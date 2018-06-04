₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,499 members, 4,276,978 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 08:46 AM

Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) (4791 Views)

Violet J: My Breasts Are Too Heavy, My Bra Size Not In Market, I Need Surgery" / Busty Lady's No Bra Day Photos Got Nigerians Talking / Nigerian Lady With A So, So Wide Vagina Cries Out For Help.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 4:36am
Nigerian Lady Cries Out After Finding This Inside Her Bra. we should be very careful in this period of buying series of clothes.whoever that's importing this kind of bra should be investigated. this is getting too much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_HP7IarUpE

1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:38am
This is seriously serious!

Look at the whitish chemical inside the 2 plastic bags she brought out from the bra after cutting it with a razor!!

God save our girls o and the female in my family.

This spells doom!!!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 4:40am
I pray for God's protection over our lives . these are the things that breed breast cancer. we should be very careful especially ladies that always wear tight bra. if you are feeling inching in your breasts, kindly check your bra often. more orientation should be done on it. you will see some bra that's very add, not knowing knowing that there are some things inside them. our ladies should be very careful.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by malware: 4:40am
"No bra" is bae

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Ezemarcel(m): 4:56am
Una want push up na

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by dominique(f): 4:59am
STOP buying fairly used bras!!!

She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 5:11am
dominique:
STOP buying fairly used bras!!!

She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here.
Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Ever8054: 5:15am
dominique:
STOP buying fairly used bras!!!

She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here.
which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake....

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by EbubeDam: 5:18am
Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.



First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).

Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).

No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic.

28 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by yeyerolling: 5:22am
Illiteracy sucks

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 5:24am
EbubeDam:

Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.



First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).

Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).

No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic.
but why's that the ladies scratch their breast when they put on this bra? why

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by femi4: 5:26am
dominique:
STOP buying fairly used bras!!!

She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here.
New bras are too expensive

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by sleemoon(m): 5:38am
EbubeDam:

Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.



First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).

Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).

No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic.

Better person. .no mind dos illiterates up dere

11 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by dominique(f): 5:44am
activistjohnny:
Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones.

Fairly used undies are mostly imported

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 5:59am
dominique:


Fairly used undies are mostly imported
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by activistjohnny(m): 6:18am
dominique:


Fairly used undies are mostly imported
it's very true, but I hope you know that if it's fairly used, all the chemicals in the bra will have washed away. what do you think?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Tallesty1(m): 6:42am
Ever8054:
which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake....
I just weak my brother

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by RemedyLab: 6:43am
cool
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by CAPSLOCKED: 7:00am
Ever8054:
which one be water bra again naa?


BRA FOR STORING DRINKING WATER.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by sod09(m): 7:04am
Looks more like silicon bra...well I don't wear one to know though
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by GreenMavro: 8:32am
grin

It looks like BRAzil grin grin


Bobrisky Bra wink wink
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Newpride(m): 8:32am
Hehehehehe
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by luvkidtemmy(m): 8:32am
If I made it simple for you, I mean really simple

Would you be willing to learn how to make extra #50,000-#100,000 weekly on part time basis without affecting what you currently do by using your mobile phone only?

Click on the link below, let's chat.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2347038287089

Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Marisepopo: 8:33am
Stop buying used bra
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:35am
Hmmm, na waoh please ladies be careful oh

Get a reliable website design for your business/organization? No advanced payments required. Check my signature
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by bettercreature(m): 8:35am
Its used water bra nothing fishy about it
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by EsotericMonk: 8:36am
Eeewwww! grin .
Any bra you buy that's less than £8 is either poor quality or fairly used.
And if we're talking push ups, then we'd be looking at £15 and above. Wouldn't even encourage my babe to go for anything less.
Most clothes ppl buy online from retail stores have been used multiple times and returned, that's a norm over there with their 30day trial window.
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by obembet(m): 8:36am
It's time to talk to aba boys to get Nigerian ladies beta bra...

