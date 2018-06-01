₦airaland Forum

British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by stephenduru: 11:06am
The British High Commission sponsored a visit to the Divine Wounds of Jesus Christ Orphanage Home Kubwa, Abuja by ex-Super Eagles players Jseph Yobo,Victor Ikpeba,Mutiu Adepoju,ke Shorunmu, Austin Eguaveon, Joseph Yobo,Aghahowa and others.They showed them love,distributed clothes and more to them


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/british-high-commission-sponsors.html

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by stephenduru: 11:07am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/british-high-commission-sponsors.html

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by stephenduru: 11:08am
[quote author=stephenduru post=68136378]Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/british-high-commission-sponsors.html)more

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by lawrence35(m): 7:47pm
This is great... Nigeria needs more of this.

This is great... Nigeria needs more of this.

http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-3500
Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Krafty006: 7:47pm
Julius agha scorer.....if you know u know,
for your brogues,loafers, Chelsea boots, slippers and sandals 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by luvkidtemmy(m): 7:48pm
If I made it simple for you, I mean really simple

Would you be willing to learn how to make extra #50,000-#100,000 weekly by just using your phone and selling products online.

Reduce your weight with this product I present to you.
Click on the link below, let's chat.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2347038287089

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Oreofepeters(m): 7:48pm
Make e no b lyk say person stingy... Special thanks to those WHO stayed with me from JANUARY to present month of June which is d month dat bisect dis year into two equal parts. Friendship is all about sharing what we have in half's. That's why I'm sending you half of the recharge card I bought: 613375...(MTN), 1133747...(Glo), 3426453...(Etisalat), 546435... (airtel). And half of my ATM pin 25..(First bank) stay tune till the other half of d year & get d complete card and pin. There's no need to thank me please!

Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by iamdino1: 7:48pm
Why na , weitin concern me stupid op
Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by patyowr: 7:48pm
Confirm. FTC on a cool topic
Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by Mruwa1(m): 7:50pm
thank you ...but next time make una try invite me too I b ex footballer
Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by azimibraun: 7:50pm
This aghahowa's self maintained healthy body shocks me. To see that after this years he is still a model baffles me. Correct guy abi grandpa sef.
Re: British High Commission Sponsors Yobo, Aghahowa, Ikpeba To Show Love To Orphans by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
God bless y'all.

