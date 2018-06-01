₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by stephenduru: 11:06am
The British High Commission sponsored a visit to the Divine Wounds of Jesus Christ Orphanage Home Kubwa, Abuja by ex-Super Eagles players Jseph Yobo,Victor Ikpeba,Mutiu Adepoju,ke Shorunmu, Austin Eguaveon, Joseph Yobo,Aghahowa and others.They showed them love,distributed clothes and more to them
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by lawrence35(m): 7:47pm
This is great... Nigeria needs more of this.
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Krafty006: 7:47pm
Julius agha scorer.....if you know u know,
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by luvkidtemmy(m): 7:48pm
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Oreofepeters(m): 7:48pm
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by iamdino1: 7:48pm
Why na , weitin concern me stupid op
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by patyowr: 7:48pm
Confirm. FTC on a cool topic
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Mruwa1(m): 7:50pm
thank you ...but next time make una try invite me too I b ex footballer
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by azimibraun: 7:50pm
This aghahowa's self maintained healthy body shocks me. To see that after this years he is still a model baffles me. Correct guy abi grandpa sef.
|Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
God bless y'all.
