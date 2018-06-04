₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,752 members, 4,277,911 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 04:20 PM

Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? (7277 Views)

Juliet Ibrahim Vs Eudoxie Yao : Who Rocked This Outfit Better? / Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? / Banky W, 2face And Tiwa Savage: Who Rocked This Haircut Best? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by mike442: 3:09am
Check this out guys who do you think slays more between thus two Nubian queens who rocked this Egyptian best tboss or antolecky

See more details below -http://www.224hits.com/who-rocked-this-egyptian-best-tboss-or-antolecky/

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by lalanice(f): 3:13am
Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering sad

6 Likes

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by PrettyGist: 3:18am
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/rocked-egyptian-best-tboss-antolecky-photo
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Exwizard: 3:54am
lalanice:
Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering sad

What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink
The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by malware: 3:58am
undecided

1 Like

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by cassidy1996(m): 4:32am
Tboss resemble those people for my Bible story

6 Likes

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by dominique(f): 5:04am
Tboss looks more Egyptian, Anto looks prettier

28 Likes

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:12am
THEY BOTH LOOK GORGEOUS

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by femi4: 5:37am
lalanice:
Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering sad
Seconded

1 Like

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by femi4: 5:38am
Exwizard:


What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink
The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty
English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"

But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody

22 Likes

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by RemedyLab: 6:27am
cool
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by lalanice(f): 2:50pm
Exwizard:


What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink
The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty
read carefully and notice I mean tboss is ugly with her nose ring undecided

5 Likes

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Bantino: 3:37pm
They're both good, but T-boss has an edge because of her complexion

1 Like

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by statrboiTolu(m): 3:37pm
femi4:
English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"

But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody
as u sabi this english, shey u dey work for cnn?
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by slawomir: 3:37pm
their two ugly joor. them nor even resemble anything

hmmmm
this reminds me of the movie "the mummy" and "the mummy return"
my best movie till date
femi4:
English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"

But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody

you dey mind that one
that is why them dey fail English for school
them go come here come dey form nairaland warriors
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by abbaapple: 3:37pm
angry

Best pre wedding pic Ever! lipsrsealed

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by ekems2017(f): 3:37pm
I give it to Anto
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Divay22(f): 3:38pm
Tboss
But Anto look more pretty
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 3:38pm
Anto. Ancient Egyptians aren't yellow paw paw. They have black and tan skins.
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by exenxe1: 3:39pm
SMH
DAT WITCH OF A T-BOSS

ANTO ALL D WAY
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Ratals(m): 3:39pm
Wow.. This is super!

Come And Buy This Youtube Channel.. See My Signature.
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by davidodiba(m): 3:40pm
T-boss looks like Portiphar's wife.... grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by OCTAVO: 3:40pm
I don't kuku care
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Neam: 3:41pm
Anto
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Mruwa1(m): 3:41pm
black is beautiful .....
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by Benekruku(m): 3:42pm
Anto of course!

She hot!
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by tgmservice: 3:43pm
Both

NEXT!!!
Re: Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? by eezeribe(m): 3:44pm
Exwizard:


What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink
The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty
You and all those who liked your comment do not comprehend the meaning of 'Anyone but'.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Wow!this Catholic Church Is Now A Mosque (photos) / Ice Prince Busted For Wearing A Fake Versace T-shirt / 15 Highest Paid Nigerian Actresses.

Viewing this topic: charlie24(m), PrettyGist, okikiabdu, wasbas(f), imthealpha, mercato, angelliza(f), Dasherz(f), omonijoy, evanstical, cecilgee(m), sawsaw(m), olablezzin(m), Seyilome(m), ejiskolo(f), stigman(m), Nowenuse, chriskalel(m), Kukaman, Zizza(f), Dranoid, nazablossom(f), janejive(f), smartxyz(m), Obumorji, Thavik(m), emmanuelibeh111(m), goksman2(m), dupsai(f), odinga1of, Catty94(f), Holesher(m), lara0, jelraj(m), snazzy5050(m), Talkizcheap, femojie(m), Hapigirlxoxo(f), jid72, SupremePontif, Abiolanzy(m) and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.