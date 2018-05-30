@alexreports



See The ‎Birthday Cake and Expensive Gifts Abuja Big Boy Kelly Sampa Got On His Birthday.





Abuja Popular entrepreneurs Dr. Kelly Sampa popularly known as Sampa recently celebrated his birthday in style with a dinner reception in Transcorp Hilton and exclusive birthday party in Crave Cubana Club.



The soft spoken business man hosted selected friends to a classy reception, with much to eat and drink.The colourful merriment had beautiful birthday cakes laced with dollars. It was indeed a gathering of dignify an‎d noble specimens of humanities with a passion and anxiety to celebrate their Dr Sampa. Friends and well wishers poured accolades and birthday wishes to the young philanthropist ‎which accompanied expensive gifts of wrist watches, classy shoes and many others



Dr. Kelly as he is also called is not only from a well appointed and influential background but a young financial giant whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be.‎ He has bagged several awards and still in line for many others



Watch Videos below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDOFETBCa30



‎

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD2g1QntpZM



‎

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQ4o2iZTFkM



‎

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQ4o2iZTFkM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efUNkJ5IdQ4

http://www.abujapress.com/2018/06/video-photos-see-birthday-cake-and.html?m=1 Abuja Popular entrepreneurs Dr. Kelly Sampa popularly known as Sampa recently celebrated his birthday in style with a dinner reception in Transcorp Hilton and exclusive birthday party in Crave Cubana Club.The soft spoken business man hosted selected friends to a classy reception, with much to eat and drink.The colourful merriment had beautiful birthday cakes laced with dollars. It was indeed a gathering of dignify an‎d noble specimens of humanities with a passion and anxiety to celebrate their Dr Sampa. Friends and well wishers poured accolades and birthday wishes to the young philanthropist ‎which accompanied expensive gifts of wrist watches, classy shoes and many othersDr. Kelly as he is also called is not only from a well appointed and influential background but a young financial giant whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be.‎ He has bagged several awards and still in line for many othersWatch Videos below. 1 Like 1 Share