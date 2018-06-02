₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by wakabobo: 3:05pm
Two soldiers currently serving at Onitsha Military cantonment was reported to have engaged in what seems like a bloody fight over an undisclosed issue.
An eyewitness who spoke to wakabobo on the grounds of anonymity said ;
The incident took place at the mami market on friday evening, the soldiers were at a drinking joint, suddenly there was loud exchange of confrontative words which was followed by the use of sticks and bottles on themselves. The soldiers sustained various degree of head and body injuries accompanied with loss of blo.0d. According to the eyewitness who spoke to Wakabobo.com, it took the expertise and swift response of the barracks hospital medical team to resuscitate the soldiers as they were already bleeding to death. See photos below
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 3:06pm
Dem just start nah like this prayer dey work
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by dynicks(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Emmybweb9: 3:11pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by MysteriousAnn(f): 3:18pm
At least, it's themselves not civilians. Why didn't they use gun join?
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by KAYSANTOS: 3:20pm
Village people I think
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Hppro: 3:24pm
MysteriousAnn:
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by elgramz: 3:44pm
Two stupid pythons
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by anonymuz(m): 4:21pm
Ah, I'm not surprised,shebi they were the one that went for operation phython or whatever dance they went for in Abia,now they are biting themselves like...good for them.
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Hppro: 5:33pm
anonymuz:
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Hppro: 8:28pm
MysteriousAnn:
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:27pm
YEYE SOLDIERS...
It will be good these 2 SOLDIERS are part of the soldiers that brutalise Civilians.
I'm very sure they did this to themselves because of one bae!
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:28pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by pezeji(m): 9:28pm
Tramadol and Rohypnol at work
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:28pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by obi4eze: 9:28pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:29pm
Python dancing gone wrong. The kind of intra & inter-security agency anarchy is just a reflection of the general failure of leadership in Nigeria today.
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by TellMeNothing: 9:29pm
These ones just collect beret e dae shark dem...
Finish from hospital to Guard Room straight
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by ArinzeAnthony03: 9:29pm
This is just the beggening
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by givan: 9:29pm
Even if nothing is done against Nigeria in the next 20years, it would still self destruct.
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by EsotericMonk: 9:29pm
In the voice of Ragna Lothbrok, "fight to the death"
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Sisijetue(f): 9:29pm
Transfer of aggression
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by OlujobaSamuel: 9:29pm
live dem to die jare, why treat them, imagine this idiots having itch with a civilian
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Crescent101: 9:30pm
Wetin concern me. I dey my own mami market with revolver
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 9:30pm
wakabobo:Yeye! When they should have easily used their guns
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by UncleJudax(m): 9:30pm
The second to the last pic thou.
When two people don fight tire...come advice demselves.
Oh... primary school days
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by seyizma(m): 9:30pm
Shameful country, nothing works. Even these stupid fools suppose die make your body, spirit and soul rot in hell.
Mstchewwww!
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Sniper4real(m): 9:30pm
God catch them
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by IronTete(m): 9:30pm
|Re: Two Soldiers Fight Bloody Over Misunderstanding (Graphic Photos) by Wellets50(m): 9:30pm
Thugs in uniform ,good for them better dismiss them.
