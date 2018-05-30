₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by AlexReports(m): 9:22am
@alexreports
See The Birthday Cake and Expensive Gifts Abuja Big Boy Kelly Sampa Got On His Birthday.
Abuja Popular entrepreneurs Dr. Kelly Sampa popularly known as Sampa recently celebrated his birthday in style with a dinner reception in Transcorp Hilton and exclusive birthday party in Crave Cubana Club.
The soft spoken business man hosted selected friends to a classy reception, with much to eat and drink.The colourful merriment had beautiful birthday cakes laced with dollars. It was indeed a gathering of dignify and noble specimens of humanities with a passion and anxiety to celebrate their Dr Sampa. Friends and well wishers poured accolades and birthday wishes to the young philanthropist which accompanied expensive gifts of wrist watches, classy shoes and many others
Dr. Kelly as he is also called is not only from a well appointed and influential background but a young financial giant whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be. He has bagged several awards and still in line for many others
Watch Videos below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDOFETBCa30
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD2g1QntpZM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQ4o2iZTFkM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efUNkJ5IdQ4
http://www.abujapress.com/2018/06/video-photos-see-birthday-cake-and.html?m=1
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by AlexReports(m): 9:24am
@alexreports
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by odiereke(m): 10:27am
Happy birthday Big Boy.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Dyt(f): 11:22am
K
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by sKeetz(m): 11:22am
We dont know him here in biafra
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by VanBommel(m): 11:22am
Is that all?
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by madridguy(m): 11:22am
Subhanalah, see handsomeness.
Person fine still get money. God is wonderful.
Na this kind guy ladies they carry their name and image to juju house.
Baba God show me way.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by pirodoshit(m): 11:22am
Na so
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by homopoliticus: 11:22am
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Archangel15: 11:22am
When I hear 'big boy' I always think yahoo boiz
Congrats doc
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by tasceige(m): 11:22am
Omo mehn
God bless my hustle...
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by sureteeboy(m): 11:22am
What does he do for a living
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by koolaid87: 11:23am
All these mods need proper training
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Sapphire86(f): 11:25am
koolaid87:
There is usually not much content on Sundays so we will pardon them for this abomination
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by BaronCorbin: 11:26am
What does "Abuja big boy" do for a living apart from being "Abuja big boy"
Hope he is not among those Afonja wire wire fraudsters wey full Abuja?
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:27am
sKeetz:
Exactly
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by obojememe: 11:28am
happy birthday abuja big boy
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by pcguru1(m): 11:29am
Money sure is good.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Pharmchy: 11:31am
Chos......! See wrist watch.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by megafaraday(m): 11:34am
No pishaws! Only YouTube videos. Am sorry
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Sijo01(f): 11:37am
Abuja big boy, Lagos big boy, Dubai big boy, Malaysia big boy etc. What is their source of income
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by ednut1(m): 11:37am
Alex a#@ licker
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by pizzlesbar: 11:38am
Wall clock on the wrist!
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Nokio1(m): 11:39am
Nairaland the Vanity blog na wao! They have used useless post to murder our Nairaland SMH.Somebody will soon delete this app just follow Aproko girl.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 11:40am
Awong bleaching bobo
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by demulepaul: 11:43am
BaronCorbin:wire wire Guys una well done
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Olatara(f): 11:44am
Sapphire86:I mean proper training.
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by mercy232(f): 11:48am
OK.. what you are selling will kuku finish one-day..
|Re: Dr. Kelly Sampa Birthday Cake And Expensive Gifts (Photos, Video) by Kobicove(m): 11:51am
Why is he wearing a clock on his wrist?
