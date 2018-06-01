₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,372 members, 4,276,490 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds (2815 Views)
Lady Diagnosed With Cancer At 23 And Had Her Eggs Frozen, Shares Her Story. PICS / 93yrs Old Nigerian Sickle Cell Lady, Narrates How She Survived Against All Odds / 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by kabakaauu: 3:53pm
Sickle Cell Mom tells her empowering story, reveals how she defiled all odds to become a mother (Photo)
Enwerem Uju a Facebook user and Sickle Cell patient has taken to the social media platform to share her story, revealing how she defied all odds to become a mom.
Read her story below;
My drive in raising awareness for sickle cell disorder is borne out of personal experience, it’s bin a very hard battle for me from having people not believing I can get dis far to not having people understand d pain i endure been dt d condition comes wit a lot of physical, emotional, psychological pains. As much as its difficult living wit sickle cell disorder, I try not let it define me or get in d way of my life, I try my best to enjoy my life and appreciate d love i get from my parents, siblings, uncles/aunties,cousins,family friends and few friends. Despite all d pains, traumas, hospital admissions, complications, surgeries and even insults from some
�im still here living my life. At some point everything seemed so impossible, I lost some good opportunities, job opportunities, lost some good relationship wit some good men too, received very annoying insults like “dis ones parents are wasting their money”, “dis one can neva bear a child, where D strength and blood wey she was use kwanu”
�all because of SCD, den came d complications and series of surgeries in India, loss of my job wit d bank Iowa’s working with after I came home, I still braced up, dusted dem all, and had a deep tot plus medical advise and I decided dt i want a child. It was a miracle wen I got pregnant cos my doctors were of d opinion dt I can’t considering dt my routine drugs causes infertility, everyone was a bit scared for me but GRACE showed up for me, I had d most stress FREE pregnancy till I gave birth to my daughter. I gave her d names chisimdiri Joanna (God kept keep alive, God’s mercy)
Ladies and gentlemen meet baby Simdi Joanna James-Enwerem, she’s just 4months old, she means everything to me, looking at her and knowing she’s mine is just everything, lights up my heart and brings me soon much happiness and smiles. I call her mummy’s friend #enyinneya. Being a sickle cell warrior neva stopped me from chasing my dreams as I’m a lawyer today and by d grace of God dis awareness campaign for SCD is aimed at birthing a sickle cell foundation someday. I shared dis story to inspire and encourage other SCD warriors and their parents not to give up, they can still achieve woteva it is they dream of. I’m living my life for God now, will also be turning 37 dis November and d good news is – I’m still here.. It has always been God’s grace and mercy and I owe my life to him.
Oya say hello to d newest mummy in town ?
SEE MORE OF THEIR PHOTOS HERE https://sciencetechink.blogspot.com/2018/06/sickle-cell-mom-tells-her-empowering.html
cc lalasticlala
8 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Promxy94(m): 4:00pm
U not alone
Such a beautiful daughter you got.
GOD BE PRAISE
7 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Andyibest: 9:45pm
best story every
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by harrwix(m): 9:46pm
The pain and stigmatization these folks go through....happy for her
4 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by ohosi4real(m): 9:46pm
Fine baby I love you dear
1 Like
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by rayobaba(m): 9:46pm
Congrat. It's not easy.
2 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by papataryor: 9:47pm
wonders are of God.
3 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Footage: 9:47pm
Wow,I bless God for your life.Many more pain free years to you.
3 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by papataryor: 9:48pm
wonders are of God.wonders are of God.wonders are of God.
1 Like
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Divay22(f): 9:48pm
Congratulations Ma
She is beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by EsotericMonk: 9:51pm
Pretty woman, lovely baby. Its bad enough to be born a sickler, worse when you're a woman (cos you have more painful menses and even the menstruation can trigger crisis) and really heartbreaking when you are a pregnant sickler.
I am indeed happy for her cos many dont live old enough to tell such tales.
Also an eye opener to intending couples who are both AS, never go ahead with such union cos even your kids born as sicklers would curse you for bringing them into the world. The stress of caring for the kids would zap out whatever love pushed you into such mistake of a marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by omoniomoade(f): 9:51pm
SS is preventable, please don't forget to always enlighten people, God will preserve you and your beautiful daughter.
3 Likes
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by leo1234(m): 9:51pm
Is she married?
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by IronTete(m): 9:52pm
hmm
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Jessica555: 9:53pm
Congratulations. She's beautiful
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by JupiterGeekVII(f): 9:53pm
The baby.
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Bennytak(m): 9:54pm
Niceee
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by obojememe: 9:55pm
leo1234:bros u get mind
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by dancok(m): 9:59pm
I thank God for u, and me
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by leo1234(m): 10:02pm
obojememe:I don't understand what you mean.
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by obojememe: 10:03pm
leo1234:to ask this kain question when everyone is feeling sorry
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Gangster1ms: 10:04pm
Beautiful
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Timothy3113(m): 10:05pm
Am happy for you ma,
But you saying routine drugs causes infertility
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by Ishilove: 10:16pm
harrwix:Yet some people who are AS will still walk into a union with their eyes open because of 'love'
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by leo1234(m): 10:17pm
obojememe:
Feeling sorry for what?
She is doing relatively well.
I don't think it's a bad idea to enquire if she married or not.
|Re: Enwerem Uju: Sickle Cell Mom Tells Her Story, Reveals How She Defiled All Odds by omozu1(m): 10:21pm
Thank God for you and may the good Lord keep you.
I like what you said never give up.
(0) (Reply)
Must Your Baby Take Water While Practising'' Exclusive'' Breastfeeding? / Ebola Alert From US State Department: All You Need To Know. / 20 Secret Most Women Have Done On Their 'period' But Never Talk About [18 +]
Viewing this topic: cooluc(f), fafambo, xedyl(m), OluOlaLekan(m), chyk1(m), thaimyp(f), wonyi, Jully17(f), Spencer101(m), webfocus(m), omokayode9258(m), papoose999(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13