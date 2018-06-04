Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? (7277 Views)

See more details below - Check this out guys who do you think slays more between thus two Nubian queens who rocked this Egyptian best tboss or antolecky

Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering 6 Likes

lalanice:

Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering

What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink

The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrinkThe other woman is the true definition of black and beauty 32 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Tboss resemble those people for my Bible story 6 Likes

Tboss looks more Egyptian, Anto looks prettier 28 Likes

THEY BOTH LOOK GORGEOUS 2 Likes 1 Share

lalanice:

Anyone but Tboss is pretier, the lady just looks weird with that nosering Seconded Seconded 1 Like

Exwizard:





What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink

The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"



But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody 22 Likes

Exwizard:





What's the definition of your pretty? The Tboss am. Seeing there look so ugly and shrink

The other woman is the true definition of black and beauty read carefully and notice I mean tboss is ugly with her nose ring read carefully and notice I mean tboss is ugly with her nose ring 5 Likes

They're both good, but T-boss has an edge because of her complexion 1 Like

femi4:

English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"



But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody as u sabi this english, shey u dey work for cnn? as u sabi this english, shey u dey work for cnn?





hmmmm

this reminds me of the movie "the mummy" and "the mummy return"

my best movie till date femi4:

English dey worry you. She said "Anyone but Tboss"



But means ‘except’ when it is used after words such as all, everything/nothing, everyone/no one, everybody/nobody

you dey mind that one

that is why them dey fail English for school

them go come here come dey form nairaland warriors their two ugly joor. them nor even resemble anythinghmmmmthis reminds me of the movie "the mummy" and "the mummy return"my best movie till dateyou dey mind that onethat is why them dey fail English for schoolthem go come here come dey form nairaland warriors





Best pre wedding pic Ever! Best pre wedding pic Ever!

I give it to Anto

Tboss

But Anto look more pretty

Anto. Ancient Egyptians aren't yellow paw paw. They have black and tan skins.

SMH

DAT WITCH OF A T-BOSS



ANTO ALL D WAY

Wow.. This is super!



T-boss looks like Portiphar's wife.... 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't kuku care

Anto

black is beautiful .....

Anto of course!



She hot!

Both



NEXT!!!