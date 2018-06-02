Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) (12573 Views)

Two soldiers currently serving at Onitsha Military cantonment was reported to have engaged in what seems like a bloody fight over an undisclosed issue.



An eyewitness who spoke to wakabobo on the grounds of anonymity said ;



The incident took place at the mami market on friday evening, the soldiers were at a drinking joint, suddenly there was loud exchange of confrontative words which was followed by the use of sticks and bottles on themselves. The soldiers sustained various degree of head and body injuries accompanied with loss of blo.0d. According to the eyewitness who spoke to Wakabobo.com, it took the expertise and swift response of the barracks hospital medical team to resuscitate the soldiers as they were already bleeding to death. See photos below



Ggg

Dem just start nah like this prayer dey work 16 Likes

Na wa

At least, it's themselves not civilians. Why didn't they use gun join? 17 Likes 1 Share

Village people I think 1 Like

Lol Lol

Two stupid pythons 8 Likes 1 Share

Ah, I'm not surprised,shebi they were the one that went for operation phython or whatever dance they went for in Abia,now they are biting themselves like...good for them. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lol Lol 2 Likes

Hmmm Hmmm

YEYE SOLDIERS...



It will be good these 2 SOLDIERS are part of the soldiers that brutalise Civilians.



I'm very sure they did this to themselves because of one bae!

Tramadol and Rohypnol at work 1 Like

Shameful

Python dancing gone wrong. The kind of intra & inter-security agency anarchy is just a reflection of the general failure of leadership in Nigeria today. 7 Likes 1 Share

These ones just collect beret e dae shark dem...



Finish from hospital to Guard Room straight 1 Like

This is just the beggening

Even if nothing is done against Nigeria in the next 20years, it would still self destruct. 3 Likes

fight to the death" In the voice of Ragna Lothbrok, " 1 Like

Transfer of aggression

live dem to die jare, why treat them, imagine this idiots having itch with a civilian

Wetin concern me. I dey my own mami market with revolver 8 Likes 1 Share

suddenly there was loud exchange of confrontative words which was followed by the use of sticks and bottles on themselves.



When two people don fight tire...come advice demselves.



Shameful country, nothing works. Even these stupid fools suppose die make your body, spirit and soul rot in hell.





Mstchewwww!

God catch them

Choi