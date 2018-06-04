₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 4:36am
Nigerian Lady Cries Out After Finding This Inside Her Bra. we should be very careful in this period of buying series of clothes.whoever that's importing this kind of bra should be investigated. this is getting too much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_HP7IarUpE
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:38am
This is seriously serious!
Look at the whitish chemical inside the 2 plastic bags she brought out from the bra after cutting it with a razor!!
God save our girls o and the female in my family.
This spells doom!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 4:40am
I pray for God's protection over our lives . these are the things that breed breast cancer. we should be very careful especially ladies that always wear tight bra. if you are feeling inching in your breasts, kindly check your bra often. more orientation should be done on it. you will see some bra that's very add, not knowing knowing that there are some things inside them. our ladies should be very careful.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by malware: 4:40am
"No bra" is bae
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Ezemarcel(m): 4:56am
Una want push up na
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by dominique(f): 4:59am
STOP buying fairly used bras!!!
She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 5:11am
dominique:Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Ever8054: 5:15am
dominique:which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake....
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by EbubeDam: 5:18am
Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.
First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).
Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).
No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by yeyerolling: 5:22am
Illiteracy sucks
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 5:24am
EbubeDam:but why's that the ladies scratch their breast when they put on this bra? why
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by femi4: 5:26am
dominique:New bras are too expensive
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by sleemoon(m): 5:38am
EbubeDam:
Better person. .no mind dos illiterates up dere
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by dominique(f): 5:44am
activistjohnny:
Fairly used undies are mostly imported
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 5:59am
dominique:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 6:18am
dominique:it's very true, but I hope you know that if it's fairly used, all the chemicals in the bra will have washed away. what do you think?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Tallesty1(m): 6:42am
Ever8054:I just weak my brother
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by RemedyLab: 6:43am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by CAPSLOCKED: 7:00am
Ever8054:
BRA FOR STORING DRINKING WATER.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by sod09(m): 7:04am
Looks more like silicon bra...well I don't wear one to know though
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by GreenMavro: 8:32am
It looks like BRAzil
Bobrisky Bra
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Newpride(m): 8:32am
Hehehehehe
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by luvkidtemmy(m): 8:32am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Marisepopo: 8:33am
Stop buying used bra
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:35am
Hmmm, na waoh please ladies be careful oh
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by bettercreature(m): 8:35am
Its used water bra nothing fishy about it
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by EsotericMonk: 8:36am
Eeewwww! .
Any bra you buy that's less than £8 is either poor quality or fairly used.
And if we're talking push ups, then we'd be looking at £15 and above. Wouldn't even encourage my babe to go for anything less.
Most clothes ppl buy online from retail stores have been used multiple times and returned, that's a norm over there with their 30day trial window.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by obembet(m): 8:36am
It's time to talk to aba boys to get Nigerian ladies beta bra...
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Abatsam111(m): 8:36am
Aah
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Greenback: 8:36am
Haba! Na em make sha spread her kinikon like that?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by samboribobo: 8:37am
