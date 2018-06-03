₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:10pm
Here are some beautiful unofficial pictures from the traditional and white wedding of my little sister, Jeslyn Akpan and her heartthrob Tony Brown, held on the 1st and 2nd of June respectively...
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by NwaChibuzor100: 12:11pm
Your brother inlaw is a very lucky boy. Legend has it akwa ibom girls are the best bedmatically and this is true. Just as Yoruba families tutor their daughters to be good cooks and neglect cleanliness and hygiene, bad attitude, cursing and gossiping, their akwa ibom counterpart focus all rounder and bring out the best in a future wife on cooking, hygiene, good morals and good sex. Only the igbos are above the akwa ibomites ( eket, obasi, ina, itu, uyo, ibeno etc. )/ My brother what more can you ask for.
Enjoy yourself aburo. Shes yours for life.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:11pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:12pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:12pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:12pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Trendy247: 12:13pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
Beautiful. May God bless their marriage.
If you get anoda sister, please ayam interested.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by swiz123(m): 12:21pm
Akwaibomite women are beautiful, but cheap.
I am Speaking from experience.
Just polish up your English and their local bush meats will flock around you
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Dillusionist: 12:34pm
swiz123:shut up.
wish them congrats and disappear.
congrats to them.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by MysteriousAnn(f): 12:42pm
Good looking groom, lovely wife. Marriage is not all about pictures, I hope their marriage last forever. And of course, I pray they give birth to beautiful young ones too.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by doctore212(m): 12:45pm
Please what is the current price of sex doll
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by dominique(f): 12:46pm
Very stunning young couple especially the bride. May God bless their union
swiz123:
Is it so hard to wish them well and move on?
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 12:48pm
swiz123:What a silly and stupid comment.
You deserve to be tied and thrown in a big hole of soldier ants.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by seunny4lif(m): 12:49pm
NwaChibuzor100:If only your head is correct but your head is not correct
I can see clearly, you are MAD
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by opyzy(m): 12:49pm
swiz123:,
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by larisdena(m): 12:49pm
Who be this one ??
NwaChibuzor100:
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by chillychill(f): 12:50pm
my head is spinning mehn.. D wife too fine Biko chai, Happy married life to the couple.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by InteriorDecors: 12:50pm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by ednut1(m): 12:50pm
Op i dey akwa ibom now. I need those babes number abeg i wan marry one
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by sollybaby(f): 12:50pm
That boy sure say he ready to marry??
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by HausaOverlord: 12:50pm
NwaChibuzor100:u my friend is a useless waste of sperm
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by DonPiiko: 12:51pm
Your sister is beautiful, may God bless her union.
|Re: Adorable Pictures From My Sister's Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom by sammirano: 12:51pm
Tell that groom never to wear traditional attire again. He looks cute in English wear.
