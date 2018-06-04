₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by mike442: 3:09am
Check this out guys who do you think slays more between thus two Nubian queens who rocked this Egyptian best tboss or antolecky
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by lalanice(f): 3:13am
Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by PrettyGist: 3:18am
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Exwizard: 3:54am
lalanice:
What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink
The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by malware: 3:58am
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by cassidy1996(m): 4:32am
Tboss resemble those people for my Bible story
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by dominique(f): 5:04am
Tboss looks more Egyptian, Anto looks prettier
28 Likes
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:12am
THEY BOTH LOOK GORGEOUS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by femi4: 5:37am
lalanice:Seconded
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by femi4: 5:38am
Exwizard:English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"
But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody
22 Likes
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by RemedyLab: 6:27am
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by lalanice(f): 2:50pm
Exwizard:read carefully and notice I mean tboss is ugly with her nose ring
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Bantino: 3:37pm
They're both good, but T-boss has an edge because of her complexion
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by statrboiTolu(m): 3:37pm
femi4:as u sabi this english, shey u dey work for cnn?
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by slawomir: 3:37pm
their two ugly joor. them nor even resemble anything
hmmmm
this reminds me of the movie "the mummy" and "the mummy return"
my best movie till date
femi4:
you dey mind that one
that is why them dey fail English for school
them go come here come dey form nairaland warriors
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by abbaapple: 3:37pm
Best pre wedding pic Ever!
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by ekems2017(f): 3:37pm
I give it to Anto
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Divay22(f): 3:38pm
Tboss
But Anto look more pretty
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 3:38pm
Anto. Ancient Egyptians aren't yellow paw paw. They have black and tan skins.
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by exenxe1: 3:39pm
SMH
DAT WITCH OF A T-BOSS
ANTO ALL D WAY
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Ratals(m): 3:39pm
Wow.. This is super!
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by davidodiba(m): 3:40pm
T-boss looks like Portiphar's wife....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by OCTAVO: 3:40pm
I don't kuku care
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Neam: 3:41pm
Anto
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Mruwa1(m): 3:41pm
black is beautiful .....
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Benekruku(m): 3:42pm
Anto of course!
She hot!
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by tgmservice: 3:43pm
Both
NEXT!!!
|Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by eezeribe(m): 3:44pm
Exwizard:You and all those who liked your comment do not comprehend the meaning of 'Anyone but'.
