capitalise on this miscalculation from to Tinubu faction. The electoral acts and INEC recognises only 20 LGA during election. Fashola faction capitalise on this miscalculation from to Tinubu faction. 1 Like

It seems APC and buhari are not too keen on making tinubu the most powerful APC voice in Lagos State. 5 Likes 1 Share

Barrysleek:

The electoral acts and INEC recognises only 20 LGA during election. Fashola faction capitalise on this miscalculation from to Tinubu faction.

Oh really? And it took this case to make that 'revelation' after all this while? You people are just trying to console yourselves. LCDAs that have been having elections since when? Where were Inec and the opposition parties since then? You think PDP has been stupid all along for not bothering to even broach the issue? Even the last LG/LCDA elections in the state were contested by PDP and other parties. Abdullahi knows he's talking nonsense he is just playing mind games to the gallery before he and Oyegun hand over to the next elected set. The matter simply won't stand in court. Oh really? And it took this case to make that 'revelation' after all this while? You people are just trying to console yourselves. LCDAs that have been having elections since when? Where were Inec and the opposition parties since then? You think PDP has been stupid all along for not bothering to even broach the issue? Even the last LG/LCDA elections in the state were contested by PDP and other parties. Abdullahi knows he's talking nonsense he is just playing mind games to the gallery before he and Oyegun hand over to the next elected set. The matter simply won't stand in court. 11 Likes

Association of Perenial Confusionist 1 Like

anigold:

I am just watching the drama.. Finally Tinubu will lost grip of Lagos. I know politicians have no time for the masses,they are busy eating national cake.. but Nigeria is our country and whatever happens affect us all..

It is better you concentrate on your grammar than commenting on political matters.



Tinubu will lose the grip of Lagos? To who?



The earlier you ignore all these speculations, the better for your health? 1 Like

yesss

How wish them go feel they hire foreign president I swear I go be the isthmus to support this independence of a thing na scam jare them just they rotate among them self after them done tire na their children go start to take over 2019 who ever win na still scam ni them go continue to they use our head

Mumu article

They should keep shocking eachother 2 Likes 1 Share

*********Breaking Over 7+ games Won yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************



Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To Get over 50+ football betting odds / prediction for today's Game on Goal 9ja forum



To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE

ok

Anything to bring confusion into the devilish party. 2 Likes

I am just watching the drama.. Finally Tinubu will lost grip of Lagos. I know politicians have no time for the masses,they are busy eating national cake.. but Nigeria is our country and whatever happens affect us all..

APC would divide

Tinubu will align with a new party or set up a new one with the alignment

Buhari is the cause of fallout in the ruling party APC,the very moment he declared for second term. At the center ruling party will be a thing of the past. Soon!!! 1 Like

.

Hmm