God bless Nigeria
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Abatsam111(m): 8:36am
Aah
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by Greenback: 8:36am
Haba! Na em make sha spread her kinikon like that? grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) by samboribobo: 8:37am
Attend FREE Training in DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING in Lagos

(0) (1) (Reply)

Improve your health - Get your money's worth with SWISSGARDE's Herbal treatment! / Urgent Help / Chinua Achebe Joins The Geanco Foundation As Its Honorary Chairman

Viewing this topic: Naxtrad(m), Hanibal(m), EaglesT(m), SweetBanana, mixter(m), Mubarak55, Tickles001(m), new2012, amnwa(m), Neyoor(m), jeezym00re, dagreensblog, thunderbabs, JSKetiquette, Horlaboy51, SmartyPants(m), Giovanni2332(m), Phenotech(m), Crescent101, Moris4(m), sethmelia002, EsotericMonk, octoroon, Sheffilee, Chidex50, school123, MxFactor, mamatwiny, Colossubs, charlibo1, Olumide250, zolatokunbo(m), Teenaira, Uyi168(m), ddone, chinjo(m), HomeOfMe(f), Imoala, Dougthy(m), mailemy(m), oluhyohmih(m), Emekuz(m), TheGuyNextDoor, mekus74, Stycon(m), BabangidaHamza(m), manuelzz(m), Woke4all(m), Kposkila, Moso(m), v2, Austindark(m), Mustack, Flobakd(m), franashi(f), inoki247, itiswellandwell, onye100, husamkhani(m), akins177(m), gagashuffle, chrisxxx(m), obasi23, Heywhizzy(m), sirzent(m), chibestjerry, ALEXIS0240(m), fedrick4god, SkillfulValue, toba1909(m), Onyeedum(m), IAMTHEHERO, Akadons1(m), Ebonycrux2, enemmo(f), Tugbus10, Alabi324(m), markwill3444, Jaybeee(m), bobothem(m), Adefemiaderoju1, lyzo51, Goddygee(m), eliokwun(m), geobaks(m), daveson2020(m), popekay(m), stephleena(f), jaxxy(m), Yarnvibes(f), BlackAfrican, Alexk2(m), Eedy4clm(m), nairapower, Bayokun(m), henrykelek(m), AntiPonzihater, maxdozie(m), Elexdallas(m), dchem(m), nurey(m), Donelli, xcommando(m), Sofrosh(m), zoltan02(m), hush15, Abduljabba(m), idera29, iwomen(f), Bunmeski(m), chris4gold(m), lilbest4(m), georgen2u(m), Spartan1203(m), ajebuter(f), Myhn, MurderX, carinmom(f), yipata, Qiiiii, cana882(m), vickyvershy96(m), habayommy, Pchikaodili(m), Desteonmayor, Agbgift(f), johncasey1(m), wjames(m), ebhohon, icyprince020(m), chidibond(m), abiodsade, Ennyhorlar(m), yomihinmikaiye(m), herraph, know, mzhazel(f), Engr1(m), WowSweetGuy(m), Nikkyhoney143(f), hardwerk, peabody, umuna(m), ko40(m), Funky123(f), abdulazeez19(m), salveoP(m), scoobs, verycheese, parcydrix(m), Tlyon, oyetpel(m), KnightKing, Tunenez(m), emmy00766, Mrteju(m), Olayinka777(m), RedboneSmith(m), usis3, lilvercetty(m), A1PHA(m), saintegs(m), pleasantplaces, samboribobo, MiriamMoney(f), NurseJay, victor768(m), Krizeukay, Cutejaelyn(f), Adaora93, IgweIgweIgwe(m), hipsiee(f), sunbbo(m), rationalmind(m), lekankolade(m), ManEnough, Goodybrowny, Crown128(m), FreshestManny(m), chinedu202000(m), Promxy94(m), Officialmanuel(m), phemolala07(m), lanrecious(m), chinedumu23, boxxy(f), SlayerForever, Ligang, afosco1010(m), ProfEinstein, JVgal(f), Tonymic4life(m), Yinxies(f), MANNABBQGRILLS, sirEAGLES(m), TheTrueSeeker, mavinc4u(f), toniatt(f), brobro, mmmurctiff, Twoclans(f) and 310 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.