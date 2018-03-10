₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by nairavsdollars(f): 6:08pm
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) at the weekend said former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has already disqualified himself from the 2019 presidential election by saying he can rule Nigeria without travelling to the United States of America (USA).
It will be recalled that Atiku, a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the remark during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service when he was asked how he intended to be Nigeria’s president without visiting the US.
In the interview, Atiku asked whether it was a constitutional provision that one must visit the US before becoming president. “I can be president without going to America,” he said.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said judging by the statement, Atiku is already telling Nigerians that he is not fit to be the president of the country.
According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world.
According to Sagay “As we say in law, res ipsa loquitur. The question has already been answered. In my view, when a presidential aspirant or candidate says that he can rule this country without being able to visit the United States or any other major capital of the world, what he is telling us is that ‘I am not qualified to be President’.
“So, Atiku has already answered the question of his fitness for the office by that statement ‘ I can rule Nigeria without going to the United States’.
“What does that mean? Are you barred from the United States? If you are barred, what for? If you are not barred, why don’t you want to go?”.
“The United States is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres of this world. It is the number one country. So, what sort of president are you going to be if for a reason or the other you can’t go or you refuse to go? Why do you want to make the United States your enemy?”
“So, for me he has answered that question. He has disqualified himself from the presidential race” he said.
Read more https://independent.ng/us-visit-atiku-has-disqualified-himself-from-presidential-race-sagay/
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by vertueptime: 6:14pm
Sagay, a carbon copy of fayose when he was a radical
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by magoo10(m): 6:26pm
Is America now the Nigerian electorates who will decide on election day or has this old man started taking codeine .
Buhari that have been jumping upandan to US why did he not attend the official opening of US embassy in Jerusalem if he likes America too much. Ode
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by greatiyk4u(m): 6:26pm
Turakin Adamawa just relax and enjoy your loot in peace or risk a major junk of it to an already failed ambition after all na our "oyel money"
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by okosodo: 6:36pm
Sagay, the mumu SAN
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by diebuhari1: 6:37pm
So Buhari that is yet to show us his certificate is qualified?
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Greyworld: 6:50pm
Oga close your buccal cavity. Because your normadic principal cum pay master is Ajala the Great your think that travelling upandan is the best thing to do as a president? cos presidency in Nigeria is vacation for geroncratic entities and non entities.
His comment reeks of myopic reasoning and coming from a SAN it convulsing n nauseating.
Ajala said #1 ll equal $1. yet notin after 3 perilous years. furthermore ajala was suppose to tackle boko haram within 3 months but he gave a more menacing, unruly n reprehensive herdsmen. In short i no talk again
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:04pm
Sincerely, I think Atiku should be allowed to test his popularity rather than being bullied though I do know that he will fail woefully in the PDP Presidential primary election.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:06pm
Can't still figure out what wrongs Atiku did. Please someone should briefly explain to me.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by soberdrunk(m): 7:07pm
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by datola: 7:07pm
Sagay should concrntrste on his anti corruption fight advice and leave Atiku and Buhari to carry their cross.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Bugatie(m): 7:08pm
Must he go to US, to buy his nomination form or what :
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Bossontop(m): 7:08pm
Wetin dey do this pipu sef....both of dem shud jus shutup
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:09pm
He has never been a contestant tho.....
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:10pm
vertueptime:
The Professor and learned fellow spewing rubbish!
I never knew someone like him can be capable of suck illogic!
He's well qualified for his position in Government.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by sammirano: 7:10pm
Saggy abi na seggy, pls STFU, who US epp
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Speakdatruth: 7:10pm
I know for sure
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by vioment: 7:11pm
If not Osinbajo, it don't make sense.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by AngelicBeing: 7:11pm
Migraymail:When you say working class guys, do you mean civil servant or system guys
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by salford1: 7:11pm
What an embarrassment. So the man still can't visit the US. I hope the US won't impose a sanction on Nigeria in case, just in case he becomes the president by some stroke of luck
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:11pm
So Travelling to the US is now a yard stick to rule effectively well?
Infact from today onwards i Stand With Atiku
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by obailala(m): 7:12pm
The US thing is just a major dent on Atiku's image...
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by mayze: 7:12pm
magoo10:Probaby, you didn't read this part.do u agree or not?
According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by oluboom(m): 7:13pm
guilty conscience dey worry this man....has atiku been declared presidential candidate or why the noise, i see fear written all over him
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by oluwaahmed: 7:14pm
Is it that every president must arse kiss USA? Or do they now determine who bcoms what in Nigeria? See the old f00ls leading us.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Roger3D: 7:14pm
magoo10:Most of the world does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the isreali state. In fact there are countless UN resolutions to attest to that fact.
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by Newpride(m): 7:17pm
Waivers of inadmissibility won’t work for Atiku which I’m sure he would have applied for it but ungranted...
The reason why Atiku still have the effrontery to still come out to contest is because most Nigerians are illiterate and lazy.
William Jefferson is counterpart is still languishing in prison while fools are celebrating the thiefing Atiku as their hero.
Shame on Atiku and his supporters..
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by LagosismyHome(f): 7:17pm
Nairalandmentor:
He "thief" many money , a whole bucket full ... doesn't have a case to answer in naija because we let criminals go and clap hand for them ..
but he has a case to answer In the USA for money laundering so cant travel there . If Atiku is innocent then i dare him to travel to the US
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by SweetPuffPuff: 7:17pm
Wow. Instead of u folks to see that Atiku would be no good because his banning by the USA for money laundering while vice president.
Instead of remembering how his misused privatization and said that he would AGAIN privatize if elected .U post comments like these
I only hope Nigeria doesn't make another mistake in President. U really can't afford it
Re: US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay by guru90: 7:19pm
May looking at what is happening in Nigeria RIGHT now.....
USA IS KILLING NIGERIA SILENTLY.....
I finally understand one thing now...
BECAUSE GEJ CAN'T ADHERED USA INSTRUCTIONS...THEY JUST PLANNED AND KICKED GEJ OUT OF THAT SIT 2015..
VOTED BUHARI.... MR. TRAVELLER.....
