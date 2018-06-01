Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Inverters Made In Nigeria By University Of Nigeria--photos (8816 Views)

A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) / A Huge Snake With A Lot Of Eggs In Nigeria (Photos) / A Car Made By University Of Benin Students (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result.



Five students of the university embarked on a swift research to produce computer aided pure sine wave solar inverters. These inverters are wholly made in Nigeria and have computer response in short-circuit, overload, thunder detection and they are menu driven.



For 6 months now after the discovery and product perfection, they have sold the first set of products which have been in use for more than 5 months now.



It could produce power as low as 1500watts for a home and up to 30,000watts in single generation.



This shows Nigeria has the potential and soon will solve the age long problem of poor electricity.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/solar-inverters-made-in-nigeria-by-university-of-nigeria/ 5 Likes 1 Share

Very nice , they can also look at alternative energy sources, Igbo scientists can free Igbo's from the satanic strong hole and yoke called one Nigeria 38 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one this is good we need things like this in Nigeria.. Waiting for those ones that will start shouting 'mediocrity' when they can can't even make anointing oil and they call themselves chemistry student.. Can't make ordinary rotor and they call themselves engineering student.. 14 Likes 2 Shares

asorocker:

Very nice , they can also look at alternative energy sources, Igbo scientists can free Igbo's from the satanic strong hole and yoke called one Nigeria

For where...



Check and see how the people in Abuja will pass a law to kill it.



Its either UNN will be denied further grants or a bank will come and claim UNN is in debt...



Nigeria is configured to fail...no matter the good intentions...



Too bad..but truth.. For where...Check and see how the people in Abuja will pass a law to kill it.Its either UNN will be denied further grants or a bank will come and claim UNN is in debt...Nigeria is configured to fail...no matter the good intentions...Too bad..but truth.. 29 Likes 2 Shares

This is not big deal, some groups constructed this during our final project in school, 8yrs back 27 Likes

LALASTICLALA MYND44

adem30:

This is not big deal, some groups constructed this during our final project in school, 8yrs back ANGRY CHIIIDREN FROM THAT END DON LAND ANGRY CHIIIDREN FROM THAT END DON LAND 43 Likes 1 Share

adem30:

This is not big deal, some groups constructed this during our final project in school, 8yrs back



Afonjas and envy are like bread & butter. Afonjas and envy are like bread & butter. 38 Likes

adem30:

This is not big deal, some groups constructed this during our final project in school, 8yrs back Nna please show us the project, how many have they sold? Nna please show us the project, how many have they sold? 20 Likes

na wa o.

China will not like this 1 Like

Yorubas hates to hear any good thing about Igbos 25 Likes

Give us Biafra and watch how we would dust the rest of West Africa. 19 Likes

i would have commend them, but one thing i know is that there mates are in china producing smart phones

Inverter was part of my ND project in the polytechnic, although it was a square wave inverter we made. Many graduates make ends meet making it. It's a welcome development. 9 Likes

isoright

HiddenShadow:







Afonjas and envy are like bread & butter. powerkey:

Yorubas hates to hear any good thing about Igbos

Hello,



This is quite commendable, however, here in the West, we hardly celeberate mediocrity as we have gone past this since.



These projects you are puffing about have been used for ND projects as well as JETS competitions in our various institutions.



I can assure you that we won't see this your so-called inverter in the market anytime soon, na today?

17 Likes 1 Share

This is great.

Well done guys

Our brothers from the east are industrious...i give this one to them "viva Biafra" 11 Likes

All hail BIAFRA 6 Likes

Interesting

Thunbs up guys.

if only it could be accepted like Chinese product . but this is Nigeria

Very commendable!

"A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result."















Inverter





#SAD Inverter#SAD 4 Likes

Ghhh







Neoteny:

Seriously?



They took a bunch of pre-existing components and crafted something as simple as an inverter, the schematics and blueprints of which could easily be found online for free, and you are all here celebrating this mediocrity?



And to think they call it an "age-long research" project.



MIT and Caltech discovered gravitational waves. UNN is building inverters

The only thing you have built in your life is tribal mark. Igbo amakaThe only thing you have built in your life is tribal mark. 8 Likes

ssikiru:

i would have commend them, but one thing i know is that there mates are in china producing smart phones

1st of all give them d credit dey deserve.

secondly, give the kind of enabling environment that their mates in China have and see these guys perform more than d Chinese

. 1st of all give them d credit dey deserve.secondly, give the kind of enabling environment that their mates in China have and see these guys perform more than d Chinese 1 Like

ssikiru:

i would have commend them, but one thing i know is that there mates are in china producing smart phones at least they made something worth ground breaking. you can't even change a light bulb in your house let alone socket appreciate good things when you see it. at least they made something worth ground breaking. you can't even change a light bulb in your house let alone socket appreciate good things when you see it. 2 Likes

Seriously?



They took a bunch of pre-existing components and crafted something as simple as an inverter, the schematics and blueprints of which could easily be found online for free, and you are all here celebrating this mediocrity?



And to think they call it an "age-long research" project.



MIT and Caltech discovered gravitational waves. UNN is building inverters 9 Likes

i need me a very good one of these