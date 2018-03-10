Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / US Visit: Atiku Has Disqualified Himself From Presidential Race – Sagay (11309 Views)

Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi / Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal / Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi Alighting From Presidential Jet. Nigerian Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) at the weekend said former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has already disqualified himself from the 2019 presidential election by saying he can rule Nigeria without travelling to the United States of America (USA).

It will be recalled that Atiku, a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the remark during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service when he was asked how he intended to be Nigeria’s president without visiting the US.

In the interview, Atiku asked whether it was a constitutional provision that one must visit the US before becoming president. “I can be president without going to America,” he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said judging by the statement, Atiku is already telling Nigerians that he is not fit to be the president of the country.

According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world.



According to Sagay “As we say in law, res ipsa loquitur. The question has already been answered. In my view, when a presidential aspirant or candidate says that he can rule this country without being able to visit the United States or any other major capital of the world, what he is telling us is that ‘I am not qualified to be President’.

“So, Atiku has already answered the question of his fitness for the office by that statement ‘ I can rule Nigeria without going to the United States’.

“What does that mean? Are you barred from the United States? If you are barred, what for? If you are not barred, why don’t you want to go?”.

“The United States is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres of this world. It is the number one country. So, what sort of president are you going to be if for a reason or the other you can’t go or you refuse to go? Why do you want to make the United States your enemy?”

“So, for me he has answered that question. He has disqualified himself from the presidential race” he said.





Read more Temidayo Akinsuyi, LagosProf. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) at the weekend said former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has already disqualified himself from the 2019 presidential election by saying he can rule Nigeria without travelling to the United States of America (USA).It will be recalled that Atiku, a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the remark during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service when he was asked how he intended to be Nigeria’s president without visiting the US.In the interview, Atiku asked whether it was a constitutional provision that one must visit the US before becoming president. “I can be president without going to America,” he said.Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said judging by the statement, Atiku is already telling Nigerians that he is not fit to be the president of the country.According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world.According to Sagay “As we say in law, res ipsa loquitur. The question has already been answered. In my view, when a presidential aspirant or candidate says that he can rule this country without being able to visit the United States or any other major capital of the world, what he is telling us is that ‘I am not qualified to be President’.“So, Atiku has already answered the question of his fitness for the office by that statement ‘ I can rule Nigeria without going to the United States’.“What does that mean? Are you barred from the United States? If you are barred, what for? If you are not barred, why don’t you want to go?”.“The United States is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres of this world. It is the number one country. So, what sort of president are you going to be if for a reason or the other you can’t go or you refuse to go? Why do you want to make the United States your enemy?”“So, for me he has answered that question. He has disqualified himself from the presidential race” he said.Read more https://independent.ng/us-visit-atiku-has-disqualified-himself-from-presidential-race-sagay/ 5 Likes 3 Shares

Sagay, a carbon copy of fayose when he was a radical 1 Like

Is America now the Nigerian electorates who will decide on election day or has this old man started taking codeine .

Buhari that have been jumping upandan to US why did he not attend the official opening of US embassy in Jerusalem if he likes America too much. Ode 49 Likes 4 Shares

Turakin Adamawa just relax and enjoy your loot in peace or risk a major junk of it to an already failed ambition after all na our "oyel money" 20 Likes

Sagay, the mumu SAN 5 Likes

So Buhari that is yet to show us his certificate is qualified? 15 Likes

Oga close your buccal cavity. Because your normadic principal cum pay master is Ajala the Great your think that travelling upandan is the best thing to do as a president? cos presidency in Nigeria is vacation for geroncratic entities and non entities.



His comment reeks of myopic reasoning and coming from a SAN it convulsing n nauseating.



