@alexreports





As the countdown continues to the kick-off of the 3- day hand washing sensitization campaign in Abia state by HELP KEEP CLEAN FOUNDATION, the team are not leaving ‎any stone unturned to ensure a successful exercise which starts from 6th June to 8th June, 2018. The health orientation project aimed at educating and creating awareness to primary school children across Abia state on the essence of keeping their hands clean all the time to prevent disease transmitting dirts, will be involving over 10 public schools.

‎

However, ‎the founder of the NGO, Queen Ijeoma Chikezie has been receiving warm receptions and positive responses from sponsors and partners. One of the impressive donations was from Abia State Ministry of Health, which offered cash for the extra production of 5000 copies of the book " Tom and His Handwashing Friends" and other materials. According to the commissioner of health, Dr John Ahukanna, the books are meant to be shared across the schools while the exercise and sensitization campaign is being carried out by the Help Keep Clean Foundation.



The exercise which had taken place in different schools and states in Nigeria in the past, is holding in Abia State from Wednesday by 8:00am in the listed primary schools. HELP KEEP CLEAN FOUNDATION is staging the campaign in collaboration with the Abia State of Ministry Of Education and The Ministry Of Health and partnered by Society For Family Health, Dana Airline, AlexReports and a host of media organisations in the State.

‎

‎http://www.alexreports.info/2018/06/abia-state-ministry-of-health-supports.html?showComment=1528034120683&m=1

‎‎ As the countdown continues to the kick-off of the 3- day hand washing sensitization campaign in Abia state bythe team are not leaving ‎any stone unturned to ensure a successful exercise which starts from 6th June to 8th June, 2018. The health orientation project aimed at educating and creating awareness to primary school children across Abia state on the essence of keeping their hands clean all the time to prevent disease transmitting dirts, will be involving over 10 public schools.However, ‎the founder of the NGO, Queen Ijeoma Chikezie has been receiving warm receptions and positive responses from sponsors and partners. One of the impressive donations was from Abia State Ministry of Health, which offered cash for the extra production of 5000 copies of the book "" and other materials. According to the commissioner of health, Dr John Ahukanna, the books are meant to be shared across the schools while the exercise and sensitization campaign is being carried out by theThe exercise which had taken place in different schools and states in Nigeria in the past, is holding in Abia State from Wednesday by 8:00am in the listed primary schools. HELP KEEP CLEAN FOUNDATION is staging the campaign in collaboration with theandand partnered by Society For Family Health, Dana Airline, AlexReports and a host of media organisations in the State.‎‎