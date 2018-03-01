Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr (9361 Views)

The Super Eagles were beaten 2-1 by the Three Lions, two weeks before their World Cup opener against Croatia and Rohr has said that they have to step up their preparations.



''The first lesson is that we are not ready yet and we have to work much more in two weeks before our first game,'' Rohr said at his post-match press conference.



''Our first half, perhaps also the preparation was not so good, yesterday we couldn't train because it was raining and the pitch was not good enough to make us train.



''We ran around the pitch and two days before we arrived at 3 in the morning after ten hours flight.



''I think in the beginning of the game the players were not ready. Then in the second half, our changes, a lot of lesson for the players today.''



We don't need stories o, we need results. Better result indeed. 16 Likes 1 Share

Reasons



1. You stupidly used Onazi in midfield



2. You foolishly used Joe Obi. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Dis man Don turn to buhari always looking for who or what to blame 15 Likes

Against DR Congo it was fatigue now it is lack of preparation...something is fishy I smell the excuse for world cup failure loading 19 Likes

JUST PERFOM WELL AT THE WORLD CUP... CHIKENA

Stop giving us excuses OR explain what we didn't ask you gaffer! 2 Likes

360gistpilot:

You don't have good excuse , just go and come back after 3 matches You don't have good excuse , just go and come back after 3 matches

You don't have professional players in your squad. 5 Likes

Pls just tell us some players didn't play well in the first half i.e Onazi and Joel obi 1 Like

World cup never even start you don begin talk long story 4 Likes 1 Share

Okay Good.. now prepare well, go to the world cup tournament, beat iceland Croatia and Argentina. Czech friendly is upcoming.. wire them 10-0 1 Like

I gat nothing to say,just do your best during the world cup.





All the best to you guys







.God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria 1 Like





Abeg you ask the mumu all this yeye story, no go fall our hand 4 Russia oo, make thunder no fire u ehnnn! 1 Like

Playing Iwobi on the flanks plus we had no midfield... 3 Likes

What an excuse.

No excuse is good enough to justify failure.



You guys better wake up and tighten the loose ends. 1 Like

all these people can lie .... we want a video clip of him saying this

Abegi, No excuse for failure.



Your team must work & train harder and be optimistic.

Ehn we don hear. we sha don't want "why Eagles lost to Croatia". keep Onazi and Joel Obi in their hotel rooms o

Veey soon you go talk say na because Russia dey cold.

Play you can't play, even good excuse you don't have.

The team isn't good abeg!

All these talks na trash!..

We all know Nigeria is participating in that WC just to model for Nike..

abeg leave trash for Lawma

Ordinary rain you are complaining



When cold and snow go rape una for that Russia ehnn goalkeeper make fire in front of the goal

You better not look for my trouble... Was it only Onazi and obi that boarded the planeYou better not look for my trouble...