Ajala said #1 ll equal $1. yet notin after 3 perilous years. furthermore ajala was suppose to tackle boko haram within 3 months but he gave a more menacing, unruly n reprehensive herdsmen. In short i no talk again 11 Likes

Sincerely, I think Atiku should be allowed to test his popularity rather than being bullied though I do know that he will fail woefully in the PDP Presidential primary election. 4 Likes





Need a PRO website design asap? Get started with advanced payments. Over 120 websites built. Check my signature Can't still figure out what wrongs Atiku did. Please someone should briefly explain to me.Need a PRO website design asap? Get started with advanced payments. Over 120 websites built. Check my signature

Sagay should concrntrste on his anti corruption fight advice and leave Atiku and Buhari to carry their cross. 1 Like

Must he go to US, to buy his nomination form or what :



Wetin dey do this pipu sef....both of dem shud jus shutup Wetin dey do this pipu sef....both of dem shud jus shutup 1 Like

He has never been a contestant tho..... 1 Like 1 Share

vertueptime:

Sagay, a carbon copy of fayose when he was a radical

The Professor and learned fellow spewing rubbish!



I never knew someone like him can be capable of suck illogic!



He's well qualified for his position in Government.



The Professor and learned fellow spewing rubbish!I never knew someone like him can be capable of suck illogic!He's well qualified for his position in Government.

Saggy abi na seggy, pls STFU, who US epp 2 Likes

I know for sure

If not Osinbajo, it don't make sense.

Migraymail:

When you say working class guys, do you mean civil servant or system guys When you say working class guys, do you mean civil servant or system guys

What an embarrassment. So the man still can't visit the US. I hope the US won't impose a sanction on Nigeria in case, just in case he becomes the president by some stroke of luck 6 Likes

So Travelling to the US is now a yard stick to rule effectively well?







Infact from today onwards i Stand With Atiku 1 Like 1 Share

The US thing is just a major dent on Atiku's image... 6 Likes

magoo10:

Is America now the Nigerian electorates who will decide on election day or has this old man started taking codeine .

Buhari that have been jumping upandan to US why did he not attend the official opening of US embassy in Jerusalem if he likes America too much.

Probaby, you didn't read this part.do u agree or not?



According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world. Probaby, you didn't read this part.do u agree or not?According to him, it is surprising how a presidential candidate will want to isolate himself and the country from the United States which is the greatest player in the economic and political spheres in the world. 11 Likes 1 Share

guilty conscience dey worry this man....has atiku been declared presidential candidate or why the noise, i see fear written all over him 1 Like

Is it that every president must arse kiss USA? Or do they now determine who bcoms what in Nigeria? See the old f00ls leading us.

magoo10:

Is America now the Nigerian electorates who will decide on election day or has this old man started taking codeine .

Buhari that have been jumping upandan to US why did he not attend the official opening of US embassy in Jerusalem if he likes America too much.

Most of the world does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the isreali state. In fact there are countless UN resolutions to attest to that fact. Most of the world does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the isreali state. In fact there are countless UN resolutions to attest to that fact. 2 Likes

Waivers of inadmissibility won’t work for Atiku which I’m sure he would have applied for it but ungranted...



The reason why Atiku still have the effrontery to still come out to contest is because most Nigerians are illiterate and lazy.

William Jefferson is counterpart is still languishing in prison while fools are celebrating the thiefing Atiku as their hero.

Shame on Atiku and his supporters.. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nairalandmentor:

Can't still figure out what wrongs Atiku did. Please someone should briefly explain to me.

He "thief" many money , a whole bucket full ... doesn't have a case to answer in naija because we let criminals go and clap hand for them ..



but he has a case to answer In the USA for money laundering so cant travel there . If Atiku is innocent then i dare him to travel to the US He "thief" many money , a whole bucket full ... doesn't have a case to answer in naija because we let criminals go and clap hand for them ..but he has a case to answer In the USA for money laundering so cant travel there . 4 Likes



Instead of remembering how his misused privatization and said that he would AGAIN privatize if elected .U post comments like these



I only hope Nigeria doesn't make another mistake in President. U really can't afford it Wow. Instead of u folks to see that Atiku would be no good because his banning by the USA for money laundering while vice president.Instead of remembering how his misused privatization and said that he would AGAIN privatize if elected .U post comments like theseI only hope Nigeria doesn't make another mistake in President. U really can't afford it 4 Likes