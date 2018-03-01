₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by 360gistpilot(m): 8:48pm On Jun 03
Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has explained why the national team lost to England, pointing out that they could not train twenty four hours before the game and had a long flight before they got to London.
The Super Eagles were beaten 2-1 by the Three Lions, two weeks before their World Cup opener against Croatia and Rohr has said that they have to step up their preparations.
''The first lesson is that we are not ready yet and we have to work much more in two weeks before our first game,'' Rohr said at his post-match press conference.
''Our first half, perhaps also the preparation was not so good, yesterday we couldn't train because it was raining and the pitch was not good enough to make us train.
''We ran around the pitch and two days before we arrived at 3 in the morning after ten hours flight.
''I think in the beginning of the game the players were not ready. Then in the second half, our changes, a lot of lesson for the players today.''
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by odiereke(m): 8:51pm On Jun 03
We don't need stories o, we need results. Better result indeed.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by MrCuteking(m): 9:01pm On Jun 03
Reasons
1. You stupidly used Onazi in midfield
2. You foolishly used Joe Obi.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by neonly: 9:12pm On Jun 03
Dis man Don turn to buhari always looking for who or what to blame
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by evy800(f): 10:32pm On Jun 03
Against DR Congo it was fatigue now it is lack of preparation...something is fishy I smell the excuse for world cup failure loading
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:38pm On Jun 03
JUST PERFOM WELL AT THE WORLD CUP... CHIKENA
Stop giving us excuses OR explain what we didn't ask you gaffer!
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by femi4: 10:39pm On Jun 03
360gistpilot:You don't have good excuse , just go and come back after 3 matches
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by CaptainG00D: 10:39pm On Jun 03
Nice1
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by donchrisville: 10:40pm On Jun 03
Hmm
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by thoollz: 10:41pm On Jun 03
You don't have professional players in your squad.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by mysteriousman(m): 10:41pm On Jun 03
Pls just tell us some players didn't play well in the first half i.e Onazi and Joel obi
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by allanphash7(m): 10:41pm On Jun 03
Yinmu
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Megatrix: 10:42pm On Jun 03
World cup never even start you don begin talk long story
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Gangster1ms: 10:42pm On Jun 03
Okay Good.. now prepare well, go to the world cup tournament, beat iceland Croatia and Argentina. Czech friendly is upcoming.. wire them 10-0
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by AdoredLadyvida: 10:42pm On Jun 03
I gat nothing to say,just do your best during the world cup.
All the best to you guys
.God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Andyibest: 10:43pm On Jun 03
I just hope we don't come up with excuses if we don't bring the cup, everything is mostly about excuses.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Pidginwhisper: 10:44pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by ayojohn4real: 10:44pm On Jun 03
Abeg you ask the mumu all this yeye story, no go fall our hand 4 Russia oo, make thunder no fire u ehnnn!
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by feldido(m): 10:45pm On Jun 03
Playing Iwobi on the flanks plus we had no midfield...
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by megafem1: 10:45pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by springtech(m): 10:45pm On Jun 03
What an excuse.
No excuse is good enough to justify failure.
You guys better wake up and tighten the loose ends.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by lexyman(m): 10:45pm On Jun 03
all these people can lie .... we want a video clip of him saying this
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by anibirelawal(m): 10:46pm On Jun 03
Abegi, No excuse for failure.
Your team must work & train harder and be optimistic.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by oloriLFC(f): 10:46pm On Jun 03
Ehn we don hear. we sha don't want "why Eagles lost to Croatia". keep Onazi and Joel Obi in their hotel rooms o
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by sacluxisback(m): 10:47pm On Jun 03
Veey soon you go talk say na because Russia dey cold.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by taxiappguy: 10:47pm On Jun 03
Play you can't play, even good excuse you don't have.
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Larryslim(m): 10:49pm On Jun 03
The team isn't good abeg!
All these talks na trash!..
We all know Nigeria is participating in that WC just to model for Nike..
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by kmaster007: 10:49pm On Jun 03
abeg leave trash for Lawma
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by lilbest4(m): 10:50pm On Jun 03
Ordinary rain you are complaining
When cold and snow go rape una for that Russia ehnn goalkeeper make fire in front of the goal
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by oluwasegun007(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
Was it only Onazi and obi that boarded the plane ?
You better not look for my trouble...
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by bidak(m): 10:54pm On Jun 03
No point for excuse , it is a friendly the result doesn’t matter, what matters is the lesson learnt from the match . For me which are
1. Onazi and Joel Obi shouldn’t make our first team(they can go on as sub tho)
2.Iwobi is our most creative player
3. We can win anyone if we put our mind into the match (just like we did in the second half)
|Re: Why Super Eagles Lost To England - Rohr by Opinionated: 10:59pm On Jun 03
LOL.
Oga Rohr, your starting 11 against England was suspect.
See the goals from the game again.
