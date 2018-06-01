₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Anambralstson: 10:15am
A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/solar-inverters-made-in-nigeria-by-university-of-nigeria/
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by asorocker: 10:22am
Very nice , they can also look at alternative energy sources, Igbo scientists can free Igbo's from the satanic strong hole and yoke called one Nigeria
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Samsimple(m): 10:28am
Nice one this is good we need things like this in Nigeria.. Waiting for those ones that will start shouting 'mediocrity' when they can can't even make anointing oil and they call themselves chemistry student.. Can't make ordinary rotor and they call themselves engineering student..
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Cooly100: 10:32am
asorocker:
For where...
Check and see how the people in Abuja will pass a law to kill it.
Its either UNN will be denied further grants or a bank will come and claim UNN is in debt...
Nigeria is configured to fail...no matter the good intentions...
Too bad..but truth..
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by adem30: 10:35am
This is not big deal, some groups constructed this during our final project in school, 8yrs back
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by IJOBA2: 10:39am
LALASTICLALA MYND44
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by IJOBA2: 10:40am
adem30:ANGRY CHIIIDREN FROM THAT END DON LAND
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by HiddenShadow: 10:44am
adem30:
Afonjas and envy are like bread & butter.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Anambralstson: 10:52am
adem30:Nna please show us the project, how many have they sold?
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by orbgoblin: 11:46am
na wa o.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by dreamwords: 11:52am
China will not like this
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by powerkey: 11:56am
Yorubas hates to hear any good thing about Igbos
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by vickzie(m): 12:32pm
Give us Biafra and watch how we would dust the rest of West Africa.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by ssikiru: 12:44pm
i would have commend them, but one thing i know is that there mates are in china producing smart phones
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by writerights: 1:40pm
Inverter was part of my ND project in the polytechnic, although it was a square wave inverter we made. Many graduates make ends meet making it. It's a welcome development.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by slawomir: 1:57pm
isoright
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Bolusticus: 1:58pm
HiddenShadow:
powerkey:
Hello,
This is quite commendable, however, here in the West, we hardly celeberate mediocrity as we have gone past this since.
These projects you are puffing about have been used for ND projects as well as JETS competitions in our various institutions.
I can assure you that we won't see this your so-called inverter in the market anytime soon, na today?
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by DrObum(m): 1:59pm
This is great.
Well done guys
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Albert0011(m): 2:00pm
Our brothers from the east are industrious...i give this one to them "viva Biafra"
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Soreza(m): 2:00pm
All hail BIAFRA
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by ehardetola(m): 2:01pm
Interesting
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:01pm
Thunbs up guys.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by seedorfg(m): 2:01pm
if only it could be accepted like Chinese product . but this is Nigeria
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Skyfornia(m): 2:02pm
Very commendable!
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Benekruku(m): 2:04pm
"A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result."
Inverter
#SAD
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by tetralogyfallot(m): 2:04pm
Ghhh
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by ikennaf1(m): 2:05pm
Igbo amaka
Neoteny:
The only thing you have built in your life is tribal mark.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Niceman4u(m): 2:05pm
ssikiru:
1st of all give them d credit dey deserve.
secondly, give the kind of enabling environment that their mates in China have and see these guys perform more than d Chinese
.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by shentella: 2:05pm
ssikiru:at least they made something worth ground breaking. you can't even change a light bulb in your house let alone socket appreciate good things when you see it.
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by Neoteny(m): 2:05pm
Seriously?
They took a bunch of pre-existing components and crafted something as simple as an inverter, the schematics and blueprints of which could easily be found online for free, and you are all here celebrating this mediocrity?
And to think they call it an "age-long research" project.
MIT and Caltech discovered gravitational waves. UNN is building inverters
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by mightyhazell: 2:05pm
i need me a very good one of these
|Re: Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos by tetralogyfallot(m): 2:07pm
What is the price? Let's encourage these boys by patronizing them and watch nigeria grow.
