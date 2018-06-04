Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Lady Finds This Inside Her Bra (Video) (4791 Views)

Violet J: My Breasts Are Too Heavy, My Bra Size Not In Market, I Need Surgery" / Busty Lady's No Bra Day Photos Got Nigerians Talking / Nigerian Lady With A So, So Wide Vagina Cries Out For Help.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_HP7IarUpE Nigerian Lady Cries Out After Finding This Inside Her Bra. we should be very careful in this period of buying series of clothes.whoever that's importing this kind of bra should be investigated. this is getting too much. 1 Share

This is seriously serious!



Look at the whitish chemical inside the 2 plastic bags she brought out from the bra after cutting it with a razor!!



God save our girls o and the female in my family.



This spells doom!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

I pray for God's protection over our lives . these are the things that breed breast cancer. we should be very careful especially ladies that always wear tight bra. if you are feeling inching in your breasts, kindly check your bra often. more orientation should be done on it. you will see some bra that's very add, not knowing knowing that there are some things inside them. our ladies should be very careful. 1 Like 1 Share

"No bra" is bae 2 Likes 1 Share

Una want push up na 3 Likes 2 Shares

STOP buying fairly used bras!!!



She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here. 11 Likes 1 Share

dominique:

STOP buying fairly used bras!!!



She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here. Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones. Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones. 2 Likes

dominique:

STOP buying fairly used bras!!!



She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here. which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake.... which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake.... 7 Likes 1 Share

Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.







First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).



Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).



No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Illiteracy sucks 1 Like

EbubeDam:



Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.







First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).



Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).



No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic. but why's that the ladies scratch their breast when they put on this bra? why but why's that the ladies scratch their breast when they put on this bra? why 1 Like

dominique:

STOP buying fairly used bras!!!



She probably bought a water bra which makes women appear more busty. Nothing new or strange here. New bras are too expensive New bras are too expensive 1 Like

EbubeDam:



Tis Glycerin oil, dont mislead the public pls.







First thing to know is that there is a wide range of bras and pads (foam, silicon, micro-beads, or gel pockets). The type concerned in the videos is the one with pockets gel. This kind of pads is often found in push-up bras. It helps, as it name suggests, push breasts up and make them feel and look more natural. In most cases, the pockets which are in polypropylene (plastic) are filled with glycerin or silicone gel (siloxane).



Glycerin is colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. It is made with modified fat, colza oil, palm oil or glycerol’s fatty acids; the compound is used as a skin moisturizing agent. Silicones are composed of silicon atoms joined with carbon atoms. They are colorless odorless and non-soluble in water. Their viscosity increases with their molecular weight. They are mostly used in the health sector, to make lotions, breast implants, creams. They are not toxic to the skin unless in the case of a particular allergy (same for glycerin).



No actual research shows that these paddings are toxic or carcinogenic.

Better person. .no mind dos illiterates up dere Better person. .no mind dos illiterates up dere 11 Likes

activistjohnny:

Dominique, I don't think it's fairly used. it might be imported ones.

Fairly used undies are mostly imported Fairly used undies are mostly imported 1 Like

dominique:





Fairly used undies are mostly imported

dominique:





Fairly used undies are mostly imported it's very true, but I hope you know that if it's fairly used, all the chemicals in the bra will have washed away. what do you think? it's very true, but I hope you know that if it's fairly used, all the chemicals in the bra will have washed away. what do you think? 2 Likes

Ever8054:

which one be water bra again naa?....girls of this generation are too fake.... I just weak my brother I just weak my brother 2 Likes

Ever8054:

which one be water bra again naa?



BRA FOR STORING DRINKING WATER. 2 Likes

Looks more like silicon bra...well I don't wear one to know though





It looks like BRAzil





Bobrisky Bra It looks like BRAzilBobrisky Bra

Hehehehehe

If I made it simple for you, I mean really simple



Would you be willing to learn how to make extra #50,000-#100,000 weekly on part time basis without affecting what you currently do by using your mobile phone only?



Click on the link below, let's chat.

https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2347038287089

Stop buying used bra





Get a reliable website design for your business/organization? No advanced payments required. Check my Hmmm, na waoh please ladies be careful ohGet a reliable website design for your business/organization? No advanced payments required. Check my signature

Its used water bra nothing fishy about it

.

Any bra you buy that's less than £8 is either poor quality or fairly used.

And if we're talking push ups, then we'd be looking at £15 and above. Wouldn't even encourage my babe to go for anything less.

Most clothes ppl buy online from retail stores have been used multiple times and returned, that's a norm over there with their 30day trial window. Eeewwww!Any bra you buy that's less than £8 is either poor quality or fairly used.And if we're talking push ups, then we'd be looking at £15 and above. Wouldn't even encourage my babe to go for anything less.Most clothes ppl buy online from retail stores have been used multiple times and returned, that's a norm over there with their 30day trial window.

It's time to talk to aba boys to get Nigerian ladies beta bra...



God bless Nigeria

Aah

Haba! Na em make sha spread her kinikon like that?